Rally House Debuts New Denton Location

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The local family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is scheduled to open their 16th store in the DFW area Friday, Jan. 28th. The new location is located at 1800 S Loop 288 #320, near HomeGoods and Ulta Beauty.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewsfoto/Rally House) (PRNewswire)

Rally House in Texas has grown from 10 locations to 16 in less than 18 months with several more to open in 2022. "For us as a retailer to expand in the pandemic as much as we have is an amazing accomplishment," said Liebert. "We have gone from 65 locations at the end of 2019 to now over 100. It's really sky's the limit for us in 2022."

The location opens just in a time to cater to North Texas students for the spring semester. "It's always great when we get an opportunity to have stores near campuses," said Liebert. "Whether it's a new semester or gameday, we want to be the store parents and students can rely on for all their North Texas gear!"

In addition to selling local Texas-inspired apparel and gifts, the new location will sell products for teams including Stars, Mavericks, Rangers, Cowboys, North Texas Mean Green, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs and much more.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 100 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more local updates, head to https://www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-denton or follow Rally House Denton on Facebook (@RallyDenton) and Instagram (@rallydenton).

