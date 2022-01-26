Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Company"), the holding company for Investors Bank ("Bank"), reported net income of $94.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $66.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $75.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income totaled $313.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $221.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share to be paid on February 25, 2022 for stockholders of record as of February 10, 2022.
Kevin Cummings, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We closed the year out on a strong note, with both loans and non-interest bearing deposits growing at double-digit annualized levels. In addition, our profitability reached new heights as the economy and the real estate markets continued to improve over the course of the year. Return on average assets was 1.17% and return on average tangible equity was 12% for the year ended 2021. Importantly, our balance sheet is better positioned for rising rates than it was during the last rising interest rate cycle."
Mr. Cummings also commented, "With Shareholder approval received in November, we look forward to the completion of our merger with Citizens. As we await regulatory approvals of the deal, our teams continue to work to ensure a smooth closing and transition."
Performance Highlights
- Total loans increased $692.7 million, or 3.2%, to $22.60 billion during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Commercial Real Estate and Multi Family loans increased $236.6 million, or 4.6% and $210.5 million, or 2.7% respectively. C&I loans increased $179.9 million, or 4.6%, during the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $312.4 million, or 7.2%, during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 0.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity were 1.35% and 13.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
- Net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 3.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Provision for credit losses was a negative $23.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared with a negative $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Total non-interest income was $15.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $518,000 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Total non-interest expenses were $110.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Included in non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter were $1.5 million of merger and acquisition related costs in connection with the Citizens transaction. Third quarter non-interest expenses included $10.2 million of debt extinguishment costs and $14.9 million of merger and acquisition related costs.
- At December 31, 2021, COVID-19 Cares Act related loan payment deferrals decreased to $279 million, or 1.2% of loans, compared to $496 million, or 2.3% of loans, as of September 30, 2021. Cares Act loan payment deferrals totaling $275 million are scheduled to expire in the first quarter of 2022. Approximately 96% of borrowers with a Cares Act loan payment deferral were making interest payments as of December 31, 2021.
- Tier 1 Leverage, Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based, Tier 1 Risk-Based and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios were 10.19%, 12.83%, 12.83% and 14.00%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
- On November 19, 2021 the Company's shareholders approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting. Citizens Financial Group and the Company are targeting a transaction close in early second quarter of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Financial Performance Overview
Fourth Quarter 2021 compared to Third Quarter 2021
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income totaled $94.3 million, an increase of $27.4 million as compared to $66.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. The changes in net income on a sequential quarter basis are highlighted below.
Net interest income increased by $6.4 million, or 3.3%, as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Changes within interest income and expense categories were as follows:
- Interest and dividend income increased $3.8 million, or 1.6%, to $235.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to the average balance of net loans which increased $545.2 million, mainly as a result of loan originations as well as an increase in prepayment penalties. The weighted average yield on net loans decreased 4 basis points to 3.93%.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Interest expense decreased $2.6 million, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities which decreased 7 basis points to 0.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $364.6 million, or 9.4%, to $3.50 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021, while the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $743.3 million, or 4.8%, to $16.38 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 3.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Total non-interest income was $15.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $518,000, as compared to $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was due primarily to decreases in other income and gain on loans of $1.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively, offset by increases of in gains on securities and fees and service charges of $1.4 million and $947,000, respectively.
Total non-interest expenses were $110.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Included in non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter were $1.5 million of merger and acquisition related costs, while third quarter non-interest expenses included $10.2 million of debt extinguishment costs and $14.9 million of merger and acquisition related costs resulting from the recent Berkshire Bank transaction and the pending Citizens transaction. Excluding these items, non-interest expenses increased approximately $2.5 million driven primarily by advertising and promotion and office occupancy expenses.
Income tax expense was $34.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $24.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was 26.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 26.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 compared to Fourth Quarter 2020
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income totaled $94.3 million, an increase of $19.2 million as compared to $75.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The changes in net income on a year over year quarter basis are highlighted below.
On a year over year basis, fourth quarter of 2021 net interest income increased by $12.2 million, or 6.4%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to:
- Interest expense decreased $15.1 million, or 30.7%, primarily attributed to the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased 32 basis points to 0.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $233.2 million, or 1.4%, to $16.38 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Interest and dividend income decreased $2.9 million, or 1.2%, to $235.0 million, primarily attributable to the weighted average yield on net loans which decreased 20 basis point to 3.93% and the weighted average yield on securities which decreased 27 basis points to 1.83%. Partially offsetting this decrease, the average balance of net loans increased $1.13 billion, mainly as a result of loan originations and $219 million of loans acquired from Berkshire Bank, partially offset by paydowns and payoffs.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Net interest margin increased 2 basis points year over year to 3.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, driven primarily by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.
