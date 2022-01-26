SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $1.03 in fourth-quarter 2021 compared to $0.86 in fourth-quarter 2020.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Revenues
$501,650
$443,723
13%
$1,918,309
$1,684,058
14%
Net income
145,300
125,882
15%
546,593
447,286
22%
Diluted earnings per share
$1.03
$0.86
20%
$3.81
$3.00
27%
"Our record financial results for 2021 reflect continued sales momentum, success in delivering our solutions to our markets, and positive capital markets. We've made significant progress in executing against our growth strategy," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"We believe our recent acquisitions enhance our capabilities, expand our competitive market presence, and enhance our growth opportunities in our markets. We also continued our research and development investments that have advanced our technology and new business initiatives. At the core of our long-term success is a talented, dedicated workforce and tremendous leadership across SEI globally.
"As we continue to connect our markets to their future potential through our technology and investment solutions, we are well-positioned to continue seizing growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value."
Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$129,268
$119,654
8%
$493,570
$455,393
8%
Expenses
117,739
115,039
2%
462,796
446,481
4%
Operating Profit
11,529
4,615
150%
30,774
8,912
245%
Operating Margin
9%
4%
6%
2%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
125,491
108,346
16%
482,949
407,564
18%
Expenses
64,067
51,813
24%
240,334
205,913
17%
Operating Profit
61,424
56,533
9%
242,615
201,651
20%
Operating Margin
49%
52%
50%
49%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
87,848
82,318
7%
343,805
317,627
8%
Expenses
45,374
36,893
23%
168,070
149,909
12%
Operating Profit
42,474
45,425
(6)%
175,735
167,718
5%
Operating Margin
48%
55%
51%
53%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
154,518
129,647
19%
581,157
489,462
19%
Expenses
91,046
80,204
14%
348,655
308,999
13%
Operating Profit
63,472
49,443
28%
232,502
180,463
29%
Operating Margin
41%
38%
40%
37%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
4,525
3,758
20%
16,828
14,012
20%
Expenses
13,364
15,180
(12)%
53,219
52,871
1%
Operating Loss
(8,839)
(11,422)
NM
(36,391)
(38,859)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$501,650
$443,723
13%
$1,918,309
$1,684,058
14%
Expenses
331,590
299,129
11%
1,273,074
1,164,173
9%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
26,662
20,584
30%
91,854
73,998
24%
Income from Operations
$143,398
$124,010
16%
$553,381
$445,887
24%
Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
- Revenues in the Private Banks segment include $6.8 million from early termination fees from an existing investment processing client.
- Our average assets under administration increased $104.6 billion, or 13%, to $884.3 billion in the fourth-quarter 2021, as compared to $779.7 billion during the fourth-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $40.6 billion, or 16%, to $301.0 billion in the fourth-quarter 2021, as compared to $260.4 billion during the fourth-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during fourth-quarter 2021 were $31.3 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $22.1 million when contract values are completely realized. For the year ended 2021, net sales events were $81.4 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $60.1 million when contract values are completely realized.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during fourth-quarter 2021 were $4.5 million. For the year ended 2021, net sales events were flat primarily due to net losses in the legacy Institutional Investors client base which offset new business growth in the Investment Advisors segment.
- The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
- We acquired Novus Partners (Novus), a global portfolio intelligence platform company, in November 2021. The results of operations of Novus are included in the Institutional Investors segment. The segment's fourth-quarter 2021 results were negatively impacted by approximately $868 thousand from the acquisition.
- Earnings from LSV increased by $3.6 million, or 11%, to $34.2 million in fourth-quarter 2021 as compared to $30.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
- Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2021 increased $3.7 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020, net of forfeitures, and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2022 to be approximately $46.3 million as compared to $41.5 million during 2021 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2021 net of awards granted in the prior year.
- We capitalized $6.6 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $13.4 million in fourth-quarter 2021.
- Our effective tax rates were 18.3% in fourth-quarter 2021 and 19.6% in fourth-quarter 2020. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to increased tax benefits associated with a higher volume of stock option exercises.
- We repurchased 1.5 million shares of our common stock for $95.5 million during the fourth-quarter 2021 at an average price of $62.44 per share. For the year ended 2021, we repurchased 6.7 million shares of our common stock for $411.5 million at an average price of $61.00 per share.
