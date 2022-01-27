Premise announces survey results from 6,557 respondents across the United States regarding the state of American democracy, voting rights, and the filibuster

AMERICANS OF ALL CREEDS BELIEVE THE STATE OF DEMOCRACY IN THE UNITED STATES IS WEAKER THAN TEN YEARS AGO, PREMISE SURVEY FINDS

AMERICANS OF ALL CREEDS BELIEVE THE STATE OF DEMOCRACY IN THE UNITED STATES IS WEAKER THAN TEN YEARS AGO, PREMISE SURVEY FINDS Premise announces survey results from 6,557 respondents across the United States regarding the state of American democracy, voting rights, and the filibuster

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise, the innovative new platform that democratizes the way data is sourced, analyzed, and applied, recently released the results from its voting rights and filibuster survey. This poll found, among other insights, that 51% of Americans believe that the state of democracy in the U.S. is "much weaker" or "somewhat weaker" than ten years ago. When broken down by party, 65% of registered Republicans share this sentiment while 52% of registered Democrats hold this belief. Also of note, 60% of Americans over 60 years old and 58% of white Americans view the state of U.S. democracy as weaker than ten years ago.

Respondents shared their thoughts on the state of American democracy, voting rights, and the filibuster. Here are some of the most significant findings:

Most Americans feel that the state of U.S. democracy is "much weaker" or "somewhat weaker" than 10 years ago.

Americans disagree as to what poses the biggest threat to U.S. democracy.

Support for abolishing or reforming the filibuster varies significantly by party.

Finally, approval of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act follows party lines though a large swath of all Americans is simply not familiar with the bill.

These results are based on a survey of 6,557 respondents from all 50 states conducted from January 20, 2022 to January 21, 2022 via smartphones. The results were then weighted according to the U.S. census to accurately reflect the gender, age, race, ethnicity, and political party of the general population.

About Premise

Premise is a crowdsourced insights company. Our technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility you need. In more than 125 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision™. To learn more, please visit www.premise.com.

Contact: Taylor C. Pearson

tpearson@tridentdmg.com

202-235-3482

View original content:

SOURCE Premise Data