Dover Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results; Provides Full Year 2022 Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change U.S. GAAP Revenue

$ 1,989

$ 1,780

12 %

$ 7,907

$ 6,684

18 % Net earnings 1

363

182

99 %

1,124

683

64 % Diluted EPS

2.49

1.25

99 %

7.74

4.70

65 %

























Non-GAAP Organic revenue change









11 %









15 % Adjusted net earnings 2

259

225

15 %

1,109

824

35 % Adjusted diluted EPS

1.78

1.55

15 %

7.63

5.67

35 %

1 Q4 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $22.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Q4 2021 also includes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment. Full year 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $31.1 million and $40.7 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and full year 2021 also includes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.

2 Q4 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $27.0 million and $26.3 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $22.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Q4 2021 also excludes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment. Full year 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $107.2 million and $104.1 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $31.1 million and $40.7 million, respectively. Full year 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino, and full year 2021 also excludes a $135.1 million gain on the sale of Unified Brands and a $18.0 million gain related to the sale of our Race Winning Brands equity method investment.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 12% (+11% organic) compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $363 million increased 99%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.49 was up 99%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $259 million increased 15% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.78 was also up 15% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $7.9 billion, an increase of 18% (+15% organic) compared to the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $1,124 million increased 64%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $7.74 was up 65% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $1,109 million increased 35%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.63 was also up 35% versus the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "At the conclusion of our fiscal year end commentary, I typically thank our employees for their efforts in delivering our results, and our customers for their loyalty and trust. Recognizing that the operating environment of the past year was remarkably challenging, and in many ways continues to be such, I would like to be upfront and emphasize such recognition. We are humbled by the extraordinary efforts of our Dover team members in overcoming adversities during this past year which has enabled us to deliver strong operating results. We are grateful to our customers who trusted us with their businesses while adapting their supply chains and business models to a demanding operating environment. The resilience and creativity of our teams and the durability of our customer relationships were the key elements of our success this year, and we are committed to build upon those pillars into 2022 and mobilize to deliver another year of strong performance. Again, we thank you.

"We delivered strong results in the fourth quarter and the full year posting organic revenue growth of 11% and 15%, respectively. Solid top line growth, improving mix of products and services, and our operational excellence and enterprise capabilities allowed us to deliver a robust increase in profitability and earnings per share. The operating environment became increasingly challenging as 2021 progressed. While we are proud of our efforts to combat these challenges, they did impact portions of our portfolio that operate with particularly complex supply chains and produce labor- and material-intensive products. We have taken actions to address these challenges, and we expect to convert revenue growth into earnings at a sequentially improving rate through 2022, which is reflected in our guidance.

"Our strong operational execution in 2021 was complemented by stepped-up disciplined capital allocation, as we continued to enhance our portfolio by deploying our highest amount of capital since 2016 toward numerous strategically and financially attractive capacity investments for organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. These investments are part of our deliberate strategy to expand into markets with secular growth opportunities. Recognizing recent changes to our portfolio, we renamed our Fueling Solutions segment to 'Clean Energy & Fueling', and our Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment to 'Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to better reflect the markets and customers served by these businesses.

"We begin 2022 with a constructive outlook and are well-equipped to navigate this persistently demanding operational environment. We see sustained strong demand conditions across much of our portfolio which is reflected in our order backlogs and which allows us to better plan our capacity, production and inventory, a major benefit in today's constrained operating environment. While we expect the operational challenges in supply chain and labor availability to continue into early 2022, we will remain focused on delivering products and services to our customers against a robust backlog and actively managing margin headwinds.

"We believe we are well-positioned to deliver robust top-line growth, margin expansion and EPS accretion in 2022. Our strategy remains unchanged: drive superior value-creation through growth in excess of GDP, continued profitability improvement, strong cash flow and smart capital deployment. The Dover team is prepared to continue delivering against our ambitious objectives to maximize value and benefits to our shareholders, customers, and employees."

FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

In 2022, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.45 to $7.65 (adjusted EPS of $8.45 to $8.65), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (7% to 9% on an organic basis). A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures in included as an exhibit herein.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results as well as 2022 guidance at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time (8:30 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter and full year results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 1,989,235

$ 1,780,390

$ 7,907,081

$ 6,683,760 Cost of goods and services 1,267,748

1,128,941

4,937,295

4,209,741 Gross profit 721,487

651,449

2,969,786

2,474,019 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 438,685

405,520

1,688,278

1,541,032 Operating earnings 282,802

245,929

1,281,508

932,987 Interest expense 26,402

28,234

106,319

111,937 Interest income (1,353)

(700)

(4,441)

(3,571) Gain on dispositions (206,338)

—

(206,338)

(5,213) Other income, net 3,378

(2,013)

(14,858)

(11,900) Earnings before provision for income taxes 460,713

220,408

1,400,826

841,734 Provision for income taxes 97,928

38,302

277,008

158,283 Net earnings $ 362,785

$ 182,106

$ 1,123,818

$ 683,451















Net earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.52

$ 1.27

$ 7.81

$ 4.74 Diluted $ 2.49

$ 1.25

$ 7.74

$ 4.70 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 144,005

143,954

143,923

144,050 Diluted 145,460

145,355

145,273

145,393















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 1.99

$ 1.97















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 REVENUE





















Engineered Products $ 428,127 $ 442,091 $ 447,798 $ 462,811 $ 1,780,827

$ 408,160 $ 342,380 $ 386,562 $ 394,175 $ 1,531,277 Clean Energy & Fueling 389,678 437,042 410,561 410,872 1,648,153

359,982 326,495 380,511 409,294 1,476,282 Imaging & Identification 284,328 294,076 292,535 292,428 1,163,367

256,765 227,977 265,690 287,746 1,038,178 Pumps & Process Solutions 394,377 428,701 438,240 447,316 1,708,634

319,536 309,095 347,875 347,497 1,324,003 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 372,077 430,506 429,425 376,167 1,608,175

311,913 293,527 368,395 342,255 1,316,090 Intra-segment eliminations (686) (740) (290) (359) (2,075)

(417) (299) (777) (577) (2,070) Total consolidated revenue $ 1,867,901 $ 2,031,676 $ 2,018,269 $ 1,989,235 $ 7,907,081

$ 1,655,939 $ 1,499,175 $ 1,748,256 $ 1,780,390 $ 6,683,760























NET EARNINGS





















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Products 1 $ 68,779 $ 62,720 $ 71,717 $ 82,295 $ 285,511

$ 69,094 $ 47,702 $ 64,890 $ 56,481 $ 238,167 Clean Energy & Fueling 66,480 78,755 65,593 60,560 271,388

53,498 47,214 66,601 69,661 236,974 Imaging & Identification 56,992 60,747 63,419 55,989 237,147

51,482 38,046 51,928 52,017 193,473 Pumps & Process Solutions 123,645 138,632 142,414 142,172 546,863

66,079 67,702 89,786 81,709 305,276 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 2 38,117 48,971 42,841 192,693 322,622

23,529 11,459 40,159 27,725 102,872 Total segment earnings (EBIT) 354,013 389,825 385,984 533,709 1,663,531

263,682 212,123 313,364 287,593 1,076,762 Corporate expense / other 38,620 40,762 33,498 47,947 160,827

24,097 27,311 35,603 39,651 126,662 Interest expense 26,823 26,661 26,433 26,402 106,319

27,268 28,711 27,724 28,234 111,937 Interest income (680) (942) (1,466) (1,353) (4,441)

(1,183) (728) (960) (700) (3,571) Earnings before provision for income taxes 289,250 323,344 327,519 460,713 1,400,826

213,500 156,829 250,997 220,408 841,734 Provision for income taxes 56,481 58,836 63,763 97,928 277,008

37,221 32,063 50,697 38,302 158,283 Net earnings $ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818

$ 176,279 $ 124,766 $ 200,300 $ 182,106 $ 683,451























SEGMENT MARGIN

















Engineered Products 1 16.1% 14.2% 16.0% 17.8% 16.0%

16.9% 13.9% 16.8% 14.3% 15.6% Clean Energy & Fueling 17.1% 18.0% 16.0% 14.7% 16.5%

