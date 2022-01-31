Associated Bank earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index Associated Bank earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Associated Bank joins the ranks of more than 840 major U.S. businesses earning top marks this year.

"Associated Bank is committed to a diverse workforce and is proud to be recognized for our LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion," said Andrew Harmening, President and CEO, Associated Bank. "Leaders and colleagues alike continue to positively impact our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) journey and share a commitment to continued growth in fostering an inclusive workplace."

The efforts of Associated's Pride and Equality Colleague Resource Group (CRG) were instrumental in earning this recognition.

"Associated Bank's Pride & Equality CRG strives to be a visible resource within the company and in our communities," said John Halechko, EVP, Director of Branch Banking, Pride & Equality CRG Executive Sponsor, Associated Bank. "New and prospective colleagues are valued not just for what they bring to the company, but for who they are as individuals. The Pride and Equality CRG is a true resource to our colleagues, friends and allies."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Associated Bank's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"Congratulations to Associated Bank for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace," said Jay Brown, HRC Campaign SVP of Programs, Research and Training.

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $35 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

