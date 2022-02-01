ALKM Highlights Recent Acquisitions With Nearly $1 Million In Annual Historical Revenues Selling Into Jam and Jelly Market With 1.7% Forecasted CAGR

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc. recently closed acquisitions of two specialty food brands: Maury Island Farm Jams and Preserves, and Quinn's Pepper Jellies, have validated the growth opportunity by a market industry report for the US jam, jelly and preserve market.

The US jam, jelly, and preserve market is expected to record a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 1.7%, during the forecast period 2020-2025 according to Modor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm. The market is quite stable with a steady growth rate in both value, and volume of product consumption. The main factor for the increasing jam, jelly, and preserves consumption, in the US market, is the consumer preference for more affordable and comfort food items.

Maury Island Farms have been produced regionally for close to 20 years. This "local" brand with years of experience has specialized in utilizing non-GMO fruit specifically sourced from the Pacific Northwest, with a tireless dedication to all-natural ingredients in its preserves, jams, and toppings, with no flavorings, syrups, or colorings.

Quinn's Pepper Jellies was founded in the Pacific Northwest by two sisters in 1987, after their shared middle name. Quinn's has maintained this passion for bringing together unlikely ingredients for decades by focusing these all-natural Pepper Jellies on local Pacific Northwest produce and premium ingredients in a colorful diversity of flavors that are a gourmet delight and include jalapeno, peach habanero, raspberry, cilantro lime, and marionberry.

This stable business sector, coupled with steady growth over the next few years, confirms the basis for Alkame and its subsidiaries acquisition of these two long established clean label premium local brands. These products have been solely focused on the Pacific Northwest region only and generating close to a million dollars a year in revenue, providing Alkame an opportunity to expand these brands into new markets and regions with a target production output roughly four times the capacity of the previous manufacturing capabilities.

"The increasing demand for convenient clean label foods has boosted the market for jam, jelly, and preserves in the US, and we had the foresight to acquire these two long-established brands already in the marketplace" states Robert Eakle, Alkame CEO.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty food & beverage manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a diversified publicly traded holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products that utilize an enhanced water proprietary technology when applicable to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer food and beverages products, hemp products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Telephone: + 1 702-273-9714

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

View original content:

SOURCE Alkame Holdings, Inc.