General Dynamics to Start Work on $518M Global Logistics Contract to Support U.S. Army CECOM

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it has received a $518 million task order award from the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) to provide logistics, sustainment and maintenance services for joint U.S. and coalition forces worldwide within the Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) regions.

GDIT has received a $518 million task order award from the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) to provide logistics, sustainment and maintenance services for joint U.S. and coalition forces worldwide within the Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) regions. (PRNewswire)

The task order was provided under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services Multiple Award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract awarded in April 2021 to a General Dynamics joint venture including GDIT, General Dynamics Mission Systems, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced in December that work could start following the dismissal of two contract award protests.

The Worldwide Field Support (WFS) task order includes support for current and future C5ISR systems, equipment, and ancillary operational requirements and expands GDIT's Army logistics footprint by providing hardware and software field support to warfighters around the globe.

"We're excited to accelerate work on this important program which brings together expertise from across General Dynamics, focusing our collective hardware and software systems solutions on providing CECOM with an innovative and cost-effective approach to supporting the Warfighter's mission," said Amy Gilliland, president of GDIT.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information is available at www.gd.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology