LBC Small Cap Scores Investment in Soccer Shots

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Small Cap provided senior secured credit facilities and an equity co-investment to support Susquehanna Private Capital's ("SPC") investment in Soccer Shots (the "Company").

LBC Small Cap served as Agent and Sole Lead Arranger for the senior secured credit facilities.

Founded in 1997 by college soccer teammates Jeremy Sorzano and Jason Webb, Soccer Shots is a youth soccer franchisor which provides quality and engaging training programs in partnership with childcare centers, schools, and other public locations. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, the Company has grown to include over 140 franchise partners operating in more than 250 territories across nearly 40 states and Canada, serving over 440,000 children each year.

"We are thrilled to partner with SPC and Soccer Shots on this investment," said Don Rice, Partner at LBC Small Cap. "Soccer Shots operates a thriving franchise system that is positioned for potential future growth and continued expansion opportunities."

Dorsey & Whitney served as legal counsel to LBC Small Cap.

Susquehanna Private Capital was founded in 2016 and is funded by the founders of Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which is one of the world's largest privately held financial services firms. With its flexible approach to investing, SPC partners with founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC targets companies in the business services, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services, and industrial technology sectors with $3 million to $15 million in EBITDA.

LBC Small Cap is focused on originating, executing, and managing senior secured, unitranche, junior debt, structured equity, and equity co-investments in U.S.-based lower middle market companies. The LBC Small Cap team looks to deploy capital to support funded sponsors, independent sponsors, and family-owned businesses across a broad array of industries. LBC Small Cap Management, L.P. is a licensed fund manager in the SBIC Program under the U.S. Small Business Administration. To learn more, visit www.lbccredit.com.

