Hahn & Hahn Partners Rita Diaz and Jason Lyon Recognized as Minority Leaders of Influence

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based law firm Hahn & Hahn announced today that Firm Partners Rita Diaz and D. Jason Lyon have been selected to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that these outstanding Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities were selected for inclusion based on a "demonstration of the impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

"Rita and Jason are excellent examples of what it means to be a leader—both within our firm and among the business community at large," said the firm's Managing Partner Christianne Kerns.

Chair of the firm's Litigation practice, Diaz has significant experience handling contentious trust and estates litigation, as well as advising trustees and beneficiaries through trust administration issues. The Business Journal writes that Diaz is also "skilled at advising companies on employment matters, including discrimination, leaves of absence, and wage and hour issues, and reviewing and drafting employee handbooks." Diaz has spoken to various panels and groups, including the annual USC Trust and Estate Conference, about trust and estate administration topics as well as wage and hour issues related to caregivers. Diaz also serves on the Board of Union Station Homeless Services, the USC Tax Institute Planning Committee and the USC Trust and Estate Planning Committee.

A member of the commercial Litigation practice, Lyon's practice focuses on partnership disputes and fraud matters. The special supplement reports that among Lyon's successes is his recent victory in a two-week trial prosecuting claims involving a real estate developer's breach of contract, fraud, and hidden assets. Lyon also successfully defended multiple anti-SLAPP motions against his client's cross-complaint and recently won the matter again in the Court of Appeals. He is currently prosecuting a seven-figure direct and derivative claim for fraud and theft by management in a closely held meat processing company. He is a member of a number of bar associations, including the LGBT Bar Association.

Lyon, who serves as the Vice Chair of both the Pasadena Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals, is currently running for Pasadena City Council. He is also a member of the board of directors of Planned Parenthood Pasadena San Gabriel Valley, where he chairs the major gifts program and serves on the DEI task Force. He is a member of the Board of Advisors and a past president of Young & Healthy, a nonprofit that provides access to health care for uninsured and underserved children. Lyon is the Hiring Partner at Hahn and Hahn.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/.

