Evergreen Research Inc. is now ERI Group One of the most recognized medical product development companies is poised to bring the next generation of life-changing innovations to market

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERI Group , formerly Evergreen Research, a leader in end-to-end medical product design and development, quality assurance, regulatory affairs and contract manufacturing services, unveiled its new name and identity reflecting the company's growth and evolution of services to address advancements in health care, medical, laboratory and consumer wellness products and technologies.

Reflective of ERI Group's three key principles — engineering, regulatory and innovation — the new name and refreshed logo are a result of several months of brand development and research based on the growth and diversification of the global medical device market and the company's future expansion into aligned and complementary services.

Natasha Bond , named president of the company in 2021, led the brand development to ensure representation of the company's proven history and experience in the medical device development and manufacturing markets.

"The evolution of ERI Group's brand represents more than three decades of working with some of the most exciting and complex medical products in the industry," Bond said. "This experience translates to an inherent understanding of what it really takes to bring medical innovation to market, to seamlessly integrate engineering excellence, quality compliance, regulatory strategy and reliable contract manufacturing for the next generation of medical technologies."

Despite the pandemic's disruption, the medical devices contract manufacturing industry will experience an increase in spending of around USD45.82 billion, according to SpendEdge's 2022 Global Medical Devices Contract Manufacturing Sourcing and Procurement Report.

The new logo represents ERI Group's trajectory to higher elevations, while the icon is a nod to the company's original logo and its Rocky Mountain location. The branches reflect the "E," and the three angles represent ERI Group's core capabilities.

"We are excited for the next three decades, and believe this new branding provides a launchpad for that success," said Bond.

ERI Group's 35 years of service experience span every stage of bringing innovative medical products to market. Aligning with today's medical product marketplace needs, ERI Group's multidisciplinary experts serve as an outsourced innovation team, taking early stage companies to market and providing specialized expertise to global corporations.

About ERI Group

ERI Group provides development engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance and regulatory affairs services, spanning mechanical, electrical and software skill sets, for the next generation of health care, medical, laboratory and consumer wellness products and technologies. Focused on the advancement of health care at hospitals, acute care facilities, emergency rooms, first responder organizations, blood banks and in-home care since 1988, the company has empowered its customers to bring life-changing products to market. Clients of all sizes, from established corporations to early stage companies, rely on ERI Group's expertise in all classes of medical devices and diagnostic instruments. Areas of specialty include fluidics and blood handling, embedded software and controls, advanced electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering and design-for-manufacture, systems engineering and usability by design, integration of critical consensus standards for streamlined design approval and safety certifications, global regulatory approvals and more. ERI Group is situated west of Denver, Colorado, in Golden. For more information, visit www.erigroup.com or email info@erigroup.com.

