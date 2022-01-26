iTOUCH Wearables Partners With Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden to Promote Smartwatch Collection

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTOUCH Wearables , one of the best selling smartwatch brands in America, today announced it has partnered with Seton Hall Big East Basketball star, Jared Rhoden on the iTOUCH Wearables brand.

Rhoden headlines the social media campaign, which launched on January 1, 2022 and will be featuring various iTOUCH products through Spring 2022.

Each year as a Seton Hall Pirate, Jared has nearly doubled his stats in all categories where he now averages 16.4 points per game and shoots 85.5% from the line. Rhoden has earned accolades such as team captain, 3x Big East honor roll for 2021, and 2021 Big East Championship All-Tournament team. Earlier this season, Jared was named the "Jerry West Preseason Watch List" and "Big East Player of the Year Watch List." Rhoden continues to prove himself as a worthy candidate during his senior season campaign and looks forward to continuing to do so through March.

"Partnering with iTOUCH Wearables is honestly one of the most exciting times in my life and career. The smartwatches and brand aligns with everything I am, from my love for fitness, to the leisure look when I'm just chilling. It's a natural fit for me," says Rhoden.

The 2022 collection includes the iTOUCH Air 3 , the iTOUCH Active , the iTOUCH Sport 3 , and the iTOUCH Explorer 3 smartwatches and fitness trackers, and ranges between $29.99 to $79.99. The line is sold on itouchwearables.com as well as several department stores, specialty and mass retailers.

For additional information on iTOUCH Wearables' offerings, please visit www.itouchwearables.com .

About iTOUCH Wearables

iTOUCH Wearables is an affordable lifestyle tech brand that produces smartwatches, fitness trackers, and fashion-forward tech accessories. To learn more about iTOUCH Wearables, please visit www.itouchwearables.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , Youtube and Pinterest .

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