Total non-interest income was $15.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $30.4 million year over year. Included in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $23.1 million of gains from sale-leaseback transactions. Excluding this item, non-interest income decreased $7.2 million, primarily due to a decrease of $5.4 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties and a decrease in other income of $3.0 million, partially offset by an increase in fees and service charges of $1.2 million.
Total non-interest expenses were $110.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $32.0 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. Included in non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 were $1.5 million of merger and acquisition related costs from the pending Citizen's transaction, while fourth quarter 2020 non-interest expenses included debt extinguishment costs of $22.8 million as well as $11.7 million of costs associated with the Company's branch rationalization plans. Excluding these items, non-interest expenses increased approximately $1.0 million.
Income tax expense was $34.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $19.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The effective tax rate was 26.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 20.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Year Ended December 31, 2021 compared to Year Ended December 31, 2020
Net income increased by $91.8 million year over year to $313.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The changes in net income on a year over year basis are highlighted below.
Net interest income increased by $45.3 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 due to:
- Interest expense decreased by $107.6 million, or 42.2%, to $147.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $255.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily attributed to a decrease in the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 46 basis points to 0.77% for the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the average balance of total borrowed funds decreased $960.2 million, or 20.6%, to $3.70 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $508.2 million, or 3.2%, to $15.59 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Interest and dividend income decreased by $62.3 million, or 6.3%, to $918.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily attributed to the weighted average yield on net loans, which decreased 18 basis points to 3.96%, and the weighted average yield on securities, which decreased 49 basis points to 1.92% as well as the impact of higher cash balances at year end December 31, 2021.
- Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income, totaled $24.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $32.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.00% for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 2.80% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily driven by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by the lower yield on interest-earning assets.
Total non-interest income was $64.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $26.1 million as compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Included in non-interest income for the year ended December 30, 2020 were $23.1 million of gains from sale-leaseback transactions. Excluding this item, non-interest income decreased $2.9 million, primarily due to a decrease of $9.3 million in gain on loans due to a lower volume of mortgage banking loan sales to third parties offset by increases of $4.2 in fees and service charges and $3.2 in other income.
Total non-interest expenses were $455.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.2 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was driven by increases of $10.3 million in professional fees primarily driven by acquisition-related fees, $4.1 million in compensation and fringe benefit expense primarily related to incentive compensation and medical expenses, $3.3 million in data processing and communication expenses, $2.7 million in other operating expenses, offset by a decrease of $13.9 million in debt extinguishment costs.
Income tax expense was $115.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $75.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The effective tax rate was 26.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 25.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
Our provision for credit losses is primarily a result of the expected credit losses on our loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities over the life of these financial instruments based on historical experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Our provision for credit losses is also impacted by the inherent credit risk in these financial instruments, the composition of and changes in our portfolios of these financial instruments, and the level of charge-offs. At December 31, 2021, our allowance for credit losses continues to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current and forecasted economic conditions. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, our provision for credit losses was impacted by improving economic and commercial real estate conditions and forecasts. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, our provision for credit losses was negative $23.0 million, compared to negative $13.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and negative $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan charge-offs of $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, net loan charge-offs of $252,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net loan recoveries of $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Our provision for credit losses was negative $48.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $70.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Our provision was impacted by net loan recoveries of $541,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 and net loan charge-offs of $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Total non-accrual loans were $105.2 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $76.5 million, or 0.35% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and $107.1 million, or 0.51% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the increase in non-accrual loans was driven by a previously disclosed multi-family potential problem loan totaling $35.8 million as of December 31, 2021 that was restructured and classified as a troubled debt restructuring and moved to non-accrual status in the fourth quarter. The borrower is performing in accordance with the modified terms. We continue to proactively work to resolve our non-accrual loans.
At December 31, 2021, there were $60.6 million of loans deemed as troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs"), of which $35.8 million was a multi-family loan, $19.7 million were residential and consumer loans and $4.3 million were commercial real estate loans. TDRs of $7.6 million were classified as accruing and $53.1 million were classified as non-accrual at December 31, 2021.
The following table sets forth non-accrual loans and accruing past due loans (excluding loans held for sale) on the dates indicated as well as certain asset quality ratios.
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
# of loans
amount
(Dollars in millions)
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Residential and consumer
47
$ 10.7
50
$ 12.3
62
$ 12.8
62
$ 13.2
84
$ 18.5
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
7
14.0
9
11.5
8
16.2
10
19.2
5
7.3
Commercial real estate
7
15.6
9
19.5
2
0.5
8
11.1
8
9.5
Commercial and industrial
9
21.3
11
1.3
3
14.5
9
7.3
6
0.9
Total 30 to 59 days past due
70
61.6
79
44.6
75
44.0
89
50.8
103
36.2
60 to 89 days past due:
Residential and consumer
18
1.9
18
2.3
22
5.0
26
3.1
28
5.2
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
2
3.0
4
8.2
4
10.2
1
3.4
—
—
Commercial real estate
1
1.7
1
0.3
—
—
2
2.6
5
2.3
Commercial and industrial
2
0.1
1
0.2
1
—
1
0.2
8
3.1
Total 60 to 89 days past due
23
6.7
24
11.0
27
15.2
30
9.3
41
10.6
Total accruing past due loans
93
$ 68.3
103
$ 55.6
102
$ 59.2
119
$ 60.1
144
$ 46.8
Non-accrual:
Residential and consumer
216
$ 38.3
231
$ 43.5
232
$ 42.8
239
$ 45.7
246
$ 46.4
Construction
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Multi-family
13
55.3
15
19.9
11
16.6
13
19.2
15
35.6
Commercial real estate
19
8.3
22
9.8
24
13.0
25
14.0
29
15.9
Commercial and industrial
15
3.3
16
3.3
13
5.2
15
4.4
21
9.2
Total non-accrual loans
263
$ 105.2
284
$ 76.5
280
$ 77.6
292
$ 83.3
311
$ 107.1
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
44
$ 7.6
47
$ 8.1
49
$ 9.3
45
$ 9.1
47
$ 9.2
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.47 %
0.35 %
0.36 %
0.40 %
0.51 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans
228.82 %
344.61 %
348.05 %
340.60 %
264.17 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.07 %
1.20 %
1.26 %
1.36 %
1.36 %
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $1.78 billion, or 6.9%, to $27.81 billion at December 31, 2021 from $26.02 billion December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased $117.6 million to $288.0 million at December 31, 2021. Net loans increased $1.76 billion, or 8.6%, to $22.34 billion at December 31, 2021. Securities decreased $46.8 million, or 1.2%, to $4.00 billion at December 31, 2021.
The detail of the loan portfolio is below:
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(In thousands)
Commercial Loans:
Multi-family loans
$ 7,865,592
7,655,135
7,122,840
Commercial real estate loans
5,371,758
5,135,123
4,947,212
Commercial and industrial loans
4,113,792
3,933,926
3,575,641
Construction loans
550,950
509,620
404,367
Total commercial loans
17,902,092
17,233,804
16,050,060
Residential mortgage loans
3,929,170
3,930,683
4,119,894
Consumer and other
766,785
740,827
702,801
Total loans
22,598,047
21,905,314
20,872,755
Deferred fees, premiums and other, net
(14,754)
(17,071)
(9,318)
Allowance for loan losses
(240,681)
(263,515)
(282,986)
Net loans
$ 22,342,612
21,624,728
20,580,451
During the year ended December 31, 2021, we originated $2.43 billion in multi-family loans, $1.27 billion in residential loans, $1.26 billion in commercial and industrial loans, $1.24 billion in commercial real estate loans, $170.6 million in construction loans and $118.2 million in consumer and other loans. In addition, we acquired $219 million of loans from Berkshire Bank. Our loans are primarily on properties and businesses located in New Jersey and New York.
In addition to the loans originated for our portfolio, we originated residential mortgage loans for sale to third parties totaling $145.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, loans held for sale were $809,000.
The allowance for loan losses decreased by $42.3 million to $240.7 million at December 31, 2021 from $283.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease reflects a negative provision for loan losses of $43.8 million, partially offset by an increase of $541,000 resulting from net recoveries and an increase of approximately $1.0 million from the initial allowance on loans identified as PCD which were acquired from Berkshire Bank. Our allowance for loan losses and related provision were affected by the improving current and forecasted economic conditions and commercial real estate prices. Future increases in the allowance for loan losses may be necessary based on the growth and composition of the loan portfolio, the level of loan delinquency and the current and forecasted economic conditions over the life of our loans. At December 31, 2021, our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.07%, a decrease from 1.36% at December 31, 2020 which was driven by the factors noted above.
Securities decreased by $46.8 million, or 1.2%, to $4.00 billion at December 31, 2021 from $4.04 billion at December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily a result of paydowns and sales, partially offset by purchases.
Deposits increased by $1.30 billion, or 6.7%, to $20.82 billion at December 31, 2021 from $19.53 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily driven by an increase in checking account deposits, partially offset by decreases in time deposits and money market deposits. Checking account deposits increased $2.22 billion to $11.93 billion at December 31, 2021 from $9.71 billion at December 31, 2020. Core deposits (savings, checking and money market) represented approximately 90% of our total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2021 compared to 86% at December 31, 2020. Non interest checking increased $995.2 million, or 27.2% to $4.66 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021
Borrowed funds increased by $239.2 million, or 7.3%, to $3.54 billion at December 31, 2021 from $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020 to support balance sheet growth.
Stockholders' equity increased by $228.4 million to $2.94 billion at December 31, 2021 from $2.71 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily attributable to net income of $313.3 million, share-based plan activity of $32.1 million and other comprehensive income of $33.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. These increases were partially offset by cash dividends of $0.56 per share totaling $138.6 million and the repurchase of approximately 1.0 million shares of common stock for $12.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company remains above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio of 12.83% at December 31, 2021.
About the Company
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank, which as of December 31, 2021 operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 154 branches located throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, failure to consummate the transaction with Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for any reason, including the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company), failure to obtain shareholder approval or failure to satisfy any of the other closing conditions in a timely basis or at all; the diversion of management's time from ongoing business operations due to issues relating to the transaction with Citizens Financial Group, Inc., the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between the Company and Citizens Financial Group, Inc., the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Citizens Financial Group, Inc. or the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 287,990
670,295
170,432
Equity securities
8,194
7,673
36,000
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
2,393,540
2,531,573
2,758,437
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net (estimated fair value of $1,651,504, $1,336,957 and $1,320,872 at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
1,593,785
1,272,683
1,247,853
Loans receivable, net
22,342,612
21,624,728
20,580,451
Loans held-for-sale
809
397
30,357
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
176,480
177,058
159,829
Accrued interest receivable
78,636
81,549
79,705
Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets
2,882
5,849
7,115
Office properties and equipment, net
129,288
132,259
139,663
Operating lease right-of-use assets
199,603
203,522
199,981
Net deferred tax asset
87,251
109,588
116,805
Bank owned life insurance
229,358
227,822
223,714
Goodwill and intangible assets
131,993
133,237
109,633
Other assets
144,197
139,561
163,184
Total assets
$ 27,806,618
27,317,794
26,023,159
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 20,824,638
20,400,424
19,525,419
Borrowed funds
3,535,038
3,534,536
3,295,790
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
137,438
152,407
115,729
Operating lease liabilities
212,678
216,374
212,559
Other liabilities
158,398
161,494
163,659
Total liabilities
24,868,190
24,465,235
23,313,156
Stockholders' equity
2,938,428
2,852,559
2,710,003
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,806,618
27,317,794
26,023,159
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale
$ 214,709
211,189
213,928
836,171
871,411
Securities:
GSE obligations
571
567
523
2,237
1,517
Mortgage-backed securities
13,800
13,321
16,674
56,539
77,925
Equity
64
65
252
458
362
Municipal bonds and other debt
3,443
3,601
3,552
14,039
13,480
Interest-bearing deposits
281
268
93
648
1,460
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,130
