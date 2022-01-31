Zuma Wealth and Avenue M Announce New 2022 Study Findings: Women and Wealth: It's Not About the Money Follow-On to 2021 Study Explores the 'Why' of the Investing Gender Gap

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuma Wealth, LLC, www.ZumaWealth.com , the women-owned independent wealth management firm based in Malibu, California, released Women and Wealth: It's Not About The Money, part 2 of a first-of-its-kind study which tracks professional affluent women from diverse regions of the United States. The Women and Wealth Study, initiated in 2021 by market research firm Avenue M Group , reveals the 'investing mindset' of 110 affluent and accomplished women across four generations. Released today, Part 2 of the study findings updates the trends and basis for women's investing perceptions, preferences and actions.

Announced August 3, 2021 by Zuma Wealth LLC , Part 1 of the study "Women and Wealth: What They Told Us," uncovered a shocking statistic: Only 12% of the accomplished, affluent women in the study acknowledged confidence in managing their wealth. Today's announcement -- which represents Part 2 of this multi-year study -- is "Women and Wealth: It's Not About the Money" and unearths the root cause for the vast confidence deficit between the way highly-educated, accomplished professional women perceive their decision-making ability to enter into successful and valuable investments.

According to Zuma Wealth, LLC founder Terri Spath CFA, CFP®, "We found that despite their track record of high education, outsize personal wealth and remarkable professional success, women in our study reported measurably lower levels of confidence in their ability to make strategic, successful investment decisions relative to their male peers. Study participants reported that their reluctance, valid or not, to enter into financial decision-making is rooted in their belief that they lack adequate know-how for successful investing outcomes."

Continued Spath: "By asking affluent and highly educated women about their attitudes and motivations around wealth and investing, we learned that by failing to actively participate in timely investment decisions, women are missing out on pursuing agile, successful investments that align their financial portfolio with their life goals."

Through the long-term study partnership with Avenue M, Zuma Wealth LLC will continue to reveal gender-based behavior disparities in investing timing and methodologies. The 2021 and 2022 study findings can be downloaded at www.ZumaWealth.com/ZumaWomen . The next study findings will be released early Q2 2022.

About Zuma Wealth LLC : Founded in 2021 by investment professional Terri Spath, CFA, CFP®, and now celebrating its first year in business, Zuma Wealth is an independent financial services firm dedicated to assisting and empowering women with purposeful, data-driven investment advice and end-to-end portfolio management. Client profiles typically reflect highly educated, professionally successful women who rely on Zuma Wealth to manage and apply their assets to optimize their lifestyle and life goals.

