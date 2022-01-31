InventHelp Inventors Develop Exercise Toy Product for Pet Dogs (RSD-176)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way for dogs to run, play and get healthy exercise even when their owners can't run with them," said one of two inventors, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so we invented the DOG FITNESS POLE. Our design helps to keep your dog active and entertained."

The invention provides an exercise toy product for a pet dog. In doing so, it allows a pet to exhaust their energy. It also eliminates the need for the owner to run with the dog on a daily basis and it provides added amusement and excitement. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners and dog trainers. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

