Urban One, Inc. Announces the Promotion of Colby Tyner to SVP Programming at its Radio One and Reach Media Divisions

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kantor, CEO of Urban One's Radio One and Reach Media Divisions, announced this week the promotion of Colby Tyner to Senior Vice President, Programming Radio One and Reach Media.

Colby Tyner, SVP Programming of Radio One and Reach Media (PRNewswire)

From his early days working as an intern and assistant program director in Philadelphia at WUSL and as a music director at Power 105 (WPPR) in New York City, to his second tour in Philadelphia, followed by his days in radio in Cleveland, Colby "Colb" Tyner is an industry veteran who has held various positions at Radio One over the last 20 years. In his previous role as Vice President of Programming at Radio One, Tyner increased ratings within several brands, procured major talent for NTR events and TV One programs, and launched nationally syndicated radio shows like The Morning Hustle and Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. Additionally, Tyner has provided leadership for significant, myriad revenue-generating programming and promotional initiatives and has executive produced Reach Media's podcast series, The Undressing Room, in partnership with Macy's.

"I am pleased to formally announce the well-deserved promotion of Colby Tyner." said David Kantor, CEO of Radio One and Reach Media. "Colby has been instrumental in the ratings success of both our Network and local programs. His leadership has led us to execute format leading quality content that entertains, educates and engages our listeners."

Upon reflection of his tenure in radio and his most recent appointment to SVP Programming, Tyner stated, "It can be hard to find your way in the media industry. I'm very appreciative of Radio One, who gave me my first program director position, and I'm also thankful for the continued opportunity to grow in this business. I'd like to especially thank Ms. Hughes, Alfred Liggins, and David Kantor for their constant support and for allowing me to lead this amazing group of programmers and talent."

ABOUT URBAN ONE, INC.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of June 30, 2021, we own and/or operate 63 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 7 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Urban One, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban One, Inc.