14.9% 14.5% 17.5% 17.0% 16.1% Imaging & Identification 20.0% 20.7% 21.7% 19.1% 20.4%

20.1% 16.7% 19.5% 18.1% 18.6% Pumps & Process Solutions 31.4% 32.3% 32.5% 31.8% 32.0%

20.7% 21.9% 25.8% 23.5% 23.1% Climate & Sustainability Technologies 2 10.2% 11.4% 10.0% 51.2% 20.1%

7.5% 3.9% 10.9% 8.1% 7.8% Total segment operating margin 19.0% 19.2% 19.1% 26.8% 21.0%

15.9% 14.1% 17.9% 16.2% 16.1%























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE Engineered Products $ 14,047 $ 11,981 $ 11,123 $ 11,493 $ 48,644

$ 10,122 $ 9,722 $ 10,717 $ 12,042 $ 42,603 Clean Energy & Fueling 19,269 19,475 19,920 19,346 78,010

18,339 17,968 18,014 18,482 72,803 Imaging & Identification 9,593 9,294 9,821 9,802 38,510

8,769 9,224 9,809 10,576 38,378 Pumps & Process Solutions 16,926 16,866 17,843 17,440 69,075

18,336 17,572 17,206 19,077 72,191 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 12,096 12,077 12,392 12,069 48,634

11,548 11,421 12,081 11,491 46,541 Corporate 1,875 1,826 1,812 1,737 7,250

1,638 1,696 1,662 1,539 6,535 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 73,806 $ 71,519 $ 72,911 $ 71,887 $ 290,123

$ 68,752 $ 67,603 $ 69,489 $ 73,207 $ 279,051























1 Q4 and FY2021 include a $24,723 gain related to the disposition of our Race Winning Brands ("RWB") equity method investment. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit. 2 Q4 and FY2021 include a $181,615 gain on the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB"), a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment, and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense, and a $5,213 gain, respectively, on disposition of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2 and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share























2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Net earnings per share:





















Basic $ 1.62 $ 1.84 $ 1.83 $ 2.52 $ 7.81

$ 1.22 $ 0.87 $ 1.39 $ 1.27 $ 4.74 Diluted $ 1.61 $ 1.82 $ 1.81 $ 2.49 $ 7.74

$ 1.21 $ 0.86 $ 1.38 $ 1.25 $ 4.70























Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings $ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818

$ 176,279 $ 124,766 $ 200,300 $ 182,106 $ 683,451























Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 143,765 143,941 143,976 144,005 143,923

144,259 143,955 144,032 143,954 144,050 Diluted 144,938 145,118 145,440 145,460 145,273

145,782 144,995 145,289 145,355 145,393























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)(in thousands)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 385,504

$ 513,075 Receivables, net of allowances 1,347,514

1,137,223 Inventories, net 1,191,095

835,804 Prepaid and other current assets 137,596

133,085 Property, plant and equipment, net 957,310

897,326 Goodwill 4,558,822

4,072,542 Intangible assets, net 1,359,522

1,083,772 Other assets and deferred charges 466,264

479,247 Total assets $ 10,403,627

$ 9,152,074







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Notes payable $ 105,702

$ — Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,144,639

1,738,798 Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities 945,044

918,674 Long-term debt 3,018,714

3,108,829 Stockholders' equity 4,189,528

3,385,773 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,403,627

$ 9,152,074

DOVER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)(in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020 Operating activities:





Net earnings $ 1,123,818

$ 683,451 Depreciation and amortization 290,123

279,051 Stock-based compensation 31,111

25,026 Contributions to employee benefit plans (14,383)

(19,801) Gain on dispositions (206,338)

(5,213) Net change in assets and liabilities (108,466)

142,296 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,115,865

1,104,810







Investing activities:





Additions to property, plant and equipment (171,465)

(165,692) Acquisitions (net of cash and cash equivalents acquired) (1,112,075)

(335,786) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 7,070

7,207 Proceeds from dispositions 274,982

15,400 Other 8,735

(2,508) Net cash used in investing activities (992,753)

(481,379)







Financing activities:





Change in commercial paper and notes payable, net 105,000

(84,700) Dividends to stockholders (286,896)

(284,312) Purchase of common stock (21,637)

(106,279) Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise (41,924)

(28,476) Other (4,423)

(2,523) Net cash used in financing activities (249,880)

(506,290)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (803)

(1,319)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (127,571)

115,822 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 513,075

397,253 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 385,504

$ 513,075

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*) Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Adjusted net earnings:





















Net earnings $ 232,769 $ 264,508 $ 263,756 $ 362,785 $ 1,123,818

$ 176,279 $ 124,766 $ 200,300 $ 182,106 $ 683,451 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 35,516 35,162 35,587 35,715 141,980

34,062 34,101 35,325 35,027 138,515 Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (8,720) (8,571) (8,700) (8,763) (34,754)

(8,411) (8,451) (8,810) (8,695) (34,367) Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3 4,162 10,779 (3,201) 26,696 38,436

7,859 16,840 5,848 20,925 51,472 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2 (1,031) (2,597) 902 (4,610) (7,336)

(1,605) (3,452) (1,343) (4,402) (10,802) (Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4 — — — (206,338) (206,338)

(6,551) 781 557 — (5,213) (Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2 — — — 53,218 53,218

1,592 (190) (135) — 1,267 Adjusted net earnings $ 262,696 $ 299,281 $ 288,344 $ 258,703 $ 1,109,024

$ 203,225 $ 164,395 $ 231,742 $ 224,961 $ 824,323























Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:

















Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 1.82 $ 1.81 $ 2.49 $ 7.74

$ 1.21 $ 0.86 $ 1.38 $ 1.25 $ 4.70 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1 0.25 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.98

0.23 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.95 Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2 (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.24)

(0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.24) Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3 0.03 0.07 (0.02) 0.18 0.26

0.05 0.12 0.04 0.14 0.35 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2 (0.01) (0.02) 0.01 (0.03) (0.05)

(0.01) (0.02) (0.01) (0.03) (0.07) (Gain) loss on dispositions, pre-tax 4 — — — (1.42) (1.42)

(0.04) — — — (0.03) (Gain) loss on dispositions, tax-impact 2 — — — 0.37 0.37

0.01 — — — 0.01 Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 1.81 $ 2.06 $ 1.98 $ 1.78 $ 7.63

$ 1.39 $ 1.13 $ 1.60 $ 1.55 $ 5.67























1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q4 and FY 2021 for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment. 4 Q4 and FY2021 represent a $181,615 gain on disposition of UB in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment and a $24,723 gain on disposition of our RWB equity method investment in our Engineered Products segment. Q1, Q2, Q3 and FY2020 represent a (gain) loss on the sale of AMS Chino, including working capital adjustments, in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.























* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands) Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA















Engineered Products:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 68,779 $ 62,720 $ 71,717 $ 82,295 $ 285,511

$ 69,094 $ 47,702 $ 64,890 $ 56,481 $ 238,167 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1 4,019 4,654 (8,332) 464 805

361 4,169 2,375 4,625 11,530 (Gain) loss on disposition 2 — — — (24,723) (24,723)

— — — — — Adjusted EBIT - Segment 72,798 67,374 63,385 58,036 261,593

69,455 51,871 67,265 61,106 249,697 Adjusted EBIT % 17.0 % 15.2 % 14.2 % 12.5 % 14.7 %

17.0 % 15.2 % 17.4 % 15.5 % 16.3 % Adjusted D&A 3 10,594 9,695 11,123 11,493 42,905

10,122 9,722 10,651 10,193 40,688 Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 83,392 $ 77,069 $ 74,508 $ 69,529 $ 304,498

$ 79,577 $ 61,593 $ 77,916 $ 71,299 $ 290,385 Adjusted EBITDA % 19.5 % 17.4 % 16.6 % 15.0 % 17.1 %

19.5 % 18.0 % 20.2 % 18.1 % 19.0 % Clean Energy & Fueling:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 66,480 $ 78,755 $ 65,593 $ 60,560 $ 271,388

$ 53,498 $ 47,214 $ 66,601 $ 69,661 $ 236,974 Rightsizing and other costs 58 1,657 1,584 548 3,847

