Blockchain.com Brings Crypto Trading To Washington State

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, today announced the availability of crypto trading for Washington's 7.6 million residents.

Upon release, the Wallet and Exchange saw a collective 60% spike in daily active users and a 40% increase in sign-ups from Evergreen State users. Today's announcement follows a series of recent Blockchain.com Exchange launches across more than 30 states, including Iowa, Oklahoma, North and South Dakota, Georgia, and most recently Kansas. While the Blockchain.com Wallet is available in nearly 50 states, the company maintains an ongoing focus on giving residents of all 50 states access to the Exchange.

Crypto trading on Blockchain.com will usher in increased financial literacy and earning potential for all residents across Washington. In addition to trading, the remote-first company is also hiring for roles across sales, customer success, people operations, legal, engineering, finance, operations, and more. All open positions can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"We're excited to expand crypto access into the Pacific Northwest," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com Head of Communications. "Blockchain-based startups are rapidly growing across the Evergreen State, and residents have shown a real interest in embracing crypto. We look forward to providing anyone interested in the future of finance with accessible and trustworthy resources to access the crypto ecosystem."

Blockchain.com's growth has reached an inflection point. In addition to its brokerage, the company also houses a growing Institutional Markets business. With more than 37 million verified users and 80 million wallets in more than 200 countries, Blockchain.com allows users to monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using a non-custodial Wallet, lightning-fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest-growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , and check out The Blockchain.com Podcast and blog for the latest company news.

