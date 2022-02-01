Numinus Appoints New Bioscience Advisors to Advance IP Development

Advisors lead their fields in patent law, nutraceuticals & ethnobotany

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of three key advisors to its new Bioscience Advisory Board.

"We are delighted to welcome these experts to our advisory team," said Sharan Sidhu, Numinus' Science Officer and General Manager. "These appointments point to the rigour of the research and development that Numinus has already completed and indicate the compelling IP strategy and milestones we anticipate in 2022 and beyond. We look forward to gathering strategic insights from our advisors to help us advance our project pipeline."

The following advisors have been appointed:

Graham Pechenik (JD) – Patent Attorney & Founder, Calyx Law

Mr. Pechenik is a registered patent attorney and the founder of Calyx Law, an industry-leading law firm specialized in IP relating to cannabis and psychedelics. Mr. Pechenik has a BS from UC San Diego, choosing Cognitive Neuroscience and Biochemistry majors after his first psychedelic experiences inspired deep curiosity about the bases for changes in consciousness; and a JD from New York University, where he initially pursued interests in bioethics and cognitive liberty. After a decade obtaining and defending patents for Fortune 500 companies across the agricultural, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotech, and technology industries, including working on several landmark patent cases both at trial and on appeal, Mr. Pechenik started Calyx Law to help cannabis and psychedelics ventures design and implement their IP strategies. Mr. Pechenik also contributes to Psilocybin Alpha as editor-at-large, writing about psychedelics IP and contributing to psychedelics patent, legalization, and decriminalization trackers, and is a member of Chacruna's Council for the Protection of Sacred Plants.

Dr. Paul Spagnuolo (PhD) – Associate Professor, University of Guelph

Dr. Spagnuolo is an associate professor at the University of Guelph and past assistant professor at the University of Waterloo, specialized and award-winning in the development of nutraceuticals as novel therapeutics using cellular biology. He is a past member of the Natural Health Products Research Society of Canada and has received funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). Dr. Spagnuolo's research focuses on understanding the therapeutic potential of nutraceuticals (i.e. foods that provide medical or health benefits) and has included investigation of anti-cancer effects in certain compounds. He is experienced in developing novel, multidisciplinary techniques that combine drug discovery platforms traditionally used in the pharmaceutical industry with new areas of study.

Dr. Cory Harris (PhD) – Associate Professor, University of Ottawa

Dr. Harris is an associate professor at the University of Ottawa, specialized in the ethnobotany, chemistry and bioactivity of plants. His work involves collaboration with Inuit and First Nations communities, and projects have included investigating the ethical and evidence-based use of alternative medicines and the health benefits and risks of wild plant foods. Dr. Harris also heads a graduate research community that undertakes special interest projects, operating out of UOttawa and supported by NSERC, Mitacs and the Province of Ontario.

"As Numinus Bioscience continues to demonstrate leadership in developing novel products and processes, we see an opportunity to invite expert advisors to help us discover new areas for collaboration and innovation," said Payton Nyquvest, Numinus' Founder and CEO. "These appointments reflect our multidisciplinary thinking and intent to focus on natural products as a major component of our IP strategy, in addition to investigating defensible patent opportunities that support both long-term commercial scaling and safe and equitable access for the public."

The new Bioscience Advisory Board will contribute strategically to advancing Numinus' IP strategy, including product development and clinical trial activities out of the Company's Health Canada-licensed research facility, Numinus Bioscience. It joins Numinus' existing General and Clinical advisory boards, comprised of leading industry and subject-matter experts who have been selected to support corporate and therapeutic protocol development. Among them are Drs. Gabor Maté, Dennis McKenna and Zachary Walsh.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research, and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