1,493 868 1,615 2,727 6,703 Adjusted EBIT - Segment 66,538 80,412 67,177 61,108 275,235

54,991 48,082 68,216 72,388 243,677 Adjusted EBIT % 17.1 % 18.4 % 16.4 % 14.9 % 16.7 %

15.3 % 14.7 % 17.9 % 17.7 % 16.5 % Adjusted D&A 3 19,180 19,475 19,335 19,346 77,336

18,339 17,783 18,014 18,225 72,361 Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 85,718 $ 99,887 $ 86,512 $ 80,454 $ 352,571

$ 73,330 $ 65,865 $ 86,230 $ 90,613 $ 316,038 Adjusted EBITDA % 22.0 % 22.9 % 21.1 % 19.6 % 21.4 %

20.4 % 20.2 % 22.7 % 22.1 % 21.4 % Imaging & Identification:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 56,992 $ 60,747 $ 63,419 $ 55,989 $ 237,147

$ 51,482 $ 38,046 $ 51,928 $ 52,017 $ 193,473 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 682 178 1,291 4,326 6,477

264 (527) 99 6,191 6,027 Adjusted EBIT - Segment 57,674 60,925 64,710 60,315 243,624

51,746 37,519 52,027 58,208 199,500 Adjusted EBIT % 20.3 % 20.7 % 22.1 % 20.6 % 20.9 %

20.2 % 16.5 % 19.6 % 20.2 % 19.2 % Adjusted D&A 3 9,218 9,184 9,821 9,274 37,497

8,769 9,224 9,809 10,201 38,003 Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 66,892 $ 70,109 $ 74,531 $ 69,589 $ 281,121

$ 60,515 $ 46,743 $ 61,836 $ 68,409 $ 237,503 Adjusted EBITDA % 23.5 % 23.8 % 25.5 % 23.8 % 24.2 %

23.6 % 20.5 % 23.3 % 23.8 % 22.9 % Pumps & Process Solutions:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 123,645 $ 138,632 $ 142,414 $ 142,172 $ 546,863

$ 66,079 $ 67,702 $ 89,786 $ 81,709 $ 305,276 Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs (2,006) 899 487 184 (436)

3,846 4,691 1,771 3,128 13,436 Adjusted EBIT - Segment 121,639 139,531 142,901 142,356 546,427

69,925 72,393 91,557 84,837 318,712 Adjusted EBIT % 30.8 % 32.5 % 32.6 % 31.8 % 32.0 %

21.9 % 23.4 % 26.3 % 24.4 % 24.1 % Adjusted D&A 3 16,926 16,866 17,206 17,440 68,438

16,230 16,816 17,206 17,565 67,817 Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 138,565 $ 156,397 $ 160,107 $ 159,796 $ 614,865

$ 86,155 $ 89,209 $ 108,763 $ 102,402 $ 386,529 Adjusted EBITDA % 35.1 % 36.5 % 36.5 % 35.7 % 36.0 %

27.0 % 28.9 % 31.3 % 29.5 % 29.2 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 38,117 $ 48,971 $ 42,841 $ 192,693 $ 322,622

$ 23,529 $ 11,459 $ 40,159 $ 27,725 $ 102,872 Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs 4 (38) 2,539 1,520 19,193 23,214

704 6,016 (971) 726 6,475 (Gain) loss on dispositions 5 — — — (181,615) (181,615)

(6,551) 781 557 — (5,213) Adjusted EBIT - Segment 38,079 51,510 44,361 30,271 164,221

17,682 18,256 39,745 28,451 104,134 Adjusted EBIT % 10.2 % 12.0 % 10.3 % 8.0 % 10.2 %

5.7 % 6.2 % 10.8 % 8.3 % 7.9 % Adjusted D&A 3 11,745 12,077 12,392 12,069 48,283

11,548 11,421 12,081 11,491 46,541 Adjusted EBITDA - Segment $ 49,824 $ 63,587 $ 56,753 $ 42,340 $ 212,504

$ 29,230 $ 29,677 $ 51,826 $ 39,942 $ 150,675 Adjusted EBITDA % 13.4 % 14.8 % 13.2 % 11.3 % 13.2 %

