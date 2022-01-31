LOCAL COUPLE ANSWERS SENIOR CARE NEEDS WITH OPENING OF ALWAYS BEST CARE AUSTIN

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the opening of a new location in Austin, Texas. Located at 13625 Pond Springs Road, Suite 102, Always Best Care of Austin is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Kyle and Lori Green. The new business will provide award-winning in-home care and assisted living referral services to the Greater Austin area.

Always Best Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Always Best Care) (PRNewswire)

"Kyle and Lori have demonstrated they have the dedication and experience necessary to make a difference in the Austin community by building a quality team of caregivers to match with clientele of different needs and services," said Jake Brown, CEO of Always Best Care. "They have what it takes to excel in providing individualized care, and our company's vast resources will be behind them every step of the way in building a successful home care franchise business."

The Greens recently relocated to Bertram, Texas, from Colorado, but Lori grew up in the state and earned a master's in science from Texas Tech University. She has spent the past two decades working in human resources for both the public and private sector. As an experienced human resources leader, she is adept at recruiting top talent, managing teams and developing and implementing strategies that support organizational growth. Coupled with Kyle's sales and finance background, the duo is primed to put the resources of Always Best Care to work to serve the growing demand for quality senior care in Austin.

"I saw firsthand the importance of providing quality care when I worked in home health and clinical research. With my background in human resources, I also understand the importance of cultivating a team in order to grow a profitable business," said Lori Green. "Always Best Care understands this too, and they have put systems in place to help franchisees like us create a culture that will support ongoing training and talent development. Kyle and I are thrilled for this opportunity to build a team of caregivers who are ready to answer the needs of Austin's seniors and their families."

"Austin is fast-growing and needs more access to home care," added Kyle Green. "We chose this franchising opportunity with Always Best Care after a lot of research because we believe they have the best franchisee support – both people and systems – of any other franchisor we considered."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services, with skilled home health care in limited markets. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For a care evaluation or additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Austin, call 737-295-0441 or visit www.alwaysbestcareaustin.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Always Best Care