Extreme Networks Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR) today released financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter Results:

Revenue $280.9 million , up 16% year-over-year, and up 5% quarter-over-quarter

SaaS ARR* $88.3 million , up 55% year-over-year, and up 11% quarter-over-quarter

GAAP EPS $0.10 , up from ($0.02) in Q2 last year

Non-GAAP EPS $0.21 , up from $0.13 in Q2 last year

GAAP gross margin 56.5% compared to 57.9% in Q2 last year

Non-GAAP gross margin 58.2% compared to 61.0% in Q2 last year

GAAP operating margin 6.4% compared to 2.4% in Q2 last year

Non-GAAP operating margin 13.1% compared to 10.2% in Q2 last year

Net cash provided by operating activities of $22.2 million

Free Cash Flow of $19.0 million

Executed $25.0 million share repurchase during the quarter

"Extreme continued its momentum with strong execution, once again exceeding our outlook to set a new quarterly record for revenue and net income, despite significant supply chain challenges. We continued to gain market share in cloud networking, delivering 55% growth year-over-year in SaaS ARR. Strong demand for our solutions across all our customer verticals resulted in over $90 million of incremental backlog during the quarter, bringing the total to nearly $300 million at quarter end. I am also very proud to report that earlier this month we completed the integration of Ipanema ahead of plan. We will launch our ExtremeCloud SD-WAN solutions this quarter, which will drive additional subscription revenue for Extreme, particularly as we enter Fiscal '23," stated Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme.

"The ability to create new services and unlock value from the data in our cloud to extract meaningful insights and analytics from networks is driving multi-year investment cycles with major new and existing customers. This is highlighted by being named the official Wi-Fi analytics provider for Manchester United, the NHL, and the 9th consecutive NFL Super Bowl. Our cloud-driven networking solutions are helping our customers drive operational efficiencies, enhance security, inform sales strategies, and accelerate business growth. We are also innovating and driving new growth opportunities with the early rollout of 5G networks" concluded Meyercord.

"Extreme delivered another quarter of strong financial performance with double-digit year over year revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter and an improvement in our non-GAAP operating margin of nearly 3-percentage points to 13.1%, despite higher costs associated with supply chain constraints. During the quarter, we executed a buyback of 1.8 million Extreme shares for $25 million under our existing share repurchase program. As we enter the second half of fiscal year 2022, we remain confident in our ability to deliver double-digit revenue growth and a non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 10 to 15%," concluded Remi Thomas, Chief Financial Officer.

Recent Key Highlights:

In addition to Q2 FY22 financial results, Extreme today demonstrated its continued dominance as the preferred Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Analytics provider of several global professional sports organizations committed to up-leveling the gameday experience for players and fans, including:

Extreme Networks, Inc announced it is once again positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner®**Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. This is the fourth consecutive year Extreme has been positioned as a Leader in this annual research report.

Skyguide, the leading provider of air navigation services in Switzerland and delegated airspaces, needed a network that would enable more efficient deployments of multiple wide area security zones with strong support for multicast traffic. Extreme was selected to deliver switching and management solutions including Extreme Fabric Connect, making Skyguide's network infrastructure more flexible, simpler to deploy, and easier to automate.

Onondaga Community College , part of the State University of New York system, selected Extreme to replace its entire edge-to-core network infrastructure. The new cloud-managed fabric network eliminates configuration touchpoints and errors and provides full network visibility from a single pane of glass, simplifying network management for the college's two-person IT team and improving network performance.





Extreme introduced Trusted Delivery, a carrier-grade solution designed to protect critical 5G network infrastructure and help ensure it is performing as anticipated without interference, regardless of location. Available across the 8000 Series (8520 and Extreme 8720) data center and cellular edge leaf and spine switches, Trusted Delivery provides mechanisms for service providers to verify device security and performance during operation without shutting the device down.