9.4 % 10.1 % 14.1 % 11.7 % 11.4 % Total Segments:



















Segment earnings (EBIT) 6 $ 354,013 $ 389,825 $ 385,984 $ 533,709 $ 1,663,531

$ 263,682 $ 212,123 $ 313,364 $ 287,593 $ 1,076,762 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1, 4 2,715 9,927 (3,450) 24,715 33,907

6,668 15,217 4,889 17,397 44,171 (Gain) loss on dispositions 2, 5 — — — (206,338) (206,338)

(6,551) 781 557 — (5,213) Adjusted EBIT - Segment 7 356,728 399,752 382,534 352,086 1,491,100

263,799 228,121 318,810 304,990 1,115,720 Adjusted EBIT % 7 19.1 % 19.7 % 19.0 % 17.7 % 18.9 %

15.9 % 15.2 % 18.2 % 17.1 % 16.7 % Adjusted D&A 3 67,663 67,297 69,877 69,622 274,459

65,008 64,966 67,761 67,675 265,410 Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 7 $ 424,391 $ 467,049 $ 452,411 $ 421,708 $ 1,765,559

$ 328,807 $ 293,087 $ 386,571 $ 372,665 $ 1,381,130 Adjusted EBITDA % 7 22.7 % 23.0 % 22.4 % 21.2 % 22.3 %

19.9 % 19.5 % 22.1 % 20.9 % 20.7 %























1 Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit. 2 Q4 and FY2021 include a $24,723 gain on the disposition of our RWB equity method investment. 3 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. 4 Q4 and FY 2021 include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. 5 Q4 and FY2021 include a $181,615 gain on the disposition of UB. Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on disposition of AMS Chino, respectively. 6 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings. 7 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Revenue Growth Factors



2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4 YTD Organic

















Engineered Products 2.3 %

25.4 %

14.2 %

16.3 %

14.1 % Clean Energy & Fueling 3.0 %

24.9 %

3.0 %

(4.3) %

5.8 % Imaging & Identification 3.7 %

20.2 %

7.4 %

2.8 %

8.0 % Pumps & Process Solutions 18.4 %

33.6 %

24.6 %

29.8 %

26.6 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies 18.3 %

43.5 %

16.0 %

13.3 %

22.0 % Total Organic 8.8 %

29.7 %

13.2 %

11.5 %

15.3 % Acquisitions 1.2 %

1.3 %

1.1 %

1.5 %

1.3 % Dispositions (0.3) %

— %

— %

(0.5) %

(0.2) % Currency translation 3.1 %

4.5 %

1.1 %

(0.8) %

1.9 % Total* 12.8 %

35.5 %

15.4 %

11.7 %

18.3 %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4 YTD Organic

















United States 6.9 %

25.0 %

15.7 %

16.0 %

15.7 % Other Americas 3.0 %

49.6 %

8.7 %

(6.5) %

11.6 % Europe 12.7 %

29.8 %

15.5 %

6.9 %

15.5 % Asia 19.8 %

37.6 %

4.6 %

14.5 %

17.9 % Other (4.7) %

43.0 %

0.1 %

9.8 %

10.0 % Total Organic 8.8 %

29.7 %

13.2 %

11.5 %

15.3 % Acquisitions 1.2 %

1.3 %

1.1 %

1.5 %

1.3 % Dispositions (0.3) %

— %

— %

(0.5) %

(0.2) % Currency translation 3.1 %

4.5 %

1.1 %

(0.8) %

1.9 % Total* 12.8 %

35.5 %

15.4 %

11.7 %

18.3 % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation

2021 Actual

2022 Guidance Adjusted net earnings per share*:





Net Earnings (GAAP) $ 7.74

$7.45 - $7.65 Acquisition-related amortization, net 0.73

0.89 Rightsizing and other costs, net 0.21

0.11 Gain on dispositions, net (1.05) (0.03) — Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 7.63

$8.45 - $8.65

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION PERFORMANCE MEASURES (unaudited)(in thousands)



