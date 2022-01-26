MG Properties Acquires Over $1.6 Billion in Multifamily Assets in 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private San Diego-based real estate investor and operator MG Properties Group is pleased to announce their acquisition of over $1.6 billion of multifamily assets in 2021.

Village on Main Apartments in Tacoma, WA part of the MG Properties' benchmark year. (PRNewswire)

Spread throughout major markets across the West Coast, MG added 14 properties and over 4,700 units to their portfolio in the 2021 calendar year – marking the most successful year for acquisitions since the company's founding in 1992. These included an entry into Denver, Colorado, a market the company had long targeted for growth. MG Properties continues to target further acquisitions in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and Colorado.

"We were pleased with our successful growth in 2021 despite the many unique challenges presented by the current economic environment," said MG Properties Group President and CEO Mark Gleiberman. "We look forward to continued growth in 2022 with an additional focus on adding new markets to our portfolio."

MG Properties continues to actively seek new acquisitions, targeting a similar volume of investment in 2022. The multifamily group focuses on value-add, new construction, and core-plus multifamily properties in the Western United States.

About MG Properties Group

MG Properties Group is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate company specializing in the investment, redevelopment, and management of multi-family assets. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MG was founded in 1992 by Mark Gleiberman with the mission to enrich communities. MG's current portfolio is comprised of over 27,000 rental homes in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon, including 80 communities. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

