Mapp Closes 2021 with Record-Breaking Growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International provider of insight-led customer experiences and one of the world's largest privately-held Martech platforms, Mapp , has reported record-breaking year-over-year growth for 2021. The company grew by more than 32% in new customer business and showed strong subscription revenue growth.

Mapp logo (PRNewswire)

In its target markets of US, UK, Germany, Italy, and France, some of Mapp's new clients include well-known brands such as Vivienne Westwood, Doves Farm, OPI, Sensilab, Jelly Belly, West Ham United, The Independent Pharmacy, Design Toscano, Corel, Piquadro, and Prénatal. Other notable customers include Black+Decker, Francesca's, JYSK, PepsiCo, Varelotteriet, Westwing and Witt-Gruppe.

Mapp strategically partnered with several new agencies, system integrators, and technology vendors in 2021, eyeing its future expansion into 2022. New international partners include VTEX, Spryker and Shopgate, as well as leading agencies such as Accenture, GroupM, Wavemaker and Kenscio.

"We're proud of the huge growth we've achieved in 2021 and welcome on board many new clients, partners and vendors who have joined Mapp past year and became part of our great expansion," said Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp. "Mapp's unique insight-led customer experience platform, Mapp Cloud, proves to be an invaluable tool for many brands we support worldwide. Our goal is to continue the momentum of executing plans for even faster growth in 2022, led by a focus on our sales and marketing efforts. I would also like to highlight that in 2021, Mapp set a record for its lowest churn – evidence that our customer-facing teams delivered an outstanding job on a daily basis."

Among the 2021 Mapp Cloud platform improvements are the addition of two new marketing channels: direct mail and web push notifications. These join Mapp's network of email, SMS, mobile push, in-app, retargeting and web channels. Marketers can also intelligently track their most important KPIs with Goals & Forecasts. Unifying data can be streamlined, with integrations to eCommerce platforms like Shopify and Shopgate, or data synchronization with relevant external sources thanks to the new Data Feeds functionality. Mapp's Analytics API consolidates different data sources, processes calculations, automates reporting, and enables data visualization in any office application.

According to Forrester, "insight-led businesses" are expected to grow 7-10x faster than the global economy. Additionally, "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021" report validated Mapp Cloud as a strong performer with 5/5 stars in 13 categories.

Mapp's insight-led customer experience platform Mapp Cloud offers unique possibilities for scalable marketing. The Intelligence Module combines data, analytics, and AI to generate actionable insights, allowing brands to engage with their customers along the buying journey. The Engage Module orchestrates and automates seamless, personalized cross-channel campaign management; and the integrated Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides an industry unique 360-degree view of each contact comprised of unified data, which enables advanced segmentation and automation.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-based customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for the essentials and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers benefit from customized and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalization, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved. More info here .

Mapp operates offices in seven countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps over 3,000 businesses stand out from the crowd. Mapp's clients include Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Francesca's, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint, Vivienne Westwood, and The Entertainer.