Fiscal Q2 2022 Financial Metrics:

(in millions, except percentages and per share information)





GAAP Results





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Change

Product

$ 191.1



$ 165.8



$ 25.3





15 % Service and subscription



89.8





76.3





13.5





18 % Total net revenue

$ 280.9



$ 242.1



$ 38.8





16 % Gross margin



56.5 %



57.9 %

-140 bps



-

Operating margin



6.4 %



2.4 %

407 bps



-

Net income (loss)

$ 13.3



$ (3.1)



$ 16.4





529 % Net income (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.10



$ (0.02)



$ 0.12





600 %





Non-GAAP Results





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Change

Product

$ 191.1



$ 165.8



$ 25.3





15 % Service and subscription



89.8





76.3





13.5





18 % Total net revenue

$ 280.9



$ 242.1



$ 38.8





16 % Gross margin



58.2 %



61.0 %

-280 bps



-

Operating margin



13.1 %



10.2 %

290 bps



-

Net income

$ 28.4



$ 16.0



$ 12.4





78 % Net income per diluted share

$ 0.21



$ 0.13



$ 0.08





62 %

Q2 ending cash balance was $173 .5 million, a decrease of $17 .8 million from the end of Q1. This was primarily driven by the cash usage of $36.7 million for financing activities primarily due to share repurchases and $3.2 million for capital expenditure, partially offset by operating cash flow generation of $22.2 million .

During Q2, we repurchased a total of 1.83 million shares of our common stock on the open market at a total cost of $25.0 million with an average price of $13.65 per share.

Q2 accounts receivable balance was $133 .3 million, an increase of $3.7 million from the end of Q1 and an increase of $5.1 million from Q2 last year. Days sales outstanding was 44 days, a decrease of 1 day from Q1 and a decrease of 5 days from Q2 last year.

Q2 ending inventory was $37.2 million , an increase of $4.8 million from Q1 and a decrease of $12.6 million from Q2 last year. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by an increase in finished goods inventory. The year-over-year decrease in inventory largely reflect improved demand planning, SKU rationalization and higher inventory turnover. In addition, supply constraints in the recent quarters have contributed to the reduction in inventory year-over-year.

Q2 ending gross debt*** was $322 .9 million, a decrease of $7 .1 million from the prior quarter. The $33.4 million decrease from Q2 last year resulted primarily from principal payments on our term loan. Q2 ending net debt*** was $149 .4 million, increased by $10 .7 million from $138 .7 million in Q1.

*SaaS ARR: Extreme uses SaaS annual recurring revenue ("SaaS ARR") to identify the annual recurring value of customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. We believe that SaaS ARR is an important metric because it is driven by our ability to acquire new customers and to maintain and expand our relationship with existing customers. SaaS ARR represents the projected annualized revenue run-rate of active ExtremeCloud™ IQ (XIQ) and other subscription contracts [along with bookings we received] at the end of a reporting period. Each contract (either fulfilled or yet to be fulfilled) is annualized by dividing the contract value by the number of months in the contract term and then multiplying by 12. Calculated SaaS ARR for each contract is then aggregated to arrive at total SaaS ARR. SaaS ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent our revenue under U.S. GAAP on an annualized basis. It is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates, bookings changes and renewal rates. SaaS ARR does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. SaaS ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue.

Extreme uses the non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of operating performance. Free cash flow represents GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Extreme considers free cash flow to be useful information for management and investors regarding the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of property, plant and equipment, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in Extreme's business, make strategic acquisitions, and strengthen the balance sheet. A limitation of the utility of this non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the Company's cash balance for the period. The following table shows non-GAAP free cash flow calculation (in thousands):

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Cash flow provided by operations $ 22,228



$ 38,026



$ 62,482



$ 62,771

Less: Property and equipment capital expenditures

(3,243)





(5,016)





(6,653)





(8,039)

Total free cash flow $ 18,985



$ 33,010



$ 55,829



$ 54,732



***Gross Debt: Gross debt is defined as long-term and current portion of long-term debt as shown on the balance sheet plus unamortized debt issuance costs, if any. Net debt is defined as gross debt minus cash, as shown in the table below (in millions):

Gross debt



Cash



Net debt

$ 322.9



$ 173.5



$ 149.4

























Business Outlook:

Extreme's business outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially based on various factors, including market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

For its third quarter of fiscal 2022, ending March 31, 2022, the Company is targeting:

(in millions, except percentages and per share information) Low-End



High-End

FQ3'22 Guidance – GAAP













Total net revenue $ 276.0



$ 286.0

Gross margin

55.8 %



57.8 % Operating expenses $ 143.1



$ 147.1

Operating margin

3.9 %



6.4 % Net income $ 5.1



$ 12.6

Net income per diluted share $ 0.04



$ 0.09

Shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP EPS

133.6





133.6

FQ3'22 Guidance – Non - GAAP













Total net revenue $ 276.0



$ 286.0

Gross margin

57.3 %



59.3 % Operating expenses $ 129.3



$ 133.3

Operating margin

10.5 %



12.7 % Net income $ 21.3



$ 28.7

Net income per diluted share $ 0.16



$ 0.21

Shares outstanding used in calculating non-GAAP EPS

133.6





133.6



The following table shows the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for Q3 FY'22 guidance:



