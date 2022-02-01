Actalent Releases Labor Market Analysis and Recommended Employer Strategies to Mitigate the National Talent Shortage <span class="legendSpanClass">New report examines current market pressures, impact on STEM skillsets, and how employers can cope</span>

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, has released a whitepaper, "First Come Droughts, Then Come Fires," that examines today's talent shortage and highlights pressures in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The first in a three-part series, the analysis is followed by answers to leaders' most pressing questions about how to mitigate negative effects on business growth and innovation.

The talent shortage is not a new problem, but has been exacerbated by COVID-19. In 2015, 32 percent of businesses reported difficulty finding necessary talent, a number that more than doubled five years later to 70 percent in February 2020, pre-pandemic.1 On top of that, labor force participation dropped 3.2 points from February to April 2020, to 60.2 percent, increasing only to 61.9 percent by December 2021 due to record job quit rates.2

"The number of STEM talent was already out of balance with demand due to the modernization of work today, but then the pandemic accelerated technology adoption and the need for businesses to pivot operations to a virtual module," said John Flanigan, vice president of strategic operations at Actalent. "In the last quarter of 2021, the national unemployment rate averaged over four percent. The average unemployment rate for key engineering and science skillsets during the same period was less than half of that."

Average Unemployment Rates for Key STEM Skill Sets3

Software/Hardware and Mathematics: 2.2 percent

Architecture and Engineering: 1.6 percent

Sciences (life, physical, and social): 2.2 percent

"Now, more than ever, organizations must invest in their current workforce or risk losing them," continued Flanigan. "The short supply of workers, combined with the extraordinary high need for technical skills, demonstrates that it's an employee-driven market. This is especially pronounced in sectors like engineering and science. These highly skilled professionals have a lot of options and will not stay at a job where they don't feel connected, engaged, and valued. Without strategies in place to address this, the talent drought will quickly turn into a full-blown fire."

For the complete data analysis and Actalent's recommendations, read the full paper here.

