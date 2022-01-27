FRANK'S REDHOT® UNVEILS FIRST-EVER EDIBLE NFT

Ahead of the Big Game, fans can exchange Frank's-drenched buffalo wings for Bonecoin and a chance to win an NFT and real-life edible replica, an eNFT

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot® released its first-ever "edible NFT" and spoof cryptocurrency "Bonecoin" to celebrate the favorite game-day snack ahead of the Big Game: buffalo wings. From January 27th through the end of the Big Game on February 13th, fans can scan images of their chicken wing bones to earn Bonecoin at Bonecoin.com (mobile only). The fan who accrues the most Bonecoin will win the Frank's RedHot NFT and its edible replica, the eNFT.

"Frank's RedHot keeps a pulse on the latest trends, and we are particularly excited about giving fans the opportunity to tap into the NFT space in a saucy and interactive way," said Alia Kemet, VP of Creative & Digital, McCormick. "We're excited to be a first to offer an edible NFT, or what we're calling an eNFT. What better way to enjoy football than with your own Frank's wing art – both digital and edible."

On Wed., February 2nd, NFL legend and Frank's ambassador Eli Manning will be in New York City on West 49th St. between 5th and 6th Ave. in the Frank's "Wing Wagon," giving out free Frank's RedHot Wings to help consumers get in on the action and start earning Bonecoin, while supplies last. "I'm excited to give fans another way to be a part of the game while enjoying Frank's RedHot," said Eli Manning.

Actor and comedian Eric André – a buffalo chicken wing and hot sauce aficionado – is also joining in to get fans eating wings drenched with Frank's and mining for Bonecoin on social media.

If you're looking to start eating wings and earning Bonecoin, visit Bonecoin.com. Earn extra Bonecoin by visiting Bonecoin.com for links to follow Frank's on Instagram or Twitter, visit Frank's on Facebook or download the Flavor Maker App. On game day, enjoy Frank's RedHot Original Buffalo Chicken Wings, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Chicken "Parm" Sliders, Buffalo Baby Back Ribs, and more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S / D.C., age 18+/age of majority. Starts 12:00 a.m. ET on 1/27/22; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 2/13/22. Not hungry? Send us your best drawing of wings to earn Bonecoin at Social_Admin@McCormick.com. Limit five (5) entries per day. See Bonecoin.com for Official Rules & details, entry methods & requirements. Void where prohibited and outside U.S. Sponsored by McCormick & Company.

Bonecoin is not cryptocurrency. Bonecoin is not currency, is not associated with any cryptocurrency, and is not exchangeable into any currency (including cryptocurrency). Bonecoin is completely non-transferable and has no cash or other monetary value.

About Frank's

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