Gross Margin Rate



Operating Margin Rate



Earnings per Share

GAAP 55.8% - 57.8%



3.9% - 6.4%



$0.04 - $0.09

Estimated adjustments for:





















Amortization of product intangibles 1.0%



1.0%



0.02

Share-based compensation 0.2%



3.8%



0.08

Restructuring —



0.1%



0.00

Acquisition and integration costs —



1.0%



0.02

Amortization of non-product intangibles 0.3%



0.5%



0.01

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

—



—



(0.01)

Non-GAAP 57.3% - 59.3%



10.5% - 12.7%



$0.16 - $0.21



























The total of percentage rate changes may not equal the total change in all cases due to rounding.

Conference Call:

Extreme will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern (5:00 a.m. Pacific) today to review the second fiscal quarter results as well as the business outlook for the third quarter ending March 31, 2022, including significant factors and assumptions underlying the targets noted above. The conference call will be available to the public through a live audio web broadcast via the internet at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and a replay of the call will be available on the website for at least 7 days following the call. The conference call may also be heard by dialing 1 (877) 303-9826 or international 1 (224) 357-2194 with Conference ID #5061488. Supplemental financial information to be discussed during the conference call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.extremenetworks.com including the non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release. The encore recording can be accessed by dialing 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406. Conference ID #5061488. The encore recording will be available for at least 7 days following the call.

About Extreme:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo, are trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Extreme provides all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company is providing with this press release non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP free cash flow and SaaS ARR. In preparing non-GAAP information, the Company has excluded, where applicable, the impact of share-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring charges. The Company believes that excluding these items provides both management and investors with additional insight into its current operations, the trends affecting the Company, the Company's marketplace performance, and the Company's ability to generate cash from operations. Please note the Company's non-GAAP measures may be different than those used by other companies. The additional non-GAAP financial information the Company presents should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company has provided a non-GAAP reconciliation of the results for the periods presented in this release, which are adjusted to exclude certain items as indicated. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures for comparable financial information and understanding of the Company's ongoing performance as a business. Extreme uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release, including statements regarding those concerning the company's business outlook and future financial and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. There are several important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, risks related to supply chain disruptions; the company's failure to achieve targeted financial metrics and forecasted demand from end customers; a highly competitive business environment for network switching equipment and cloud management of network devices; the company's effectiveness in controlling expenses; the possibility that the company might experience delays in the development or introduction of new technology and products; customer response to the company's new technology and products; risks related to pending or future litigation; risks related to the supply chain for the company's products; macroeconomic and political and geopolitical factors; a dependency on third parties for certain components and for the manufacturing of the company's products; and the impacts of COVID-19, and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result, on the company's business.

More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are described in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, Quarterly Report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). As a result of these risks and others, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this press release, and the company's financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. Except as required under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Extreme disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





December 31, 2021



June 30, 2021

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash

$ 173,548



$ 246,894

Accounts receivable, net



133,255





156,476

Inventories



37,180





32,885

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



86,534





51,340

Total current assets



430,517





487,595

Property and equipment, net



52,117





55,004

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



31,177





36,927

Intangible assets, net



40,945





36,038

Goodwill



395,246





331,159

Other assets



62,798





63,370

Total assets

$ 1,012,800



$ 1,010,093

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of

$2,333 and $2,404, respectively

$ 28,542



$ 23,721

Accounts payable



58,831





60,142

Accrued compensation and benefits



65,543





71,610

Accrued warranty



11,137





11,623

Current portion, operating lease liabilities



18,140





18,743

Current portion, deferred revenue



224,735





212,412

Other accrued liabilities



60,752





57,449

Total current liabilities



467,680





455,700

Deferred revenue, less current portion



148,477





133,172

Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of

$3,542 and $4,760, respectively



288,458





315,865

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



25,437





32,515

Deferred income taxes



4,139





3,828

Other long-term liabilities



9,010





14,545

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, issuable in series, 2,000

shares authorized; none issued



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 137,478 and

133,279 shares issued, respectively; 129,052 and 126,682 shares outstanding,

respectively



137





133

Additional paid-in-capital



1,092,646





1,078,602

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,791)





(2,811)

Accumulated deficit



(952,306)





(978,343)

Treasury stock at cost, 8,426 and 6,597 shares, respectively



(68,087)





(43,113)

