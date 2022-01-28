UL Joins the Science Based Targets Initiative to Reduce Global Carbon Emissions

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, today announced its commitment to set enterprisewide science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), reaffirming UL's commitment to contribute to global efforts to reduce the ongoing threat of climate change.

"Climate change is a defining issue of our time, and we are at a pivotal moment," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Inc. "As a global leader in safety science, we are thrilled to join over 2,000 companies committed to the Science Based Targets initiative. UL will continue to lead advances in sustainability by extending our innovations in our business operations, while also providing solutions for our customers and stakeholders in their sustainability journeys."

The SBTi calls on companies to demonstrate their climate leadership by making a public commitment to help reduce GHG emissions with science-based targets. A target is considered science-based if it is in line with the level of decarbonization required to keep the global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with preindustrial levels.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that enables businesses to set ambitious emission reduction targets to reduce emissions in line with the latest climate science.

UL has been a member of the UNGC since 2019, aligning its sustainability strategy with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By committing to reducing its carbon emissions, UL continues to align its sustainability strategy to the UNGC, benefiting the planet, our employees and stakeholders while working on UL's mission to work for a safer world.

"Committing to the Science Based Targets initiative is in alignment with our mission to work for a safer, more secure and sustainable world," said Barbara Guthrie, vice president of Corporate Sustainability at UL. "Setting science-based targets will help us accelerate our progress to a more sustainable future for our people, our planet and our shared prosperity."

UL plans to share additional information on its commitment to reduce GHG emissions. For more information on UL's sustainability efforts, visit the Sustainability Report.

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers. Based in more than 100 countries, we achieve our customers' safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

