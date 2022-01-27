GLOBAL SUPERSTAR KATY PERRY ANNOUNCES MORE SHOW DATES TO HER HIGHLY ACCLAIMED LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY "KATY PERRY: PLAY" AT RESORTS WORLD THEATRE Due to Overwhelming Response and Sold-Out Shows, 16 Summer Dates Added Tickets on Sale Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. PST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As rave reviews and demand continues for Katy Perry's new Las Vegas residency, "Katy Perry: PLAY," at the brand-new Resorts World Theatre, more show dates have been added from May 27 to June 11, 2022, including Memorial Day Weekend, and July 29 to August 13, 2022. Tickets for the 16 new shows will go on sale on Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. PST – the same day Katy returns to the "Saturday Night Live" stage for her fourth appearance as musical guest.

Global superstar Katy Perry announces more show dates to her highly acclaimed Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: Play” at resorts world theatre (PRNewswire)

**For Approved Photos and Broll: SEE HERE **

Since the premiere of "Katy Perry: PLAY" at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021, the larger-than-life residency has been embraced by fans and media alike. Rolling Stone declared, "'PLAY' time has begun in Las Vegas." The show was hailed as a "… sensory explosion" by Billboard, "… the complete confection" by Vulture and "… quintessential Perry" by Elle.com. Vogue noted, "Katy Perry is still the queen of camp."

The 16 new show dates going on sale to the public Saturday, January 29, at 10 a.m. PST are:

May 2022 : 27, 28, 29

June 2022 : 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

July 2022 : 29, 30

August 2022 : 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Previously announced "Katy Perry: PLAY" show dates that are currently on sale include:

March 2022 : 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

Tickets and VIP packages are available at rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/katy-perry and AXS.com/katyinvegas.

The newly opened 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

The opening night of "Katy Perry: PLAY" featured her first live performance of "When I'm Gone" (10:22PM/Astralwerks/Capitol Records), Katy's collaboration with GRAMMY®-nominated producer/dance artist Alesso. Praised as "a spacey electro-pop dance track" by Rolling Stone, the track went straight to No. 1 on the U.S. Dance Shazam chart. It's entered the top 10 of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and the top five on iTunes in the U.S.

The official video for "When I'm Gone" premiered during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, marking the only time that ESPN has ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast across its networks. People said, "Katy Perry is delivering everything her fans have been asking for in her latest music video." Paper Magazine praised the "over-the-top, kitschy visuals" while Popsugar observed, "Katy Perry's new musical era is here!"

Katy will return to "American Idol" for her fifth season, hosting with her co-judges. The February 27 season premiere kicks off the show's 20th year.

About Katy Perry

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She boasts an impressive 40M + monthly listeners on Spotify with over 20M followers on the platform. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views – making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For Resort World Las Vegas Press Inquiries:

Emily Kjesbo

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Emilyk@abmc-us.com

For Katy Perry Press Inquiries:

Ambrosia Healy

Capitol Music Group

Ambrosia.Healy@umusic.com

Kristen Kanopka

Capitol Music Group

Kristen.Kanopka@umusic.com

(PRNewsfoto/Resorts World Las Vegas) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas