Arrow Reports Annual Net Income of $49.9 million and Total Assets Over $4 Billion

- Net income for 2021 was $49.9 million, up 22.1% year over year.
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) reported for the year ended December 31, 2021, that net income reached a record $49.9 million, up 22.1% over net income of $40.8 million for 2020.   For 2021, revenue increased by $10.9 million and the provision for credit losses decreased by $9.0 million, which was partially offset by higher operating expenses and income taxes. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income was $10.3 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 17.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS was $3.10 for 2021, up 21.2% from $2.56 in 2020, and $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 19.2% from $0.78 from the comparable 2020 quarter.

Return on average equity (ROE) and return on average assets (ROA) were 14.09% and 1.28%, respectively, as compared to 12.77% and 1.17%, respectively, for 2020. ROE was 11.22% for the fourth quarter, down from 14.98% from the fourth quarter of 2020. ROA was 1.01% for the fourth quarter, which represents a decrease from 1.34% for the comparable 2020 quarter.

"Arrow Financial Corporation delivered another year of strong financial results in 2021, with exceptional earnings, strong profitability ratios and asset growth to a record $4 billion, all while weathering a second year of pandemic-related issues," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "In addition to driving shareholder value in 2021, I am proud to say we advanced many continuous improvement initiatives with key investments in our Team, our branch network and our technology to position us for the future. Arrow also gave back to the communities it serves through increased charitable support to meet increasing and evolving needs. I commend the Arrow Team for their stellar performance, commitment and dedication to our company, our customers and our communities."

In the fourth quarter, Arrow continued its branch optimization initiative. In November, Saratoga National Bank consolidated two smaller branches into one larger, fully renovated branch in nearby Wilton Square. In December, Glens Falls National Bank consolidated two branches within a mile of each other in Fort Edward, allowing our Team to serve the community from one central, updated location. Throughout the year, a combination of renovation, consolidation and relocation has allowed us to deliver an enhanced customer experience while streamlining expenses.

On the technology front, the Team prepared a new online account opening platform, which launched earlier this month for Saratoga National Bank and will be followed later in 2022 at Glens Falls National Bank. Work also began in late 2021 on replacing our core technology in preparation for an upgrade this summer.

The following expands on fourth quarter and 2021 results:

COVID-19 Response: We continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic variants and all the challenges they present on our business and operations and the health and safety of our employees and customers are at the forefront of related decisions.

We continue to comply with Federal and New York State guidelines and regulations. All employees and directors are vaccinated, subject to appropriate health and religious exemptions. We continue to encourage remote work and minimize work-related travel and in-person meetings. A pandemic bonus to eligible employees, the second in two years, was awarded in recognition of the Team's enduring and exceptional pandemic performance. Arrow managed to avoid widespread lobby closures for the majority of the year. We are working through the current spike in cases by implementing temporary changes to branch availability by location as needed. On the lending side, we are well under way with the forgiveness process for the second round of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, with the first round of loans already forgiven. As of December 31, 2021, $43.6 million of the total $234.2 million PPP loans funded are outstanding.

Loan Growth: At December 31, 2021, total loan balances reached $2.7 billion, up $73 million, or 2.8%, from the prior-year level. Net of $70.1 million of PPP loans forgiven by the Small Business Administration in 2021, loans grew by $143.1 million for the year. Loan growth for the fourth quarter was $13.2 million. Net of $16.4 million PPP loans forgiven in the quarter, loans grew by $29.6 in the fourth quarter. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $60.8 million, or 7.1%, over the balance at December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of continued strength in the indirect automobile lending program. Net of approximately $52.1 million of loans sold in 2021, the residential real estate loan portfolio increased $23.0 million, or 2.5% from the prior year. Commercial loans, including commercial real estate, decreased $10.9 million, or 1.3%, over the balances at December 31, 2020. The decrease in commercial loans includes $70.1 million of PPP loans forgiven by the Small Business Administration in 2021.

Deposit Growth: At December 31, 2021, total deposit balances reached $3.6 billion, up by $315.8 million, or 9.8%, from the prior-year level. Deposits decreased in the fourth quarter by $55.1 million. Non-municipal deposits grew by $53.3 million and municipal deposits seasonally contracted by $108.4 million as compared to September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $108.9 million, or 15.5%, during 2021, and represented 22.8% of total deposits at year-end, as compared to the prior- year level of 21.7%. At December 31, 2021, total time deposits decreased $63.0 million from the prior- year level.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the year ending December 31, 2021, was $110.4 million, an increase of $11.2 million, or 11.2%, from the prior year. Interest and fees on loans were $105.0 million, an increase of 4.5% from the $100.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2020. Interest and fees related to PPP loans included in the $105.0 million, were $7.8 million. Interest expense for the year ending December 31, 2021 was $5.2 million. This is a decrease of $7.5 million, or 59.1%, from the $12.7 million in expense for the prior year period. The net interest margin was 2.97% for the year ending December 31, 2021, as compared to 2.99% for the year ended December 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the net interest margin was 2.77%, as compared to 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income was $32.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2021, a decrease of 0.9% as compared to $32.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2020. Income from fiduciary activities in 2021 was $10.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million from 2020. Fees and other services to customers increased $1.5 million to $11.5 million in 2021. Interchange fees related to increased customer activity of debit card usage was the largest driver of the increase. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.5 million from 2020 to $2.4 million in 2021 as a result of the strategic decision in the second half of 2021 to retain more newly originated residential real estate loans. The decrease in other operating income from 2020 was primarily driven by a $1.4 million decrease in income related to interest rate swap agreements.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the year ending December 31, 2021, increased by $7.4 million, or 10.5%, to $78.1 million, as compared to $70.7 million in 2020. The largest component of noninterest expense is salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $44.8 million in 2021. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.7 million, or 14.7%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other operating expenses increased from the prior comparable quarter as a result of $1.4 million in non-recurring litigation reserve expense.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes for 2021 was $14.5 million, compared to $11.0 million for 2020. The effective income tax rates for 2021 and 2020 were 22.6% and 21.3%, respectively.

Asset Quality: Asset quality remained strong in 2021, as evidenced by low levels of nonperforming assets and charge-offs. Net loan losses for 2021, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.03% of average loans outstanding, a decrease from 0.05% for 2020. Net loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 0.03%, a decrease from 0.07% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets of $11.8 million at December 31, 2021, represented 0.29% of period-end assets, an increase from 0.18% at December 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming assets from the prior year was primarily the result of two commercial real estate loans being classified as nonaccrual during 2021.

Arrow's allowance for credit losses was $27.3 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, a decrease from 1.13% at year-end 2020. When expressed as a percentage of nonperforming loans, the allowance for credit loss coverage ratio was 233.9% at year-end 2021. Arrow adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard as of January 1, 2021. The provision of credit losses related to the loan portfolio was $272 thousand and the expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other liabilities was $685 thousand for 2021.

Liquidity: Interest-bearing cash balances at December 31, 2021, were $430.7 million. Arrow continues to be well-prepared to address any unexpected volatility, which may affect cash flow and deposit balances. At December 31, 2021, contingent collateralized lines of credit were established and available through the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, totaling $1.3 billion. Arrow has additional liquidity options currently available, including unsecured lines of credit such as Fed Funds and brokered markets.

Capital: Total shareholders' equity grew to a record of $371.2 million at period-end, an increase of $36.8 million, or 11.0%, above the year-end 2020 balance. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in 2021. At December 31, 2021, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.77% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.69%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks continued to significantly exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Cash and Stock Dividends: On December 15, 2021, Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The cash dividend was 3% higher than the cash dividend paid by Arrow in the fourth quarter of 2020 when adjusted for the 3% stock dividend distributed on September 24, 2021.

Industry Recognition: In the fourth quarter, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Saratoga National Bank, maintained their BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star "Exceptional Performance" Bank ratings for the 14th and 12th consecutive years, respectively. Other awards during 2021 included the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, which recognizes the top 10% of community banks using various profitability, efficiency and balance sheet metrics; and the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2021, which includes the top 35 banks and thrifts.

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc. and Upstate Agency, LLC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non- GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this news release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This News Release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended 
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended 
December 31, 


2021


2020


2021


2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME








Interest and Fees on Loans

$     25,631


$     25,835


$ 104,985


$ 100,492

Interest on Deposits at Banks 

214


92


565


321

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:








Fully Taxable

1,678


1,510


6,487


7,131

Exempt from Federal Taxes

831


935


3,513


3,952

Total Interest and Dividend Income

28,354


28,372


115,550


111,896

INTEREST EXPENSE








Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

165


231


731


1,292

Savings Deposits

412


640


1,902


5,090

Time Deposits over $250,000

33


202


261


1,465

Other Time Deposits

123


422


634


2,782

Federal Funds Purchased and








Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

5

3

60

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

197

198

783

1,063

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173

172

686

746

Interest on Financing Leases

49


48


195


196

Total Interest Expense

1,152


1,918


5,195


12,694

NET INTEREST INCOME

27,202


26,454


110,355


99,202

Provision for Credit Losses

558


1,236


272


9,319

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

26,644


25,218


110,083


89,883

NONINTEREST INCOME








Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,604


2,277


10,142


8,890

Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,968


2,655


11,462


10,003

Insurance Commissions

1,645


1,799


6,487


6,876

Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(139)


88


111


(464)

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

142


1,696


2,393


3,889

Other Operating Income

369


588


1,774


3,464

Total Noninterest Income

7,589


9,103


32,369


32,658

NONINTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries and Employee Benefits

11,438


11,058


44,798


42,061

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,334


1,393


5,814


5,614

Technology and Equipment Expense

3,868


3,169


14,870


12,976

FDIC Assessments

278


293


1,042


1,063

Other Operating Expense

3,942


2,279


11,524


8,964

Total Noninterest Expense

20,860


18,192


78,048


70,678

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

13,373


16,129


64,404


51,863

Provision for Income Taxes

3,064


3,634


14,547


11,036

NET INCOME

$     10,309


$     12,495


$     49,857


$     40,827

Average Shares Outstanding1:








Basic

16,028


15,964


16,018


15,929

Diluted

16,091


15,981


16,073


15,944

Per Common Share:








Basic Earnings

$          0.64


$         0.78


$         3.11


$          2.56

Diluted Earnings

0.63


0.78


3.10


2.56

1 Share and per share data have been restated for the September 24, 2021, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



December 31,


December 31,

2021


2020

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$              26,978


$              42,116

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

430,718


338,875

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale

559,316


365,287

Held-to-Maturity (Approximate Fair Value of $201,292 at December 31, 2021, and $226,576 at December 31, 2020)

196,566


218,405

Equity Securities

1,747


1,636

Other Investments

5,380


5,349

Loans

2,667,941


2,595,030

Allowance for Credit Losses

(27,281)


(29,232)

Net Loans

2,640,660


2,565,798

Premises and Equipment, Net

46,217


42,612

Goodwill

21,873


21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,918


1,950

Other Assets

96,579


84,735

Total Assets

$        4,027,952


$        3,688,636

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

$            810,274


$            701,341

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

994,391


832,434

Savings Deposits

1,531,287


1,423,358

Time Deposits over $250,000

82,811


123,622

Other Time Deposits

131,734


153,971

Total Deposits

3,550,497


3,234,726

Federal Funds Purchased and Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase


17,486

Federal Home Loan Bank Overnight Advances


Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances

45,000


45,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


20,000

Finance Leases

5,169


5,217

Other Liabilities

36,100


31,815

Total Liabilities

3,656,766


3,354,244

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value, 1,000,000 Shares Authorized


Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (20,800,144 Shares Issued at December 31, 2021, and 20,194,474 Shares Issued at




December 31, 2020)

20,800

20,194

Additional Paid-in Capital

377,996

353,662

Retained Earnings

54,078

41,899

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

347

(816)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,759,414 Shares at December 31, 2021, and 4,678,736 Shares at December 31, 2020)

(82,035)


(80,547)

Total Stockholders' Equity

371,186


334,392

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$        4,027,952


$        3,688,636

Arrow Financial Corporation 
Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Net Income

$ 10,309

$ 12,989

$ 13,279

$ 13,280

$ 12,495

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):






Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments

(104)

(79)

145

119

66

Share and Per Share Data:1






Period End Shares Outstanding

16,041

16,020

16,039

16,009

15,981

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,028

16,027

16,024

15,994

15,964

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,091

16,085

16,085

16,030

15,981

Basic Earnings Per Share

$        0.64

$        0.81

$        0.83

$        0.83

$        0.78

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.63

0.81

0.83

0.83

0.78

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.260

0.252

0.252

0.252

0.252

Selected Quarterly Average Balances:






Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

$ 551,890

$ 416,500

$ 369,034

$ 334,155

$ 349,430

Investment Securities

681,732

675,980

668,089

593,822

590,151

Loans

2,660,665

2,641,726

2,651,449

2,618,362

2,610,834

Deposits

3,590,766

3,435,933

3,395,271

3,254,815

3,256,238

Other Borrowed Funds

70,162

72,187

74,957

82,659

95,047

Shareholders' Equity

364,409

359,384

350,203

340,708

331,899

Total Assets

4,060,540

3,902,041

3,851,921

3,712,020

3,721,954

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.01 %

1.32 %

1.38 %

1.45 %

1.34 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

11.22 %

14.34 %

15.21 %

15.81 %

14.98 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2

12.01 %

15.36 %

16.32 %

17.00 %

16.13 %

Average Earning Assets

3,894,287

3,734,206

3,688,572

3,546,339

3,550,415

Average Paying Liabilities

2,841,304

2,705,283

2,721,961

2,639,240

2,674,795

Interest Income

28,354

29,807

29,695

27,694

28,372

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3

285

292

293

235

251

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

28,639

30,099

29,988

27,929

28,623

Interest Expense

1,152

1,169

1,335

1,539

1,918

Net Interest Income

27,202

28,638

28,360

26,155

26,454

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3

27,487

28,930

28,653

26,390

26,705

Net Interest Margin, annualized

2.77 %

3.04 %

3.08 %

2.99 %

2.96 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3

2.80 %

3.07 %

3.12 %

3.02 %

2.99 %

Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4






Noninterest Expense

$ 20,860

$ 19,423

$ 19,087

$ 18,678

$ 18,192

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

52

51

53

54

56

Net Noninterest Expense

$ 20,808

$ 19,372

$ 19,034

$ 18,624

$ 18,136

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$ 27,487

$ 28,930

$ 28,653

$ 26,390

$ 26,705

Noninterest Income

7,589

7,694

8,478

8,608

9,103

Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(139)

(106)

196

160

88

Net Gross Income

$ 35,215

$ 36,730

$ 36,935

$ 34,838

$ 35,720

Efficiency Ratio

59.09 %

52.74 %

51.53 %

53.46 %

50.77 %

Period-End Capital Information:






Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 371,186

$ 360,171

$ 353,033

$ 342,413

$ 334,392

Book Value per Share 1

23.14

22.48

22.01

21.39

20.92

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

23,791

23,879

23,955

23,922

23,823

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2

21.66

20.99

20.52

19.89

19.43

Capital Ratios:5






Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.20 %

9.39 %

9.29 %

9.37 %

9.07 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.77 %

13.71 %

13.79 %

13.56 %

13.39 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

14.55 %

14.51 %

14.61 %

14.39 %

14.24 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.69 %

15.66 %

15.78 %

15.55 %

15.48 %

Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.

$1,851,101

$1,778,659

$1,804,854

$1,725,754

$1,659,029

Arrow Financial Corporation 

Selected Quarterly Information - Continued

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Footnotes:



1.

Share and per share data have been restated for the September 24, 2021, 3% stock dividend.



2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.


12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 371,186

$ 360,171

$ 353,033

$ 342,413

$ 334,392

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

23,791

23,879

23,955

23,922

23,823

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 347,395

$ 336,292

$ 329,078

$ 318,491

$ 310,569

Period End Shares Outstanding

16,041

16,020

16,039

16,009

15,981

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non- GAAP)

$       21.66

$        20.99

$        20.52

$        19.89

$      19.43

Net Income

10,309

12,989

13,279

13,280

12,495

Return on Tangible Equity (Net






Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

12.01 %

15.36 %

16.32 %

17.00 %

16.13 %

3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance.


12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Interest Income (GAAP)

$     28,354

$     29,807

$     29,695

$     27,694

$     28,372

Add: Tax Equivalent Adjustment (Non- GAAP)

285

292

293

235

251

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     28,639

$     30,099

$     29,988

$     27,929

$     28,623

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$     27,202

$     28,638

$     28,360

$     26,155

$     26,454

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

285

292

293

235

251

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$     27,487

$     28,930

$     28,653

$     26,390

$     26,705

Average Earning Assets

3,894,287

3,734,206

3,688,572

3,546,339

3,550,415

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

2.80 %

3.07 %

3.12 %

3.02 %

2.99 %

4.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. We believe the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance. We define our efficiency ratio as the ratio of our noninterest expense to our net gross income (which equals our tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).



5.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The December 31, 2021 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.77%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).


12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

Total Risk Weighted Assets

2,552,821

2,511,910

2,438,445

2,404,456

2,357,094

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

351,497

344,507

336,265

326,039

315,696

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.77 %

13.71 %

13.79 %

13.56 %

13.39 %


* Quarterly ratios have been annualized

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information 

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Loan Portfolio



Commercial Loans

$      172,518

$      240,554

Commercial Real Estate Loans

628,929

571,787

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

801,447

812,341

Consumer Loans

920,556

859,768

Residential Real Estate Loans

945,938

922,921

Total Loans

$ 2,667,941

$ 2,595,030

Allowance for Credit Losses



Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$        26,956

$        28,446

Loans Charged-off

(719)

(630)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

486

179

Net Loans Charged-off

(233)

(451)

Provision for Credit Losses

558

1,237

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$        27,281

$        29,232

Nonperforming Assets



Nonaccrual Loans

$        10,764

$          6,033

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

823

228

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

77

145

Total Nonperforming Loans

11,664

6,406

Repossessed Assets

126

155

Other Real Estate Owned

Total Nonperforming Assets

$        11,790

$          6,561

Key Asset Quality Ratios



Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.03 %

0.07 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 

0.08 %

0.19 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 

1.02 %

1.13 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 

233.89 %

456.32 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.44 %

0.25 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.29 %

0.18 %

Twelve-Month Period Ended:



Allowance for Credit Losses



Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year

$        29,232

$        21,187

Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13

(1,300)

Loans Charged-off

(2,239)

(1,989)

Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

1,316

715

Net Loans Charged-off

(923)

(1,274)

Provision for Credit Losses

272

9,319

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Year

$        27,281

$        29,232

Key Asset Quality Ratios



Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans

0.03 %

0.05 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans

0.01 %

0.37 %

