Lucid Announces New Lucidspark Integration with Atlassian's Confluence

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced a new integration for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , with Atlassian's Confluence .

Lucidspark logo (PRNewsfoto/Lucid) (PRNewswire)

With this integration, users are able to embed Lucidspark boards directly into Confluence pages, and any changes made in Lucidspark will automatically sync to the embedded board in Confluence. This provides teams with direct access to Lucidspark boards right within their existing workflow, creating a visual single source of truth for any project or brainstorm.

"We're always identifying ways to bring visual collaboration to our customers' existing workflows to more effectively enable distributed teams to align, collaborate and innovate together," said Dan Lawyer, CPO at Lucid. "This new integration with Confluence does that by connecting teams within one space to visualize projects and align on the big picture, enabling teams to move forward faster than ever. We're excited to bring the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite to even more teams through our continued relationship with Atlassian."

This new integration expands Lucid's footprint in the Atlassian ecosystem. Now with multiple Atlassian integrations across its Visual Collaboration Suite, including the Lucidspark Cards integration for Jira and Lucidchart and Lucidscale integrations with Confluence, Lucid's products enable Atlassian users to maximize the value of their tech stack at every stage of the workflow through the power of visual collaboration.

To learn more about how to use Lucid products within the Atlassian ecosystem, visit Lucid's page in the Atlassian Marketplace here . To learn more about the Lucidspark integration with Confluence, visit lucidspark.com .

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid Software's Visual Collaboration Suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucid