Cryoport and Cell Matters Enter into Strategic Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Cell Matters, S.A. to deliver to the life sciences industry end-to-end cryopreservation services for leukapheresis derived therapies supporting both autologous and allogeneic cell therapies. The companies will jointly develop the commercial approach for marketing these services.

Cell Matters, a Belgian based company, enhances cell therapy productivity by turning cryopreservation into a competitive advantage, offering an integrated set of GMP services, in line with regulatory, quality and GMP requirements of the cell therapy industry. The Company uniquely combines expertise in cryobiology, cell therapy production, and bio-logistics. Further, Cell Matters has launched a cryopreservation platform dedicated to the cryopreservation of leukopaks with the first international cell therapy customers currently onboarding.

Commenting on the new relationship, Jerrell Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of Cryoport stated, "The number of regenerative therapies continues, and will continue, to increase across the world. To meet and support this growing demand, our cryogenic service platform expansion has been an important strategic initiative for our Company. To that end, over the past year we have been actively expanding our reach via acquisitions, organic growth, and strategic relationships. Having a more significant presence in the European Union is a priority for us."

"This new strategic relationship with Cell Matters will further augment Cryoport Systems' consulting services and will assist in our continuing innovation and additional temperature-controlled packaging solutions tailored to our markets. The strategic alliances we are forming, coupled with select acquisitions in services and products, are strengthening our comprehensive supply chain solutions for the life sciences and our capacity to serve the industry's evolving and growing needs."

Delphine Connan, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of Cell Matters, said, "As cryopreservation is a key component of the supply chain, we are extremely pleased to create this partnership with Cryoport Systems, the global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. Together, we can combine our respective technologies and expertise to offer true end-to-end cryopreservation services to the Cell Therapy clients."

The relationship between Cryoport and Cell Matters has two key components, which are:

Cell Matters and Cryoport Systems will launch a joint service to support the development, the optimization, and the actual cryopreservation of leukopaks for preclinical, clinical, and commercial use. The partnership will solve the main challenge of cell therapy manufacturers which is the timely supply of high-quality manufacturing-ready leukopaks; and

Cryoport Systems and Cell Matters will provide clients with a new comprehensive suite of cryopreservation solutions.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), headquartered in Nashville, TN, is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the clinical and commercial spectrum. With 33 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health customers worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science focused specialty couriers. As of September 30, 2021, Cryoport supported eight commercial cell and gene therapies and 582 regenerative medicine clinical trials in over 150 countries with 70 of these trials in Phase 3.

For more information, visit www.cryoport.com

About Cell Matters

Cell Matters, a Belgium based Company, is a specialized CDMO with focus on cryopreservation uniquely combining expertise in cryobiology, cell therapy production, and bio-logistics. Cell Matters provide their Cell Therapy clients with a comprehensive suite of cryopreservation services including cryo-process development or optimization from starting material to Drug Product. Cell Matters is setting up a disruptive service model with upcoming facilities in US & EU fully dedicated to the cryopreservation of Leukopaks for preclinical, clinical and commercial stages.

For more information, visit the Company's website at: http://www.cell-matters.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, including CRYOPDP and MVE Biological Solutions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

