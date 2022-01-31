Dodge Brand's Operation 25//8 Winners Announced

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge brand announces 25//8 winners. (PRNewswire)

Operation 25//8 launched the massive eight-week giveaway of 25 Dodge dream cars last November

Program was announced as part of Dodge brand's two-year transition plan to redefine the future of American muscle

Operation 25//8 nodded to the fact that Dodge always pushes harder, runs faster and flat out over-delivers on behalf of the brand and the Brotherhood of Muscle

Operation 25//8 enlisted a team of 25 ambassadors from automotive, music, sports, fashion, media entities and companies to each give away a new Dodge dream car

As 25//8 concludes, the search continues for the brand's Chief Donut Maker; more info at Dodgegarage.com

The Dodge brand today announced the winners of Operation 25//8, which gave its fans the opportunity to take home one of 25 Dodge dream cars. Operation 25//8 enlisted a team of 25 ambassadors across automotive, music, sports, fashion, media entities and companies, including Amazon, to each give away a new Dodge dream car during the last eight weeks of 2021.



"From San Diego to Staten Island, and cities all across the U.S., our Dodge enthusiasts came out in full force to tell us why they should take home a Dodge dream car," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO. "We saw nearly half a billion registrations over the course of the program. And for those who weren't one of the lucky 25, you can take heart by knowing that our search for Chief Donut Maker continues through the end of February."



Fans followed influencers and media entities across their social media platform(s), including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook, to watch entertaining content and videos promoting Operation 25//8. Each influencer asked fans to tell them, in 250 words or less, why they should be the recipient of a Dodge dream car, a new Dodge Charger, Challenger or Durango, which they could then build themselves. Amazon gave away a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Winners (with influencer names in parentheses):

Operation 25//8 led the announcement of the brand's Never Lift plan, which provides a 24-month road map to Dodge's performance future, beginning November 2021.



Part of that two-year plan includes the brand's search for its chief donut maker. Never content to do the conventional, Dodge has created the first-of-its-kind position of chief donut maker, a side hustle that will have heads spinning. When Dodge says donuts, think celebratory car maneuvers, not glazed crullers. And what's not to celebrate? The chief donut maker will be a Dodge ambassador, decked out in Dodge threads, driving a Dodge SRT Hellcat, rubbing shoulders with celebs at epic auto events, leveling up at Radford Racing School, while making a mouthwatering $150,000 paycheck – and they don't even have to quit their day job.



Fans can learn more about the chief donut maker and follow along on the brand's search at www.dodgegarage.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis