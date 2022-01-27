Premier Social Audience Insights Platform, Silhouette™, Fills Critical Gap in Market Research Programs and Influencer Attribution New capabilities bring niche targeting and compelling insights to market research surveys while also enabling ROI measurement of influencer marketing campaigns

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, StatSocial launched the newest version of their industry-leading social audience insights platform, Silhouette. New functionality allows researchers and marketers to harness the power of social audiences and seamlessly integrate them into their market research and marketing programs for the first time.

This announcement further bolsters StatSocial's position as the leading social audience insights platform for market research, following its recent partnership with Cint, the global software leader in digital insights gathering. Silhouette's patented Identity Graph, mapping 1.3 billion social profiles to 300 million verified identities, robust taxonomy, and direct integration with global market research panels now enable clients to target niche audiences, launch surveys on-demand, and expand insights with social affinity data.

Heather Hughes, VP of Connected Data at Cint, says "StatSocial is revolutionizing the industry by bridging this historical gap between social audiences and market research programs. Their social affinity data is enabling our clients to run highly targeted studies that otherwise would not have been possible."

According to StatSocial CEO David Barker, "Silhouette's rich database of profiling criteria provides researchers with the ability to pre-screen their audience prior to kicking off a campaign, drastically reducing costs. And within minutes, they can deliver a custom audience to any third-party system for on-the-fly recruitment to support their initiative."

In addition to the new market research capabilities, Silhouette's latest release transforms how marketers attribute value to their influencer and social media efforts. By identifying the audiences engaging with specific social content, marketers can move beyond basic engagement metrics and measure the ROI impact of their campaigns.

Barker added, "While market research has been a huge focus for us leading up to this launch, it is also an exciting time for the influencer marketing industry. Over the past decade we have seen an explosion in word-of-mouth and influencer marketing, yet there has been no way to prove the effectiveness of these campaigns. Silhouette's identity mapping capabilities finally give marketing professionals the ability to overlay social audiences with purchase data to attribute value to their programs. And with new self-serve features and UI updates, our clients have all the control to do so in a matter of clicks."

Other enhancements to Silhouette include new reporting functionality enabling users to draw quick and actionable audience insights, real-time taxonomy updates for the creation and analysis of custom audiences at scale, and direct integration with global market research panels.

About StatSocial

StatSocial empowers marketers, planners, and media sellers to reach the audiences that matter most to their brand and clients. Using our patented Identity Graph, marketers are able to merge an individual's interactions across major social and community platforms into a single profile identity. With StatSocial's taxonomy of more than 95,000 pre-built audiences at their fingertips, marketers can quickly generate audiences based on an individual's self-declared interests, passions, brand affinities, preferred media channels and more. StatSocial partners with numerous Fortune 500 brands as well as global marketing agencies in media, PR, branding and strategy. For more information, please visit StatSocial.com.

