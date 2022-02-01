ANTHONY'S RESTAURANTS JOINS THE TACOMA NARROWS COMMUNITY WITH PURCHASE OF BOATHOUSE 19

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony's Restaurants, a family-owned group of restaurants, is excited to begin serving the Tacoma Narrows community the dockside classics they've come to love at Boathouse 19. With the retirement of founders Dennis and Katie Driscoll, Anthony's is honored to continue the legacy they have built. Boathouse 19 will continue serving the community as it is today, not only under the same name Boathouse 19, but also with the same team members, including General Manager John Little and Chef Edson Ibarra.

Boathouse 19, a dockside classic (PRNewswire)

Sitting alongside the Puget Sound with a stunning view of the Narrows Bridge, Boathouse 19's roots can be traced back to 1912 when a Douglas Fir lumber mill operated at this location. In 1949, the Tacoma Narrows Marina staked its claim on the land. For many years, the building housed the local bait and tackle shop, now located next door. The history of this location is honored throughout Boathouse 19, with pieces from the old Day Island bridge repurposed as the bar top and each table top is made from vintage Nalley Valley Pickle barrels.

"For nearly 50 years, we've been very selective when choosing opportunities for growth," says Anthony's founder, Budd Gould. "Boathouse 19's deep history in Pacific Northwest roots, sitting alongside one of the only docks still selling gas and live herring, makes this a wonderful addition to our family of restaurants."

A commitment to local foods has been the "Anthony's way" long before it was a trendy movement. In addition to seafood, Anthony's has long-standing relationships with local farmers throughout the region with a commitment to "best of season" produce. Anthony's is widely recognized for its support of local wineries, having won multiple awards from the Washington wine industry for its advancement of local wine.

