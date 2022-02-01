CPSC Remembers the Life of Thomas H. Moore, Longest Serving Commissioner in Agency History

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) today remembers the life and accomplishments of the Honorable Thomas Hill Moore. Former Commissioner Moore, who was the longest serving member in the history of the agency, died on January 21, 2022. He was 84 years old. At the time of his death, Commissioner Moore lived in Jacksonville, Florida.

Commissioner Moore was first appointed to the CPSC in 1995 by President Bill Clinton to fill an unexpired term. He was subsequently renominated by President Clinton in 1996 and then renominated again by President George W. Bush, in 2003. During his tenure at CPSC, Moore twice served as Acting Chairman, once from November 2001 until August 2002, and then again in June 2009. After sixteen years at the CPSC, Moore retired on October 26, 2011.

Upon his initial nomination to the agency, Moore said: "The value to American families of having the oversight of the Consumer Product Safety Commission cannot be overstated. CPSC performs an essential role in protecting the health and safety of consumers. It is part of a balanced product safety process which serves the interests of producers as well." Prior to his first term as Acting Chairman, he noted, "I was drawn to CPSC primarily, of course, by the agency's mission to safeguard the American public from hazardous consumer products. It has been my privilege to work with an extremely dedicated CPSC staff."

"On behalf of the Commission, our staff, and all consumers I can say we owe former Commissioner Moore a debt of gratitude for his long years of service in the cause of protecting families from unreasonable risks of injury in and around their homes," said current CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "His dedication to the agency and its safety mission is truly an inspiration. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and members of his staff."

Born on February 2, 1937, in Washington, Georgia, Thomas Moore started his government service early. While he was working towards a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Jacksonville University, Moore worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Florida College of Law and was subsequently hired as an Assistant Dean at the law school. Moore directed the law school's programs for minority students for a three-year period. Later he served as a staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, where he developed legislative policy on consumer credit issues. Moore began work in the U.S. Senate, when the late Sen. Richard "Dick" Stone (D-FL) hired him as a legislative staffer. Immediately prior to joining the CPSC, he served for seven years as legislative counsel to U.S. Senator John Breaux (D-LA).

Commissioner Moore is survived by his wife of 60 years, Adrienne Hartley Moore; a son, Dr. Thomas Carlton Moore; and daughter, Phyllis Moore Wiley, an attorney.

