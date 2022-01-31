Advertise
Merchants Bancorp Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

- Full year 2021 net income of $227.1 million increased 26% compared to 2020 and was the highest level reported in Company history
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2021 net income of $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.71 (or $1.14 after adjusting for its 3:2 stock split in January 2022).  This compared to $59.8 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.95 ($1.30 split adjusted) in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83 ($1.22 split adjusted) in the third quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)
(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp)(PRNewswire)

"Execution and growth were the hallmarks of our performance during 2021.  With record earnings and asset levels in a low interest rate environment, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our business model that has focused on conservative underwriting, cost efficiency, and holding short-duration assets by originating loans to be sold in the secondary market," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The entrepreneurial evolution of our businesses over the last year has resulted in Merchants becoming known as a one-stop-shop for borrowers with a broad array of product offerings that includes everything from multi-family, bridge, residential, SBA, agriculture, and mortgage warehouse financing, to traditional community banking and syndicated low-income housing tax credit and debt funds.  We have expanded our platform of offerings across all our businesses and see many opportunities for future growth."

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $10.2 million, or 37%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 53% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.  Also contributing to the lower net income was a $2.5 million, or 6%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected lower mortgage warehouse fees due to lower single family loan volume.  Partially offsetting these items was a $5.0 million, or 8%, increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $3.0 million lower tax provision.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 decreased by $3.3 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an $8.2 million, or 28%, increase in noninterest expense that reflected a 26% increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.  Also contributing to the lower net income was a $3.9 million, or 74%, decrease in loan servicing fees.  Partially offsetting these items was a $4.6 million, or 143%, increase in other income from low-income housing tax syndication fees, a $2.4 million increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses, and a $2.5 million lower tax provision.

Total Assets
Total assets of $11.3 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $326.6 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses of $31.3 million at December 31, 2021 increased $2.2 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased $3.8 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio.  The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.8 million.   As of December 31, 2021, the Company had only one loan remaining in a payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $9.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $35.3 million compared to September 30, 2021, and increased $1.6 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in savings accounts and brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $493.3 million, or 30%, from September 30, 2021 and increased $986.1 million, or 84%, from December 31, 2020.   Brokered deposits represented 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.  The increases reflected a continuation of the Company's shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations during the third quarter of 2021.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $1.0 billion at December 31, 2021 increased by $230.0 million compared to September 30, 2021 and increased by $852.9 million compared to December 31, 2020.  The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.5 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $3.9 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a 6% increase in interest income from higher loan balances that was partially offset by a 20% increase in the cost of deposits. The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 33 basis points compared to 2.95% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 31 basis points compared to 3.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 6% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and a modest increase in average loan yields.  The interest rate spread of 2.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points compared to 2.67% in the third quarter of 2021.  The net interest margin of 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021 also decreased 3 basis points compared to 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021.

Interest Income
Interest income of $82.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $4.7 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $5.3 million, or 7%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 6% increase in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates.  The higher interest income reflected a $923.3 million, or 11%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 27 basis points compared to 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflected a $375.7 million, or 4%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 4 basis points compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense
Total interest expense increased $1.2 million, or 13%, to $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.4 million, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.4 million, or 20%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $1.5 million, or 22%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 20% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower rates.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was the same as the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 22% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of certificates of deposit and money market accounts, that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit.  The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $481.7 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a 6 basis point increase compared to 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.5 million, or 6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and was consistent with the third quarter of 2021.

The 6% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $3.5 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.1 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was consistent with the third quarter of 2021 but included a $4.6 million increase in other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that was mostly offset by a $3.9 million decrease in loan servicing fees.  Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $110.3 million, an increase of 34% compared to December 31, 2020 and an increase of 5% compared to September 30, 2021.  These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2021.  The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $10.2 million, or 37%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased $8.2 million, or 28%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The 37% increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $8.8 million, or 53%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes.    The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 24.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The 28% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $5.2 million, or 26%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes.  The efficiency ratio of 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking 
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $14.1 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 2%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and other income from low-income housing tax credit syndication fees that were offset by higher noninterest expense from salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.  Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million on servicing rights in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Banking 
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $22.6 million for Banking increased 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits that were partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.5 million negative fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for this segment decreased 4% from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that offset higher net interest income and lower salaries and employee benefits.  Included in loan servicing fees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing 
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income of $21.3 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 34% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased 8% compared to the third quarter of 2021.  The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $11.3 billion in assets and $9.0 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)















December 31,


September 30,


June 30, 


March 31, 


December 31,



2021


2021


2021


2021


2020

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$             14,030


$             14,352


$             13,745


$             12,003


$             10,063

Interest-earning demand accounts


1,018,584


788,224


388,304


257,436


169,665

Cash and cash equivalents


1,032,614


802,576


402,049


269,439


179,728

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


5,888


5,923


6,507


6,544


6,580

Mortgage loans in process of securitization


569,239


634,027


461,914


432,063


338,733

Available for sale securities


310,629


301,119


315,260


241,691


269,802

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


29,588


70,767


70,767


70,656


70,656

Loans held for sale (includes $48,583, $26,296, $26,623,
$57,998 and $40,044, respectively, at fair value)


3,303,199


3,453,279


2,955,390


2,749,662


3,070,154

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $31,344,
$29,134, $28,696, $29,091 and $27,500, respectively


5,751,319


5,431,227


5,444,227


5,710,291


5,507,926

Premises and equipment, net


31,212


31,423


31,384


31,261


29,761

Servicing rights


110,348


105,473


98,331


96,215


82,604

Interest receivable


24,103


21,894


22,068


22,111


21,770

Goodwill 


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845

Intangible assets, net


1,707


1,843


1,990


2,136


2,283

Other assets and receivables


92,947


76,637


55,800


57,346


49,533

Total assets


$     11,278,638


$     10,952,033


$        9,881,532


$        9,705,260


$        9,645,375

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











  Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$           641,442


$           824,118


$           814,567


$           818,621


$           853,648

Interest-bearing


8,341,171


8,123,201


7,225,011


7,244,560


6,554,418

Total deposits


8,982,613


8,947,319


8,039,578


8,063,181


7,408,066

Borrowings 


1,033,954


809,136


701,373


545,160


1,348,256

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net


19,170


21,681


18,819


41,610


20,405

Other liabilities


87,492


64,019


62,698


44,054


58,027

Total liabilities


10,123,229


9,842,155


8,822,468


8,694,005


8,834,754

Commitments and  Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 50,000,000 shares






















Issued and outstanding prior to 2022 stock split - 28,786,719
shares, 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139
shares, and 28,747,083 shares, respectively (as recast after
2022 stock split - 43,180,079 shares, 43,178,061 shares,
43,175,399 shares, 43,173,209 shares and 43,120,625 shares)


137,565


137,200


136,836


136,474


135,857

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized











8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 50,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.





41,581


41,581

7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference











Authorized - 250,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares,
196,181 shares, 150,000 shares, and 0 shares, respectively
(equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares, 7,847,233
depositary shares, 7,847,233 depositary shares, 6,000,000
depositary shares, and 0 depositary shares)


191,084


191,084


191,084


144,925


Retained earnings


657,149


610,267


560,083


516,961


461,744

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(1,454)


262


(4)


249


374

Total shareholders' equity


1,155,409


1,109,878


1,059,064


1,011,255


810,621

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$     11,278,638


$     10,952,033


$        9,881,532


$        9,705,260


$        9,645,375

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)




















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,



2021


2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest Income














Loans


$

77,113


$

72,924


$

74,515


$

293,830


$

263,915

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



4,018



2,868



2,542



12,746



11,122

Investment securities:
















Available for sale - taxable



1,007



1,115



422



3,309



3,147

Available for sale - tax exempt



9



12



11



41



123

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



177



190



341



1,143



1,558

Other



261



205



80



817



2,925

Total interest income



82,585



77,314



77,911



311,886



282,790

Interest Expense
















Deposits



8,492



6,981



7,106



28,256



52,238

Borrowed funds



1,350



1,452



1,568



5,636



6,406

Total interest expense



9,842



8,433



8,674



33,892



58,644

Net Interest Income



72,743



68,881



69,237



277,994



224,146

Provision for loan losses



2,585



1,079



4,114



5,012



11,838

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



70,158



67,802



65,123



272,982



212,308

Noninterest Income
















Gain on sale of loans



28,430



29,013



28,830



111,185



96,578

Loan servicing fees, net



1,382



5,313



3,069



16,373



(1,801)