Total stockholders' equity



69,599





54,468

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,012,800



$ 1,010,093



EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Net revenues:































Product

$ 191,102



$ 165,845



$ 376,263



$ 327,241

Service and subscription



89,831





76,283





172,354





150,689

Total net revenues



280,933





242,128





548,617





477,930

Cost of revenues:































Product



90,933





74,005





171,877





147,400

Service and subscription



31,214





27,931





62,351





55,320

Total cost of revenues



122,147





101,936





234,228





202,720

Gross profit:































Product



100,169





91,840





204,386





179,841

Service and subscription



58,617





48,352





110,003





95,369

Total gross profit



158,786





140,192





314,389





275,210

Operating expenses:































Research and development



48,080





49,186





95,846





98,710

Sales and marketing



71,565





66,732





141,092





131,057

General and administrative



17,877





16,360





34,880





32,821

Acquisition and integration costs



2,113





—





3,623





1,975

Restructuring and related charges



292





695





571





1,696

Amortization of intangibles



804





1,506





1,958





3,298

Total operating expenses



140,731





134,479





277,970





269,557

Operating income



18,055





5,713





36,419





5,653

Interest income



83





82





193





200

Interest expense



(3,076)





(6,068)





(6,956)





(12,731)

Other income (expense), net



72





(954)





243





(1,841)

Income (loss) before income taxes



15,134





(1,227)





29,899





(8,719)

Provision for income taxes



1,793





1,823





3,862





3,143

Net income (loss)

$ 13,341



$ (3,050)



$ 26,037



$ (11,862)



































Basic and diluted income (loss) per share:































Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.10



$ (0.02)



$ 0.20



$ (0.10)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.10



$ (0.02)



$ 0.20



$ (0.10)



































Shares used in per share calculation - basic



129,403





123,264





128,863





122,485

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted



133,621





123,264





133,423





122,485



EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net Income (loss)

$ 26,037



$ (11,862)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



10,233





12,471

Amortization of intangible assets



11,393





16,646

Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset



7,778





8,072

Provision for doubtful accounts



14





143

Share-based compensation



21,777





18,397

Deferred income taxes



890





628

Non-cash interest expense



2,517





2,171

Other



(474)





3,195

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:















Accounts receivable



24,626





(5,658)

Inventories



(4,239)





6,340

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(34,215)





(3,740)

Accounts payable



(2,505)





4,913

Accrued compensation and benefits



(8,378)





10,984

Operating lease liabilities



(9,675)





(10,116)

Deferred revenue



17,785





17,949

Other current and long-term liabilities



(1,082)





(7,762)

Net cash provided by operating activities



62,482





62,771

Cash flows from investing activities:















Capital expenditures



(6,653)





(8,039)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired



(69,517)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(76,170)





(8,039)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Payments on debt obligations



(23,875)





(64,500)

Repurchase of common stock



(24,974)





—

Payments for tax withholdings, net of proceeds from issuance of common stock



(7,729)





2,284

Payment of contingent consideration obligations



(816)





(1,021)

Deferred payments on an acquisition



(2,000)





(2,000)

Net cash used in financing activities



(59,394)





(65,237)



















Foreign currency effect on cash



(264)





602



















Net decrease in cash



(73,346)





(9,903)



















Cash at beginning of period



246,894





193,872

Cash at end of period

$ 173,548



$ 183,969



Extreme Networks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, ("GAAP"), Extreme uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, non-GAAP free cash flow and SaaS ARR.

Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure of all historical non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included with this press release.

Non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are not in accordance with or alternative measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Extreme's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate Extreme's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Extreme believes these non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures enhance investors' and management's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and the Company's prospects for the future, including cash flows available to pursue opportunities to enhance stockholder value. In addition, because Extreme has historically reported certain non-GAAP results to investors, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.

For its internal planning process, and as discussed further below, Extreme's management uses financial statements that do not include share-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Extreme's management also uses non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the Company's financial results.

As described above, Extreme excludes the following items from one or more of its non-GAAP measures when applicable.

Share-based compensation. Consists of associated expenses for stock options, restricted stock awards and the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Extreme excludes share-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing cash requirement related to its operating results. Extreme expects to incur share-based compensation expenses in future periods.

Acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs consist of specified compensation charges, software charges, legal and professional fees related to the acquisition of Aerohive and Ipanema. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Amortization of intangibles. Amortization of intangibles includes the monthly amortization expense of intangible assets such as developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks and order backlog. The amortization of the developed technology and order backlog are recorded in cost of goods sold, while the amortization for the other intangibles are recorded in operating expenses. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an intangible asset and for which the period expense does not impact the operations of the business and are non-cash in nature.

