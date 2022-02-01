Entefy closes latest funding round and adds Paul Ross, former CFO of The Trade Desk, to its Board of Directors

Entefy closes latest funding round and adds Paul Ross, former CFO of The Trade Desk, to its Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entefy Inc. announced today the appointment of Paul Ross to its Board of Directors. As a multi-time public company CFO, Ross brings to Entefy a wealth of finance and scale leadership experience. Ross' expertise in public company finance, IPO preparation, human resources, and rapid scaling of corporate infrastructure make him a valuable resource for the executive management team and Board.

Entefy Inc. corporate logo (PRNewswire)

Entefy hits key growth targets including its AI technology footprint, company valuation, customer orders, and IP.

The global disruptions to supply chains, the workforce, and consumer behavior brought on by the pandemic, have resulted in a significant rise in enterprise demand for AI and process automation. Over the past year, Entefy has been experiencing growth in multiple key areas including its AI technology footprint, company valuation, customer orders, data center operations, and intellectual property (now spanning 100s of trade secrets and patents combined). The company also recently closed its Series A-1 round which, combined with its previous funding rounds, totals more than $25M in capital raised to date.

As the first CFO of The Trade Desk, Inc., Ross rapidly prepared the company for its highly successful IPO while helping grow revenue more than 20x over five years. Ross and his fellow leadership team created more than $20 billion in market valuation over the same period as the company transitioned from a private enterprise to a profitable public company. Prior to The Trade Desk, Ross held several CFO roles in technology and related industries. Ross holds an MBA from University of Southern California and a bachelor's degree from University of California, Los Angeles. He earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification while at PWC.

Entefy Chairman and CEO, Alston Ghafourifar, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Paul to Entefy's Board of Directors. He's a world-class executive with the relevant financial leadership and growth experience to support our journey toward the future of AI and automation for organizations everywhere."

"I'm thrilled about this opportunity and proud to have joined Entefy during this exciting phase," said Ross. "Entefy's team has done an amazing job building a highly differentiated AI and automation technology to help businesses achieve growth and resiliency, especially in times like these."

ABOUT ENTEFY

Entefy is an advanced AI software and process automation company, serving enterprise customers across diverse industries including financial services, health care, retail, and manufacturing.

www.entefy.com

pr@entefy.com



Paul Ross joins Entefy Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entefy Inc.