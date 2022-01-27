Valpak Partners With Crayola to Celebrate Black History Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct mail advertising leader Valpak is amplifying a message of awareness and education to its audience of over 41 million homes this February. With the support of Crayola, the brand that sparks imagination through color, the company is launching its "Celebrate Our CommUNITY: A Tribute to Black History Month" campaign.

Inclusion and expression take center stage in this campaign, with part of the iconic Valpak Blue Envelope transformed into a custom Crayola coloring page. Consumers are invited to "Color their communities" on the inside of the envelope, then share their masterpieces on Valpak's Facebook page with tags #ColorYourCommunity #Entry. Randomly selected winners of four (4) drawings will each receive $500, plus $500 in Crayola product will be donated to their school of choice.

To help consumers express themselves, each CommUNITY envelope contains an offer for $.50 off any one (1) pack of 24-count Crayola Colors of the World crayons – the lead product from an inclusive coloring tools line designed to represent over 40 global skin tones. Plus, consumers have the chance to win a free Crayola Colors of the World product (crayons, markers, colored pencils, coloring books) instantly, just by looking through their envelope.

Advertisers inside the envelope will have the opportunity to display special graphics on their ads to self-identify as Black-owned or show support for the campaign. Valpak will also celebrate important Black history milestones and feature Black-owned businesses on their social media channels, and in other initiatives throughout the year. By seeking out Black-owned businesses in Valpak advertising areas and offering support, they hope to highlight the importance of diversity – in their envelope and in the neighborhoods they serve. Finally, Valpak will engage and celebrate their employees by encouraging discussions about cultural appreciation within their workforce.

Chris Bilotta, Director of Promotions and Partnerships at Valpak, shared, "At Valpak, we believe in energizing the savings game for all and in connecting all the wonderfully diverse businesses in a community to their ideal audiences. We're grateful for the chance to partner with Crayola to amplify a message of inclusion and expression as we celebrate Black History Month, this February and year-round."

Mimi Dixon, Director, Brand Activation and Content at Crayola, added, "The Valpak and Crayola Colors of the World partnership not only continues the goal of inspiring kids to creatively and accurately color themselves into the world they see around them, but also celebrates inclusion with the common goal of increasing representation and fostering a greater sense of belonging and acceptance. This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for Crayola, and we look forward to the colorful consumer engagement and expression."

Valpak brings its local-first focus together with the creative potential embodied by Crayola to honor Black History Month in neighborhoods between January 29 and February 28. Consumers can head to www.valpak.com to learn more.

