MACERICH DECLARES THE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON SHARES

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development, and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast, and in Arizona and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for seven straight years (2015 – 2021). Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website at www.Macerich.com.

