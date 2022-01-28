VINA LOVE FEATURED ON "UPTOWN" COLLABORATION WITH GRAMMY® WINNING PRODUCER AND HIP-HOP ICON DJ KID CAPRI <span class="legendSpanClass">Currently streaming on all digital platforms</span>

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer/songwriter Vina Love started the new year with the release of "Uptown" a new single with her father, the world famous DJ/rapper Kid Capri .

Uptown Single Cover (PRNewswire)

To listen to "Uptown", click here

For official music video, click here

Vina Love has been making an impressive name for herself as a talented singer and music entrepreneur. In fact, she has amazingly become one of the youngest Black women to own a music label, Amore Love Records, distributed by EMPIRE. In 2017, Vina Love released her first single "Air" with popular track "Drip" following two years later; concluding with "Owe Me". In 2021, she dropped "N.F.S", a powerful and upbeat single with an accompanying video.

She's already performed at some of New York's top musical venues, such as the Copacabana, SOB's, BB Kings and the Fox Theater. Over time, Love has toured with a variety of artists, including Fat Joe, Megan Thee Stallion, Ashanti, JaRule, RBRM and The Lox. "Uptown" is her first collaboration with Kid Capri. Both Kid Capri and Vina Love enjoyed the experience of working together on a passion they have dedicated their lives to.

Later this year, Vina Love plans to release an original EP featuring cuts created by various prominent producers including Dizzy Banko as well as recording artists Snoop Dogg and Capella Grey.

