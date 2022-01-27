Hyland recognized for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Hyland has adopted several new corporate policies and procedures addressing LGBTQ+ workplace equality

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland has been recognized for its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and programs in the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

This marks Hyland's second year being included in the CEI, a time during which the company has enhanced its benefits to ensure transgender coverage and increased its corporate sociality responsibility support for the LGBTQ+ community. Those efforts include:

Enhanced transgender-inclusive healthcare coverage including gender transition surgery, hormone therapy and medications

Increased philanthropic donations to the LGBTQ+ community

Revised language to Hyland's supplier diversity program to ensure nondiscrimination against LGBTQ+ businesses

Additionally, Hyland's LGBTQ+ employee resource group, Hyland Pride Alliance, promotes LGBTQ+ awareness within the company, creating a safe and supportive forum for discussing issues facing members of LGBTQ+ communities. The group aims to make a lasting and positive impact both within Hyland and in local communities through education, outreach and positive interaction.

"It's important to us at Hyland that every employee feels a sense of belonging and comfort in being who they are," said Debbie Connelly, Hyland's chief people officer and executive sponsor of Hyland Pride Alliance. "Our recent efforts to enhance benefits for our LGBTQ+ employees and allies have been driven by meaningful conversations with Hylanders impacted by these benefits, and we look forward to continuing to find ways to further support these programs."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers — from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns — could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad."