- Cash flow from operations was $149.2 million, or $1.06 per share, and free cash flow was $138.7 million during the fourth-quarter 2021.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
- whether we will have sales momentum,
- the effect of our acquisitions on our capabilities, competitive position and growth opportunities,
- our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them, and
- the degree to which we are well-positioned to seize growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
- the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets and the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
- the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
- the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
- our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund, if at all,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the degree to which our One SEISM strategy will allow us to increase our growth opportunities,
- the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
- the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
- the strength of our backlog and pipelines,
- the level of demand for our products and services,
- the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
- the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses and sales,
- the elements of our long-term success,
- the degree to which our business will be successful and what parties will be the beneficiaries of any such success,
- the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
- the margins that our businesses may generate,
- the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel,
- how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
- when we integrate purchased assets into and develop additional capabilities for the SEI Wealth Platform and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
- our ability to build upon our fourth quarter results, and
- the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$403,565
$353,610
$1,547,016
$1,345,649
Information processing and software servicing fees
98,085
90,113
371,293
338,409
Total revenues
501,650
443,723
1,918,309
1,684,058
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
56,458
46,973
218,068
181,618
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,198
7,109
27,759
28,937
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
155,309
135,902
584,497
527,509
Stock-based compensation
10,278
6,556
41,451
27,014
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
57,543
59,566
223,200
227,916
Data processing and computer related
27,814
24,681
107,560
96,328
Facilities, supplies and other costs
19,909
17,467
69,760
64,915
Amortization
15,403
13,558
59,152
52,975
Depreciation
8,340
7,901
33,481
30,959
Total expenses
358,252
319,713
1,364,928
1,238,171
Income from operations
143,398
124,010
553,381
445,887
Net (loss) gain on investments
(500)
1,024
(366)
(286)
Interest and dividend income
934
986
3,649
6,568
Interest expense
(209)
(153)
(563)
(609)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
34,152
30,646
137,572
117,134
Income before income taxes
177,775
156,513
693,673
568,694
Income taxes
32,475
30,631
147,080
121,408
Net income
$145,300
$125,882
$546,593
$447,286
Basic earnings per common share
$1.04
$0.87
$3.87
$3.05
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
139,080
144,077
141,216
146,709
Diluted earnings per common share
$1.03
$0.86
$3.81
$3.00
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
141,305
146,140
143,312
149,003
Dividends declared per common share
$0.40
$0.37
$0.77
$0.72
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$825,210
$784,626
Restricted cash
351
3,101
Receivables from investment products
59,036
55,271
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,602 and $1,100
441,609
385,219
Securities owned
28,267
34,064
Other current assets
43,559
38,696
Total Current Assets
1,398,032
1,300,977
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $409,248 and $378,639
178,869
189,052
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
33,614
38,397
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $545,307 and $491,739
243,446
270,977
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
129,541
105,419
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
6,916
6,166
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
107,918
98,433
Goodwill and Intangible Assets, net
186,014
88,793
Deferred Contract Costs
36,236
33,781
Deferred Income Taxes
8,809
2,972
Other Assets, net
24,936
32,289
Total Assets
$2,354,331
$2,167,256
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$10,312
$7,766
Accrued liabilities
318,185
299,845
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
11,328
8,579
Deferred revenue
9,721
1,085
Total Current Liabilities
349,546
317,275
Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility
40,000
—
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
54,702
55,159
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
27,639
34,058
Other Long-term Liabilities
20,878
20,054
Total Liabilities
493,568
427,349
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 138,449 and 143,396
1,384
1,434
Capital in excess of par value
1,246,608
1,190,001
Retained earnings
632,614
565,270
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(19,843)
(16,798)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,860,763
1,739,907
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,354,331
$2,167,256