2,234
2,858
8,546
14,739
Total interest and dividend income
234,998
231,245
237,880
918,638
980,894
Interest expense:
Deposits
15,036
15,683
29,310
67,905
155,589
Borrowed funds
18,994
20,960
19,776
79,718
99,619
Total interest expense
34,030
36,643
49,086
147,623
255,208
Net interest income
200,968
194,602
188,794
771,015
725,686
Provision for credit losses
(22,999)
(13,015)
(2,682)
(48,676)
70,158
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
223,967
207,617
191,476
819,691
655,528
Non-interest income:
Fees and service charges
6,143
5,196
4,935
22,080
17,916
Income on bank owned life insurance
1,536
1,508
1,579
6,548
6,638
Gain on loans, net
92
1,698
5,538
6,911
16,226
Gain (loss) on securities, net
503
(931)
157
506
406
Gain on sale of other real estate owned, net
—
34
270
86
1,054
Gain on sale-leaseback transactions
—
—
23,129
—
23,129
Other income
7,160
8,447
10,184
28,332
25,149
Total non-interest income
15,434
15,952
45,792
64,463
90,518
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and fringe benefits
61,022
60,231
64,891
245,065
240,970
Advertising and promotional expense
4,346
3,111
2,645
12,083
9,551
Office occupancy and equipment expense
18,105
23,535
28,451
76,788
77,754
Federal insurance premiums
2,800
2,950
3,550
12,350
14,276
General and administrative
624
706
455
2,254
2,133
Professional fees
5,586
12,925
3,834
26,483
16,220
Data processing and communication
9,729
9,985
9,004
39,042
35,702
Debt extinguishment
—
10,159
22,807
10,159
24,098
Other operating expenses
8,703
8,424
7,230
31,517
28,801
Total non-interest expenses
110,915
132,026
142,867
455,741
449,505
Income before income tax expense
128,486
91,543
94,401
428,413
296,541
Income tax expense
34,169
24,609
19,256
115,080
74,961
Net income
$ 94,317
66,934
75,145
313,333
221,580
Basic earnings per share
$0.40
0.28
0.32
1.33
0.94
Diluted earnings per share
$0.40
0.28
0.32
1.33
0.94
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
235,935,642
235,602,277
236,679,655
235,315,487
235,761,457
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
237,415,493
236,413,268
236,757,361
236,436,081
235,838,808
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$ 858,964
281
0.13 %
$ 844,365
268
0.13 %
$ 454,986
93
0.08 %
Equity securities
7,758
64
3.30 %
8,747
65
2.97 %
25,915
252
3.89 %
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,439,916
9,098
1.49 %
2,501,016
9,683
1.55 %
2,717,128
12,502
1.84 %
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,449,625
8,716
2.41 %
1,174,563
7,806
2.66 %
1,264,286
8,247
2.61 %
Net loans
21,829,427
214,709
3.93 %
21,284,262
211,189
3.97 %
20,695,149
213,928
4.13 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
175,525
2,130
4.85 %
192,111
2,234
4.65 %
175,097
2,858
6.53 %
Total interest-earning assets
26,761,215
234,998
3.51 %
26,005,064
231,245
3.56 %
25,332,561
237,880
3.76 %
Non-interest earning assets
1,122,901
1,151,571
1,144,838
Total assets
$ 27,884,116
$ 27,156,635
$ 26,477,399
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$ 2,043,716
1,326
0.26 %
$ 2,060,893
1,381
0.27 %
$ 2,039,954
2,551
0.50 %
Interest-bearing checking
7,331,456
7,090
0.39 %
6,658,248
6,833
0.41 %
6,117,420
7,823
0.51 %
Money market accounts
4,785,618
4,371
0.37 %
4,613,066
4,475
0.39 %
4,949,313
9,944
0.80 %
Certificates of deposit
2,214,590
2,249
0.41 %
2,299,850
2,994
0.52 %
3,035,484
8,992
1.18 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
16,375,380
15,036
0.37 %
15,632,057
15,683
0.40 %
16,142,171
29,310
0.73 %
Borrowed funds
3,498,840
18,994
2.17 %
3,863,460
20,960
2.17 %
3,470,338
19,776
2.28 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,874,220
34,030
0.68 %
19,495,517
36,643
0.75 %
19,612,509
49,086
1.00 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
5,118,684
4,827,551
4,164,206
Total liabilities
24,992,904
24,323,068
23,776,715
Stockholders' equity
2,891,212
2,833,567
2,700,684
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,884,116
$ 27,156,635
$ 26,477,399
Net interest income
$ 200,968
$ 194,602
$ 188,794
Net interest rate spread
2.83 %
2.81 %
2.76 %
Net interest earning assets
$ 6,886,995
$ 6,509,547
$ 5,720,052
Net interest margin
3.00 %
2.99 %
2.98 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
1.35
X
1.33
X
1.29
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balance Sheet and Yield/Rate Information
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Interest
Weighted
Average
Interest
Weighted
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash accounts
$ 587,691
648
0.11 %
$ 773,177
1,460
0.19 %
Equity securities
16,222
458
2.82 %
11,365
362
3.19 %
Debt securities available-for-sale
2,543,274
40,636
1.60 %
2,672,537
58,873
2.20 %
Debt securities held-to-maturity
1,254,917
32,179
2.56 %
1,184,984
34,049
2.87 %
Net loans
21,099,992
836,171
3.96 %
21,040,964
871,411
4.14 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
183,001
8,546
4.67 %
229,120
14,739
6.43 %
Total interest-earning assets
25,685,097
918,638
3.58 %
25,912,147
980,894
3.79 %
Non-interest earning assets
1,133,861
1,096,400
Total assets
$ 26,818,958
$ 27,008,547
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings
$ 2,032,004
5,591
0.28 %
$ 2,039,686
12,056
0.59 %
Interest-bearing checking
6,581,074
27,488
0.42 %
5,869,801
42,014
0.72 %
Money market accounts
4,615,127
20,508
0.44 %
4,367,498
42,568
0.97 %
Certificates of deposit
2,359,645
14,318
0.61 %
3,819,029
58,951
1.54 %
Total interest bearing deposits
15,587,850
67,905
0.44 %
16,096,014
155,589
0.97 %
Borrowed funds
3,704,903
79,718
2.15 %
4,665,094
99,619
2.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,292,753
147,623
0.77 %
20,761,108
255,208
1.23 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,711,391
3,594,290
Total liabilities
24,004,144
24,355,398
Stockholders' equity
2,814,814
2,653,149
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 26,818,958
$ 27,008,547
Net interest income
$ 771,015
$ 725,686
Net interest rate spread
2.81 %
2.56 %
Net interest earning assets
$ 6,392,344
$ 5,151,039
Net interest margin
3.00 %
2.80 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
1.33
X
1.25
X
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Performance Ratios
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Return on average assets
1.35 %
0.99 %
1.14 %
1.17 %
0.82 %
Return on average equity
13.05 %
9.45 %
11.13 %
11.13 %
8.35 %
Return on average tangible equity
13.68 %
9.86 %
11.60 %
11.62 %
8.70 %
Interest rate spread
2.83 %
2.81 %
2.76 %
2.81 %
2.56 %
Net interest margin
3.00 %
2.99 %
2.98 %
3.00 %
2.80 %
Efficiency ratio
51.25 %
62.70 %
60.90 %
54.55 %
55.07 %
Non-interest expense to average total assets
1.59 %
1.94 %
2.16 %
1.70 %
1.66 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.35
1.33
1.29
1.33
1.25
INVESTORS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.42 %
0.33 %
0.47 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans
0.50 %
0.39 %
0.56 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-accrual loans
228.82 %
344.61 %
264.17 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans
1.07 %
1.20 %
1.36 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (1)
1.13 %
1.28 %
1.44 %
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (2)
10.19 %
10.24 %
10.14 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based (2)
12.83 %
12.83 %
13.07 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)
12.83 %
12.83 %
13.07 %
Total Risk-Based Capital (2)
14.00 %
14.11 %
14.39 %
Equity to total assets (period end)
10.57 %
10.44 %
10.41 %
Average equity to average assets
10.37 %
10.43 %
10.20 %
Tangible capital to tangible assets (3)
10.14 %
10.00 %
10.03 %
Book value per common share (3)
$ 12.36
$ 12.03
$ 11.43
Tangible book value per common share (3)
$ 11.81
$ 11.47
$ 10.97
Other Data:
Number of full service offices
154
154
156
Full time equivalent employees
1,643
1,707
1,806
(1) Allowance for credit losses includes allowance for loan losses and allowance for losses on unfunded commitments.
(2) Capital ratios as of December 31, 2021 are estimated. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity debt securities attributed to the adoption of CECL.
(3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Investors Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Book Value and Tangible Book Value per Share Computation
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Total stockholders' equity
$ 2,938,428
2,852,559
2,710,003
Goodwill and intangible assets
131,993
133,237
109,633
Tangible stockholders' equity
$ 2,806,435
2,719,322
2,600,370
Book Value per Share Computation
Common stock issued
361,869,872
361,869,872
361,869,872
Treasury shares
(113,872,606)
(114,184,985)
(113,940,656)
Shares outstanding
247,997,266
247,684,887
247,929,216
Unallocated ESOP shares
(10,347,370)
(10,539,779)
(10,895,052)
Book value shares
237,649,896
237,145,108
237,034,164
Book Value per Share
$ 12.36
$ 12.03
$ 11.43
Tangible Book Value per Share
$ 11.81
$ 11.47
$ 10.97
Total assets
$ 27,806,618
27,317,794
26,023,159
Goodwill and intangible assets
131,993
133,237
109,633
Tangible assets
$ 27,674,625
27,184,557
25,913,526
Tangible capital to tangible assets
10.14 %
10.00 %
10.03 %
Contact: Marianne Wade
(973) 924-5100
investorrelations@investorsbank.com
View original content:
SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.