Manchester United Teams Up with Extreme Networks to Modernize In-Stadium Fan Experience

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced a multiyear partnership with Manchester United serving as the Club's Official Wi-Fi Network Solutions Provider and Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider.

The installation of Extreme Wi-Fi 6 access points at Old Trafford will begin later this year to transform the fan experience with fast, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity and increase the Club's capability to deliver high-performance, low-latency and secure digital services. Additionally, Extreme will help Manchester United access real-time network analytics to drive more personalized and informed decisions around both the fan experience and overall venue operations.

Key Facts

Connectivity Required for Next-Generation Fan Experiences: The deployment of Extreme Wi-Fi 6 access points at Old Trafford Stadium will power faster wireless speeds and low latency, providing the highest quality connection and a performance boost for secure fan-facing technology such as mobile ticketing and other digital offerings.





Cloud-Driven Analytics: ExtremeAnalytics™ provides Manchester United with rich data sets and insights around performance and usage, dwell time and location-based services – in real-time. As a result, the club can continuously review and optimize venue management by identifying stadium bottlenecks, overcrowded concessions and other consumer traffic patterns, while gaining insights into fan activity to better customize experiences and pinpoint sponsorship opportunities.





Extreme offers high-speed wireless connectivity specifically customized for high-density venue environments and bandwidth-heavy apps and devices used by both fans and club officials. ExtremeWireless™ Wi-Fi 6 access points also support increased network efficiency to power secure in-stadium services.

Simple and Efficient Cloud-Managed Networking: Network administrators have a real-time view into the health, performance and security of their network. Leveraging a single interface, Network administrators have a real-time view into the health, performance and security of their network. Leveraging a single interface, ExtremeCloud™ IQ helps stadium officials monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, device configuration, traffic patterns and analytics to streamline management and performance of the network, while scaling IT operations.

Executive Perspectives

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer, Manchester United

"Our collaboration with Extreme Networks is an important step in our drive to enhance and modernize the in-stadium fan experience at Old Trafford, opening up exciting opportunities for the Club to deliver next-generation digital services to fans on matchdays and to visitors throughout the year."

"Old Trafford is known as The Theatre of Dreams because of its 112-year history of triumphs and dramas. With experience working with other iconic venues around the world, Extreme will help us keep our stadium up to date while preserving the character that makes it unique. Providing fast, reliable Wi-Fi to fans, underpinned by cutting-edge analytics to optimize performance, is a crucial part of that process."

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks

"Speed, precision and performance are equally important on and off the pitch, and Manchester United is investing to make the stadium experience just as impressive as the match itself. We're thrilled to partner with one of the world's most celebrated sports clubs to provide the technical DNA that will forever change the way fans experience Old Trafford. We believe the combination of Extreme's Wi-Fi 6 and analytics will provide the insights and scale required to ensure success and that fans won't miss a beat."

Manchester United joins several other iconic venues and leagues leveraging Extreme's solutions to improve operational efficiency and the fan experience. Extreme's roster of customers includes the Los Angeles Coliseum, MLB, NFL, NHL and Olympiastadion Berlin.

