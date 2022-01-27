DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees Partners with Minor League Baseball Team Carolina Mudcats

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based lifestyle brand DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees announces its first ever partnership with Minor League Baseball team Carolina Mudcats, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, for the 2022 season. DEVIL-DOG's company-owned distribution facility has been based in Zebulon, NC, since 1951, just two miles down the road from Five County Stadium, where the Mudcats play, making for a natural partnership.

We are so delighted to partner with the Carolina Mudcats, a brand that has the same values as DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees

DEVIL-DOG® will have a major presence in Five County Stadium, including ballpark signage and video messaging. To uplift and support the local community, DEVIL-DOG® will honor a "Hero of the Game" at all 66 Mudcats home games. The "Hero" initiative will highlight a member of the audience during each game by spotlighting them on the video board and with an announcement on who they are and what makes them a hero. Opening Night 2022 at Five County Stadium is set for April 8, 2022.

"We are so delighted to partner with the Carolina Mudcats, a brand that has the same values as DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, and one that resonates so much with our audience. The opportunity to collaborate with this great organization, and share our story here at the center of all five local counties is very exciting for everyone at DEVIL-DOG. I'm really looking forward to attending some home games this upcoming season and know this is only the beginning of a wonderful partnership," says Jeff Rosenstock, president of DEVIL-DOG Manufacturing Co., Inc.

"We are thrilled to partner with our neighbors, DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees. Being able to collaborate with a national brand that happens to have a local long-time history and roots is exciting. The culture and company started by Louis Rosenstock in 1927, with its military history and family values, greatly aligns with our Mudcats fans and partners. We look forward to helping honor and spotlight many local heroes thanks to this great relationship with DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees," says David Lawrence, general manager of business development and brand marketing.

About DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees

Established in 1948, DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees offers vintage inspired casual style, comfort and high quality menswear at a great value. Known for their great fitting and durable Denim Jeans, DEVIL-DOG® will be expanding this Spring into new men's categories such as: Casual Bottoms & Shorts, Knit Tops, Sweatshirts & Tees, Denim Shirts & Jackets, Caps, and Leather Accessories. Shop the collection at: www.devil-dog.com , www.nordstrom.com , www.dillards.com , and better specialty stores nationwide.

About Carolina Mudcats

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats are entering their 32nd year at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Season ticket packages for the 2022 season are on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com/season and by calling (919) 269-2287. Opening Day 2022 is scheduled for Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com , and on social media at facebook.com/carolinamudcats , twitter.com/carolinamudcats , tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and instagram.com/carolinamudcats .

