Cohen & Company Announces New CEO

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company, an award-winning, national accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Bellamy has been selected as the firm's next chief executive officer (CEO) effective June 1, 2022. Bellamy will succeed Randy Myeroff who joined Cohen & Company in 1985 and has served as CEO for 25 years. After the transition, Myeroff will serve as non-executive chairman.

Bellamy is the firm's fourth CEO, following founder Ron Cohen (1977-1989); former tax partner Rich Bongorno (1990-1996); and Randy Myeroff (1997-2022). Bellamy started his career at the firm in 1999 serving private companies until the launch of the firm's nationally recognized investment industry practice in 2004. He has led many of the firm's geographic expansion and talent acquisition initiatives in key markets, further accelerating growth and depth of talent. He was appointed president of the firm in 2020, with a focus on driving the strategic direction, growth and development related to the firm's go-to-market efforts through industry verticals and client-focused enterprise solutions.

"My absolute confidence in, and enthusiasm for, our next generation of leaders — who add to our momentum every day with their amazing energy, leadership skills and business acumen — have made this transition process remarkably rewarding and natural," said Myeroff. "Great organizations invest heavily in leadership development, are always thinking about what's next and proactively plan for succession at all critical levels. That's how we maintain continuity of culture and stay laser focused on talent development and service to our clients."

"My journey to this moment has been defined by the relationships I have with our partners, clients and the Cohen & Company team, and by my desire to compete hard for the best people in the market. That will allow us to provide tremendous service and superior value to our clients," Bellamy explained. "I'm humbled by the trust and faith my fellow partners have in me to build on the legacy of excellence that started with our founder Ron Cohen and has carried on for our nearly 45-year history."

Myeroff is currently the longest serving CEO of any top 100 firm in the country. During his tenure he has been a consistent advocate for clients, employees, the accounting industry and the community. Under his leadership, the firm has grown more than 10-fold in size and significantly expanded the depth and breadth of its accounting, tax and advisory services. He has been actively involved with many industry and community organizations over the years.

Myeroff and Bellamy are completely aligned in knowing that, while meaningful to each of them individually, this will be a seamless transition for the firm's great team and clients. Their strong collaboration over the past several years will ensure no disruption to the business or culture. Bellamy added, "strategic initiatives will evolve with client needs, but our foundational principles, anchored in quality, integrity and teamwork, will continue to guide us."

