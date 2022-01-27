Matters Lab Secures US$2 Million Pre-A Round to Pioneer Web3 Social Media Platform

HONG KONG and TAIPEI and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matters Lab, the Web3 social media platform with 80,000 content creators, has announced a USD 2 million Pre-A fundraising round in January 2022. The injection of funds for Matters Lab will lay the groundwork for other innovative, pioneering web3 projects in the pipeline. Investors span a range of major web3 players: Longling Capital, Protocol Labs, Mask Network, Crust network, Infinity Labs, Assembly Partners, and Incuba Alpha.
Matters Lab is best known for its hugely popular, open-source decentralized Web3 publishing platform, Matters.news. The platform rose to prominence as a blockchain media experiment and testing ground to empower creators and artists in a public discussion space. Since then, Matters Lab has launched other successful web3 projects, including Traveloggers, the first NFT art to expand private ownership with collective creation, and coming soon, The Space, a new web3 Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) based on the Harberger Tax.
With Facebook's move into the metaverse, web3 is becoming a mainstream movement. Matters Lab will power the future of web3 by delivering decentralization to the masses, and usher in a new era of a freer and fairer creator ecosystem. Partnerships with leading web3 players like Protocol Lab, an open-sourced R&D Lab that builds protocols and tools to radically improve the internet, and Crust Network, which provides a web3 decentralized storage network for the Metaverse, will bring much valued expertise to Matters.
Matters Lab will use this capital to lay the groundwork for further expansion and innovation, including:
- Partnership: bringing in different technologies and partners for a successful Web3 social media network
- Web 3 applications: The Space is the first web 3 decentralized application built on Matters' "Harberger DAO" protocols
- Tokenization: capture value created in social network and reward creators and curators
"We are just starting to unleash the full potential of our web 3.0 platform and framework," says co-founder Guo, "there are so many powerful applications of our web3 platform to create a more equal, decentralized, trustless world. Decentralized technologies are the only hope of preserving liberal democracy."
About Matters Lab
Matters Lab was established in 2018, with the mission to create a freer and fairer creator ecosystem through the next evolution of the Internet, web3. Our initiatives include using decentralization tools to protect digital rights, designing a self-governing system and community, and inventing models for a new creator economy.
