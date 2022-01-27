PILI FANTASY DEBUTS FIRST DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES ON VEVE PLATFORM

Pili International Multimedia Co., Ltd. Launch Digital Collectibles in Celebration of the Lunar New Year Exclusively through the VeVe App

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pili International Multimedia Co., Ltd. has entered a partnership with VeVe Digital Collectibles (VeVe), the world's largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform. The first series of PILI NFT figures will be released on Feb. 6, 2022 in celebration of the lunar New Year, featuring the four main characters from Pili Fantasy: War of Dragons, sold in blind boxes.

This partnership not only shows VeVe's dedication to collectors in the Asian market but also shows the unlimited potential of Pili as a global brand in the international NFT market. In the future, NFT collectors will not only be able to get their hands on superheroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man and Ultraman, but will also have the opportunity to collect over 4,000 hero characters from the Pili universe.

"I'm excited to introduce martial arts fantasy heroes, and understand the importance of cross culture that Pili will bring together with a new audience on to the VeVe platform," said David Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of VeVe.

The first series of Pili Fantasy digital collectibles features the four main characters from Pili Fantasy: War of Dragons; Su Huan-Jen, Feng Cai-Ling, Ye Xiao-Chai, and Hua Xin-Feng. In 2019, Pili Fantasy: War of Dragons was successfully launched on Netflix, the world's largest streaming platform, and has expanded its overseas market with its distinct fantasy colors. The show was released in more than 190 countries and is the most representative international work of Pili.

In addition to Pili Fantasy, Pili Multimedia has many other popular dramas under its banner. The Pili series has been the collective memory of Taiwanese people for more than 30 years, and in recent years, Thunderbolt Fantasy: Sword Travels in the East has entered the Japanese anime market and won the hearts of many fans in the anime community.

"Digital figures are the fairy tale for adults. We look forward to this collaboration with VeVe, affording collectors at home and abroad our special brand of wuxia heroes in addition to Hollywood superheroes," said Mr. Liang-hsun Huang, President of Pili International Multimedia.

About VeVe:

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 1.65 million active users and 3.5 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including Marvel, DC Comics, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe's 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In March 2021, VeVe committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs and provided $7+ million in grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes through NFT promotions. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android.

Learn more:VeVe.me |Twitter |Discord |Facebook |Instagram |Medium

About Pili International Multimedia Co., Ltd

Culture is the best vehicle to connect emotionally, and as long as people like glove puppetry, Pili Group will work hard to make puppet drama and promote glove puppetry to all corners of the world. For more than 30 years, Pili has been creating IPs and producing movies and TV shows: the TV series The Thunderbolt (1988), the movie The Legend of The Sacred Stone, Thunderbolt Fantasy: Sword Travels in the East, which has taken Japan by storm, and Pili Fantasy: War of Dragons on Netflix. Nowadays, Pili's works have transcended land, language, and cultural barriers and become a unique international entertainment.

Learn more: Pili Official Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

