Atlanta-Based Venture Capital Firm, Silicon Road Ventures, Expands With The Hiring Of Frank Tighe

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Road Ventures , an Atlanta-based venture capital firm focused on the future of commerce tech, is excited to announce the addition of Frank Tighe as Managing Director and Partner to the team. With more than 30 years of experience in the startup ecosystem in Atlanta as well as executive management, fundraising, sales, marketing and corporate formation, Tighe has played a pivotal advisory role for hundreds of venture backed technology companies. As Silicon Road continues to grow, the opportunity to further solidify the firm as a leader within the commerce tech and retail 2.0 space is imminent and Frank Tighe is expected to be a big part of that success story.

While previously serving on the Research Faculty of Georgia Tech as the Lead Entrepreneur-in-Residence at The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), Tighe helped aid the growth and success of technology startups in Georgia. As one of the world's most notable startup incubators, ATDC was named by Forbes Magazine in 2021 as one of the "Top 12 Business Incubators Changing the World." ATDC's hundreds of graduates have collectively raised more than $3 billion in capital, paving the way for future startup expansion.

"SRV is thrilled to kick off the new year by making a high quality addition to the Silicon Road team by bringing on Frank Tighe as Managing Director and Partner," shared Sid Mookerji Founder & Managing Partner of Silicon Road. "As we continue to grow our portfolio tremendously, it is our plan to make selective additions to our team. Frank has been a Silicon Road advisor for 3 years and brings extensive experience in advising and assisting hundreds of venture-backed technology startups. We are looking forward to the massive impact he will make to current and future portfolio companies: discovering and investing in teams that are changing the world of commerce tech."

Starting his professional career in the marketing space as the Vice President of Marketing for Grieshaber & Co, Inc. a global medical device firm, Tighe used his knowledge in marketing to launch his own company, RetinaLabs - an ophthalmic medical device company focused on creating innovative products for the retinal surgery market. RetinaLabs was later acquired by Iridex Corp in 2010 and Tighe led the company's global consumable marketing team and a network of distributors in over 100+ countries through a period of substantial revenue growth, acquisition, and portfolio expansion.

"After being a part of Silicon Road's advisory board, I am excited to be joining the team in a full-time capacity," said Tighe. "With the commerce tech and retail landscape continuing to shift, Silicon Road has been at the forefront of industry disruption, taking charge and paving the way for other funds and firms to follow suit. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience in executive management and business development with the Silicon Road team and the portfolio companies as we continue to grow."

Silicon Road's ecosystem approach focuses on building connections and reaching key audiences including startups, future investors and strategic partners. With expansion in the retail and commerce tech space being a priority for the Silicon Road team, the addition of Frank Tighe as Managing Director and Partner will help drive forth growth and future opportunities.