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 BOOKINGS













































Engineered Products $ 528,310 $ 497,200 $ 502,767 $ 585,452 $ 2,113,729

$ 414,972 $ 278,373 $ 381,139 $ 484,002 $ 1,558,486 Clean Energy & Fueling 422,668 453,146 467,821 398,844 1,742,479

373,070 311,498 383,902 403,400 1,471,870 Imaging & Identification 293,614 299,608 293,782 303,400 1,190,404

272,604 221,315 266,423 304,756 1,065,098 Pumps & Process Solutions 551,365 521,010 490,581 460,105 2,023,061

369,403 275,872 323,801 365,262 1,334,338 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 537,326 606,545 540,280 632,849 2,317,000

355,157 326,400 449,549 379,393 1,510,499 Intra-segment eliminations (863) (498) (407) (290) (2,058)

(375) (460) (926) (425) (2,186) Total consolidated bookings $ 2,332,420 $ 2,377,011 $ 2,294,824 $ 2,380,360 $ 9,384,615

$ 1,784,831 $ 1,412,998 $ 1,803,888 $ 1,936,388 $ 6,938,105























BACKLOG













































Engineered Products $ 562,557 $ 613,517 $ 662,834 $ 785,085



$ 453,867 $ 378,874 $ 373,458 $ 463,701

Clean Energy & Fueling 238,822 256,497 312,176 383,572



211,518 199,305 204,574 201,521

Imaging & Identification 198,556 206,125 204,766 212,098



170,119 168,904 171,158 192,785

Pumps & Process Solutions 539,097 634,477 682,415 688,931



397,969 379,090 361,631 390,238

Climate & Sustainability Technologies 677,309 854,188 964,233 1,174,479



356,133 390,368 472,140 510,498

Intra-segment eliminations (544) (262) (252) (225)



(159) (367) (269) (192)

Total consolidated backlog $ 2,215,797 $ 2,564,542 $ 2,826,172 $ 3,243,940



$ 1,589,447 $ 1,516,174 $ 1,582,692 $ 1,758,551



























Bookings Growth Factors



2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4 YTD Organic

















Engineered Products 24.8 %

25.0 %

15.7 %

19.7 %

33.2 % Clean Energy & Fueling 7.3 %

49.6 %

8.7 %

(7.0) %

11.2 % Imaging & Identification 0.1 %

29.8 %

15.5 %

0.7 %

7.7 % Pumps & Process Solutions 44.0 %

37.6 %

4.6 %

26.3 %

48.2 % Climate & Sustainability Technologies 50.7 %

43.0 %

0.1 %

69.9 %

53.3 % Total Organic 26.5 %

29.7 %

13.2 %

22.2 %

31.9 % Acquisitions 1.5 %

1.3 %

1.1 %

1.4 %

1.5 % Dispositions (0.3) %

— %

— %

(0.5) %

(0.2) % Currency translation 3.0 %

4.5 %

1.1 %

(0.2) %

2.1 % Total* 30.7 %

35.5 %

15.4 %

22.9 %

35.3 %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of ECI Holding Company ("RegO"), Acme Cryo Intermediate Inc. ("Acme Cryogenics"), and LIQAL B.V. ("LIQAL") within the Clean Energy & Fueling segment for a total consideration of $945.9 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration.

For the full year 2021, the Company acquired nine businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $1,125.1 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Clean Energy & Fueling, Engineered Products, Imaging & Identification, and Pumps & Process Solutions segments. The purchase price allocation for our acquisitions is preliminary and subject to change during the measurement period.

Dispositions

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company within the Climate & Sustainability segment, and Race Winning Brands ("RWB"), a equity method investment within the Engineered Products segment for a total consideration of $229.0 million and $45.0 million, respectively.

The UB disposition resulted in a preliminary pre-tax gain of $181.6 million, included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and within the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment for the year ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary pre-tax gain on sale is subject to standard working capital adjustments. The sale does not represent a strategic shift that will have a major effect on operations and financial results and, therefore, did not qualify for presentation as a discontinued operation.

The RWB disposition resulted in a pre-tax gain of $24.7 million, included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and within the Engineered Products segment for the year ended December 31, 2021. The preliminary pre-tax gain on sale is subject to standard working capital adjustments.

