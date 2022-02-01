InventHelp Inventors Develop Decorative Lids for Trash Receptacles (PND-5092)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to conceal unsightly household trash and its odors," said one of two inventors, from Clayton, N.J., "so we invented LIDS BY FRED AND JERRY. Our design could provide a more decorative look within a kitchen, bathroom, baby's room or office."

The invention provides a decorative lid for trash receptacles. In doing so, it offers a more attractive alternative to traditional lid designs. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a room with a trash receptacle and it could help to reduce garbage odors. The invention features a functional and eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PND-5092, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

