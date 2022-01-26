Fuel Cycle Earns Placement on Quirk's 12 Top CPG Research Companies List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced its recognition on the Quirk's 12 Top CPG Research Companies list for its research platform. The list was published in Quirk's Jan/Feb 2022 issue as part of a special feature.

The 12 Top CPG Research Companies list features innovative companies that provide brands with the research solutions they need to improve their product's reception and longevity in the market. The companies chosen have proven methodologies, from consumer panels to online surveys, that resulted in successful product launches.

"The path to reaching key customer bases is more congested than ever in today's competitive product market. Brands need agile and comprehensive research that enables their products to compete," said Setareh Motamedi , vice president of marketing at Fuel Cycle. "Fuel Cycle remains steadfast in providing decision-makers with the actionable insights needed to drive product development and success."

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