Segment Rename

Recognizing recent portfolio changes, the Company renamed the Fueling Solutions segment to 'Clean Energy & Fueling', and the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment to 'Climate & Sustainability Technologies' to better reflect the markets and customers served by these businesses.

Rightsizing and Other Costs

During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, rightsizing activities included restructuring charges of $6.0 million and $26.7 million, respectively, and other costs of $20.7 million and $11.7 million, respectively. For the full year 2021, restructuring expense was comprised primarily of restructuring programs initiated in 2020 and 2021 in response to demand conditions, asset charges related to a product line exit, as well as broad-based operational efficiency initiatives focusing on footprint consolidation and IT centralization. Other costs in Q4 and FY 2021 were comprised primarily of charges in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment related to an equity method investment impairment charge of $12.1 million and write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries of $6.1 million. Full year 2021 includes a $9.1 million payment received in Q3 for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products Segment.

($ in millions) 2021

2020

Q4

FY

Q4

FY Engineered Products $ 0.5

$ 0.8

$ 4.6

$ 11.5 Clean Energy & Fueling 0.5

3.8

2.7

6.7 Imaging & Identification 4.3

6.5

6.2

6.0 Pumps & Process Solutions 0.2

(0.4)

3.1

13.4 Climate & Sustainability Technologies 19.2

23.2

0.7

6.5 Corporate 2.0

4.5

3.5

7.3 Total* $ 26.7

$ 38.4

$ 20.9

$ 51.5

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.3% and 17.4% for the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2021 and 2020 was 19.8% and 18.8%, respectively. The 2021 tax rate was primarily driven by favorable audit settlements and the tax deduction for share-based awards. The 2020 tax rate was primarily driven by the release of reserves due to the statute of limitations expiration and the tax deduction for share-based awards.

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company purchased approximately 0.2 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $21.6 million, or $118.27 per share. As of December 31, 2021, 19.8 million shares remain authorized for repurchase under the November 2020 share repurchase authorization.

Capitalization

The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Short-term borrowings

$ 702

$ — Commercial paper

105,000

— Notes payable

105,702

— Long-term debt

3,018,714

3,108,829 Total debt

3,124,416

3,108,829 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(385,504)

(513,075) Net debt

2,738,912

2,595,754 Add: Stockholders' equity

4,189,528

3,385,773 Net capitalization

$ 6,928,440

$ 5,981,527 Net debt to net capitalization

39.5%

43.4%

Quarterly Cash Flow



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):

















Operating activities $ 177,184 $ 260,073 $ 351,329 $ 327,279 $ 1,115,865

$ 75,863 $ 271,809 $ 339,247 $ 417,891 $ 1,104,810 Investing activities (29,572) (121,631) (135,439) (706,111) (992,753)

(230,511) (67,763) (64,724) (118,381) (481,379) Financing activities (124,239) (75,949) (74,610) 24,918 (249,880)

280,954 (67,458) (496,832) (222,954) (506,290)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2021

2020

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2021

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2020 Cash flow from operating activities $ 177,184 $ 260,073 $ 351,329 $ 327,279 $ 1,115,865

$ 75,863 $ 271,809 $ 339,247 $ 417,891 $ 1,104,810 Less: Capital expenditures (31,260) (41,971) (47,926) (50,308) (171,465)

(40,172) (38,999) (44,393) (42,128) (165,692) Free cash flow 1 $ 145,924 $ 218,102 $ 303,403 $ 276,971 $ 944,400

$ 35,691 $ 232,810 $ 294,854 $ 375,763 $ 939,118























Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue 7.8% 10.7% 15.0% 13.9% 11.9%

2.2% 15.5% 16.9% 21.1% 14.1%























Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings 55.5% 72.9% 105.2% 107.1% 85.2%

17.6% 141.6% 127.2% 167.0% 113.9% 1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratios, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, debt or equity, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and gain/loss on dispositions. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and gain/loss on dispositions. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio equals net debt divided by net capitalization. Management believes the net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful to assess our overall financial leverage and capacity.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

