SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Bright Health Group, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2022 - BHG

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG): (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021 ; and/or (b) securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Bright Health, you have until March 7, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Bright Health securities during the relevant timeframe, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bright-health-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=22618&wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