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$25,498
$25,098
$26,264
$25,618
$26,281
Collective trust fund programs
6
7
7
6
6
Liquidity funds
3,778
3,793
3,654
3,988
4,724
Total assets under management
$29,282
$28,898
$29,925
$29,612
$31,011
Client assets under administration
26,346
4,379
4,412
4,675
4,481
Total assets
$55,628
$33,277
$34,337
$34,287
$35,492
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$71,248
$73,819
$78,053
$78,560
$81,686
Liquidity funds
3,832
3,584
3,550
3,477
4,317
Total Platform assets under management
$75,080
$77,403
$81,603
$82,037
$86,003
Platform-only assets (E)
11,862
12,538
13,566
13,728
14,564
Total Platform assets (E)
$86,942
$89,941
$95,169
$95,765
$100,567
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$90,869
$92,040
$93,010
$89,441
$91,719
Collective trust fund programs
98
95
5
5
5
Liquidity funds
2,128
2,909
2,516
2,599
2,118
Total assets under management
$93,095
$95,044
$95,531
$92,045
$93,842
Client assets under advisement
4,063
4,333
4,566
4,698
4,857
Total assets
$97,158
$99,377
$100,097
$96,743
$98,699
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$ 75,214
$ 78,304
$ 87,012
$ 87,488
$ 92,549
Liquidity funds
424
449
473
568
423
Total assets under management
$75,638
$78,753
$87,485
$88,056
$92,972
Client assets under administration (A)
760,397
831,819
875,942
861,605
907,377
Total assets
$836,035
$910,572
$963,427
$949,661
$1,000,349
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,711
$1,777
$1,924
$1,964
$2,096
Liquidity funds
162
289
191
202
240
Total assets under management
$1,873
$2,066
$2,115
$2,166
$2,336
Client assets under administration
1,299
1,355
1,422
1,378
1,410
Total assets
$3,172
$3,421
$3,537
$3,544
$3,746
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$93,692
$101,565
$102,404
$97,604
$98,984
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$283,018
$294,299
$301,655
$293,187
$300,766
Collective trust fund programs
75,318
78,406
87,024
87,499
92,560
Liquidity funds
10,324
11,024
10,384
10,834
11,822
Total assets under management
$368,660
$383,729
$399,063
$391,520
$405,148
Client assets under advisement
5,362
5,688
5,988
6,076
6,267
Client assets under administration (D)
786,743
836,198
880,354
866,280
911,858
Platform-only assets
11,862
12,538
13,566
13,728
14,564
Total assets
$1,172,627
$1,238,153
$1,298,971
$1,277,604
$1,337,837
(A)
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.4 billion of assets that are at fee
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Dec. 31, 2021).
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2021.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $14.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Dec. 31, 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$24,284
$25,139
$26,056
$26,232
$25,999
Collective trust fund programs
6
6
7
6
6
Liquidity funds
3,712
3,876
3,833
3,916
4,452
Total assets under management
$28,002
$29,021
$29,896
$30,154
$30,457
Client assets under administration
25,368
4,317
4,405
4,476
4,607
Total assets
$53,370
$33,338
$34,301
$34,630
$35,064
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$68,398
$73,240
$76,840
$79,602
$80,703
Liquidity funds
3,788
3,619
3,370
3,403
3,644
Total Platform assets under management
$72,186
$76,859
$80,210
$83,005
$84,347
Platform-only assets (E)
11,214
12,206
13,292
13,863
14,341
Total Platform assets (E)
$83,400
$89,065
$93,502
$96,868
$98,688
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$86,277
$91,349
$93,458
$91,965
$90,557
Collective trust fund programs
102
96
68
5
5
Liquidity funds
2,271
2,621
2,681
2,742
2,391
Total assets under management
$88,650
$94,066
$96,207
$94,712
$92,953
Client assets under advisement
3,746
4,146
4,516
4,658
4,812
Total assets
$92,396
$98,212
$100,723
$99,370
$97,765
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$ 69,349
$ 78,035
$ 84,553
$ 89,441
$ 90,457
Liquidity funds
411
490
469
532
491
Total assets under management
$69,760
$78,525
$85,022
$89,973
$90,948
Client assets under administration (A)
754,350
817,330
853,810
851,183
879,718
Total assets
$824,110
$895,855
$938,832
$941,156
$970,666
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,634
$1,743
$1,870
$1,958
$2,053
Liquidity funds
165
169
236
205
197
Total assets under management
$1,799
$1,912
$2,106
$2,163
$2,250
Client assets under advisement
1,218
1,327
1,406
1,423
1,423
Total assets
$3,017
$3,239
$3,512
$3,586
$3,673
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$88,182
$97,476
$103,583
$99,924
$97,381
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$268,775
$288,947
$301,807
$299,681
$296,693
Collective trust fund programs
69,457
78,137
84,628
89,452
90,468
Liquidity funds
10,347
10,775
10,589
10,798
11,175
Total assets under management
$348,579
$377,859
$397,024
$399,931
$398,336
Client assets under advisement
4,964
5,473
5,922
6,081
6,235
Client assets under administration (D)
779,718
821,647
858,215
855,659
884,325
Platform-only assets
11,214
12,206
13,292
13,863
14,341
Total assets
$1,144,475
$1,217,185
$1,274,453
$1,275,534
$1,303,237
(A)
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2021 include $12.3
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during fourth-quarter 2021.
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during fourth-quarter 2021.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $14.0 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during fourth-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