Mortgage warehouse fees



2,469



2,732



5,926



12,396



20,980

Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



191







191



441

Other income



7,799



3,213



4,901



17,188



11,275

Total noninterest income



40,271



40,271



42,726



157,333



127,473

Noninterest Expense
















Salaries and employee benefits



25,387



20,197



16,565



85,727



59,200

Loan expenses



1,479



1,734



2,938



7,657



9,085

Occupancy and equipment



2,069



1,861



1,438



7,365



5,733

Professional fees



3,325



901



1,657



5,427



3,664

Deposit insurance expense



705



664



759



2,691



5,800

Technology expense



1,123



1,169



832



4,200



3,061

Other expense



3,558



2,946



3,276



12,318



9,881

Total noninterest expense



37,646



29,472



27,465



125,385



96,424

Income Before Income Taxes



72,783



78,601



80,384



304,930



243,357

Provision for income taxes (2)



17,582



20,098



20,598



77,826



62,824

Net Income


$

55,201


$

58,503


$

59,786


$

227,104


$

180,533

   Dividends on preferred stock



(5,728)



(5,729)



(3,618)



(20,873)



(14,473)

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

49,473


$

52,774


$

56,168


$

206,231


$

166,060

As reported prior to 2022 stock split:
















   Weighted-average diluted shares



28,932,709



28,876,503



28,812,009



28,883,535



28,778,075

   Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.71


$

1.83


$

1.95


$

7.14


$

5.77

As recast after 2022 stock split:
















   Weighted-average diluted shares



43,399,064



43,314,755



43,218,014



43,325,303



43,167,113

   Diluted earnings per common share


$

1.14


$

1.22


$

1.30


$

4.76


$

3.85

















(1)Includes $191, $0, $0, $191, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.

(2) Includes $(46), $0, $0, $(46) and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2021


2021


2020


2021


2020













Noninterest expense



$          37,646


$         29,472


$          27,465


$        125,385


$          96,424













Net interest income (before provision for losses)



72,743


68,881


69,237


277,994


224,146

Noninterest income



40,271


40,271


42,726


157,333


127,473

Total income



$        113,014


$       109,152


$        111,963


$        435,327


$        351,619













Efficiency ratio



33.31%


27.00%


24.53%


28.80%


27.42%

























Average assets



$  10,945,026


$ 10,236,491


$    9,317,570


$  10,188,953


$    8,509,847

Net income



$         55,201


$         58,503


$          59,786


$        227,104


$        180,533

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.50%


0.57%


0.64%


2.23%


2.12%

Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00


1.00


1.00

Return on average assets



2.02%


2.29%


2.57%


2.23%


2.12%













Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



26.04%


29.83%


40.64%


30.10%


34.02%













Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split (1)

$            26.95


$           25.36


$            20.17


$            26.95


$            20.17













Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split (1)



$            17.96


$           16.91


$            13.45


$            17.96


$            13.45













Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.89%


6.68%


6.02%


6.89%


6.02%













(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" 























(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations
and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for
results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the
balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and
intangible assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     








































Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,


December 31,




2021


2021


2020


2021


2020













Net income



$          55,201


$         58,503


$          59,786


$        227,104


$        180,533

Less: preferred stock dividends  



(5,728)


(5,729)


(3,618)


(20,873)


(14,473)

Net income available to common shareholders



$          49,473


$         52,774


$          56,168


$        206,231


$        166,060













Average shareholders' equity



$     1,139,714


$    1,087,675


$        783,837


$    1,028,834


$        719,630

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,626)


(17,770)


(18,334)


(17,841)


(18,899)

Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


(212,646)


(325,904)


(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$        759,939


$       707,756


$        552,857


$        685,089


$        488,085













Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00


1.00


1.00

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



26.04%


29.83%


40.64%


30.10%


34.02%

























Total equity



$    1,155,409


$    1,109,878


$        810,621


$    1,155,409


$        810,621

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,552)


(17,688)


(18,128)


(17,552)


(18,128)

Less: preferred stock



(362,149)


(362,149)


(212,646)


(362,149)


(212,646)

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$        775,708


$       730,041


$        579,847


$        775,708


$        579,847













Assets



$  11,278,638


$ 10,952,033


$    9,645,375


$  11,278,638


$    9,645,375

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,552)


(17,688)


(18,128)


(17,552)


(18,128)

Tangible assets



$  11,261,086


$ 10,934,345


$    9,627,247


$  11,261,086


$    9,627,247













Ending common shares as reported prior to 2022 stock split



28,786,719


28,785,374


28,747,083


28,786,719


28,747,083

Ending common shares as recast after 2022 stock split



43,180,079


43,178,061


43,120,625


43,180,079


43,120,625













Tangible book value per common share as reported prior to 2022 stock split



$            26.95


$           25.36


$            20.17


$            26.95


$            20.17

Tangible book value per common share as recast after 2022 stock split



$            17.96


$           16.91


$            13.45


$            17.96


$            13.45

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.89%


6.68%


6.02%


6.89%


6.02%













Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$      698,263

$      438

0.25%


$      580,397

$       395

0.27%


$        328,635

$       421

0.51%

Securities available for sale - taxable

308,581

1,007

1.29%


308,476

1,115

1.43%


276,358

422

0.61%

Securities available for sale - tax exempt

1,204

9

2.97%


1,361

12

3.50%


1,368

11

3.20%

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

621,946

4,018

2.56%


437,601

2,868

2.60%


397,237

2,542

2.55%

Loans and loans held for sale

9,064,880

77,113

3.37%


8,689,144

72,924

3.33%


8,141,559

74,515

3.64%

     Total interest-earning assets

10,694,874

82,585

3.06%


10,016,979

77,314

3.06%


9,145,157

77,911

3.39%

Allowance for loan losses

(29,801)




(28,679)




(24,684)



Noninterest-earning assets

279,953




248,191




197,097















Total assets

$  10,945,026




$ 10,236,491




$     9,317,570



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

4,325,991

2,094

0.19%


4,754,633

1,561

0.13%


4,301,607

1,256

0.12%

Savings deposits

223,912

35

0.06%


211,494

39

0.07%


185,515

41

0.09%

Money market 

2,528,453

5,018

0.79%


2,259,786

4,394

0.77%


1,734,321

4,312

0.99%

Certificates of deposit

1,220,392

1,345

0.44%


591,093

987

0.66%


616,493

1,497

0.97%

    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,298,748

8,492

0.41%


7,817,006

6,981

0.35%


6,837,936

7,106

0.41%













Borrowings

620,173

1,350

0.86%


677,201

1,452

0.85%


990,707

1,568

0.63%

    Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,918,921

9,842

0.44%


8,494,207

8,433

0.39%


7,828,643

8,674

0.44%













Noninterest-bearing deposits

795,704




586,981




634,231



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

90,687




67,628




70,859















    Total liabilities

9,805,312




9,148,816




8,533,733















    Shareholders' equity

1,139,714




1,087,675




783,837















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  10,945,026




$ 10,236,491




$     9,317,570















Net interest income


$ 72,743




$  68,881




$  69,237














Net interest spread



2.62%




2.67%




2.95%













Net interest-earning assets

$   1,775,953




$   1,522,772




$     1,316,514















Net interest margin



2.70%




2.73%




3.01%













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



119.91%




117.93%




116.82%

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)




















Net Income


Net Income






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,






2021


2021


2020


2021


2020


Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$           14,124


$         14,448


$            14,231


$        51,504


$        29,172


Mortgage Warehousing




21,311


23,217


32,387


95,159


106,329


Banking




22,629


23,463


16,389


90,858


53,637


Other




(2,863)


(2,625)


(3,221)


(10,417)


(8,605)


Total




$           55,201


$         58,503


$            59,786


$     227,104


$     180,533


































Total Assets










December 31,


September 30,


December 31,










2021


2021


2020






Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$         296,129


$       280,927


$          210,714






Mortgage Warehousing




3,977,537


4,685,037


4,893,513






Banking




6,929,565


5,950,316


4,498,880






Other




75,407


35,753


42,268






Total




$    11,278,638


$ 10,952,033


$      9,645,375






































Gain on Sale of Loans


Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,






2021


2021


2020


2021


2020


Loan Type














Multi-family




$           24,797


$         24,309


$            17,070


$        93,350


$        57,633


Single-family




1,086


1,592


10,902


8,763


37,127


Small Business Association (SBA)




2,547


3,112


858


9,072


1,818


Total




$           28,430


$         29,013


$            28,830


$     111,185


$        96,578


































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale










December 31,


September 30,


December 31,










2021


2021


2020




















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit



$         781,437


$       891,605


$      1,605,745






Residential real estate




843,101


828,950


678,848






Multi-family and healthcare financing



3,528,199


3,244,442


2,749,020






Commercial and commercial real estate


520,199


391,562


387,294






Agricultural production and real estate



97,060


92,113


101,268






Consumer and margin loans




12,667


11,689


13,251










5,782,663


5,460,361


5,535,426






    Less: Allowance for loan losses




31,344


29,134


27,500






Loans receivable




$      5,751,319


$    5,431,227


$      5,507,926




















Loans held for sale




3,303,199


3,453,279


3,070,154






Total loans, net of allowance




$      9,054,518


$    8,884,506


$      8,578,080