Restructuring charges. Restructuring charges primarily consist of severance costs for employees which have no benefit to continuing operations and impairment of right-of-use assets, long-lived assets and other charges related to excess facilities. Extreme excludes restructuring expenses since they result from events that occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. We calculate our non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC guidance on non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation. We have assumed our U.S. federal and state net operating losses would have been fully consumed by the historical non-GAAP financial adjustments, eliminating the need for a full valuation allowance against our U.S. deferred tax assets which, consequently, enables our use of research and development tax credits. The non-GAAP tax provision consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using our blended U.S. statutory tax rate of 24.2%.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes may be higher or lower depending on the level and jurisdictional mix of pre-tax income and available U.S. research and development tax credits. As of the tax year ended June 30, 2021, we had U.S. federal net operating loss carryforwards of $242 million, state net operating loss carryforwards of $156 million and Irish net operating losses of $15 million. These amounts will be reflected in our requisite tax filings for each jurisdiction for the tax year ended June 30, 2021. We do not expect to pay substantial taxes on a GAAP basis in the U.S. for the foreseeable future due to our net operating loss carryforward balances. Over the near term, most of our cash taxes will continue to be mainly driven by the tax expense of our foreign subsidiaries which amounts have not historically been significant, with the exception of the Company's Irish operating company which has fully utilized available net operating loss carryforwards during fiscal 2021. We also believe our long-term effective GAAP tax rate will be lower than the U.S. statutory rate based upon our established tax structure.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Revenues Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



December 31,

2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Revenues – GAAP $ 280,933



$ 242,128



$ 548,617



$ 477,930



































Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Gross profit – GAAP $ 158,786



$ 140,192



$ 314,389



$ 275,210

Gross margin – GAAP percentage

56.5 %



57.9 %



57.3 %



57.6 % Adjustments:





























Share-based compensation expense

654





753





1,326





1,383

Acquisition and integration costs

—





—





—





10

Amortization of intangibles

4,132





6,633





9,401





13,266

Total adjustments to GAAP gross profit $ 4,786



$ 7,386



$ 10,727



$ 14,659

Gross profit – non-GAAP $ 163,572



$ 147,578



$ 325,116



$ 289,869

Gross margin – non-GAAP percentage

58.2 %



61.0 %



59.3 %



60.7 %

































Non-GAAP Operating Income Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

GAAP operating income $ 18,055



$ 5,713



$ 36,419



$ 5,653

GAAP operating income percentage

6.4 %



2.4 %



6.6 %



1.2 % Adjustments:





























Share-based compensation expense, cost of revenues

654





753





1,326





1,383

Share-based compensation expense, R&D

2,664





2,694





5,122





4,966

Share-based compensation expense, S&M

3,860





3,239





7,435





5,886

Share-based compensation expense, G&A

4,155





3,409





7,894





6,162

Acquisition and integration costs

2,113





—





3,623





1,985

Restructuring charges, net of reversals

292





695





571





1,696

Amortization of intangibles

4,936





8,139





11,359





16,564

Total adjustments to GAAP operating income $ 18,674



$ 18,929



$ 37,330



$ 38,642

Non-GAAP operating income $ 36,729



$ 24,642



$ 73,749



$ 44,295

Non-GAAP operating income percentage

13.1 %



10.2 %



13.4 %



9.3 %

































Non-GAAP net income Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,341



$ (3,050)



$ 26,037



$ (11,862)

Adjustments:





























Share-based compensation expense

11,333





10,095





21,777





18,397

Acquisition and integration costs

2,113





—





3,623





1,985

Restructuring charge, net of reversal

292





695





571





1,696

Amortization of intangibles

4,936





8,139





11,359





16,564

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,580)





107





(6,980)





165

Total adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) $ 15,094



$ 19,036



$ 30,350



$ 38,807

Non-GAAP net income $ 28,435



$ 15,986



$ 56,387



$ 26,945

































Earnings per share





























Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.21



$ 0.13



$ 0.42



$ 0.22

































Shares used in net income per share – diluted:





























GAAP Shares used in per share calculation – basic

129,403





123,264





128,863





122,485

Potentially dilutive equity awards

4,218





2,463





4,560





1,681

GAAP and Non-GAAP shares used in per share calculation – diluted

133,621





125,727





133,423





124,166



