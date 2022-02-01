- The Paley Center for Media celebrates the legacy and achievements of iconic Black on-screen talent, creatives, and influencers throughout television's history.

The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Annual Black History Month Celebration: Paley Center's Salute to Black Achievements in Television Presented by Citi

The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Annual Black History Month Celebration: Paley Center's Salute to Black Achievements in Television Presented by Citi - The Paley Center for Media celebrates the legacy and achievements of iconic Black on-screen talent, creatives, and influencers throughout television's history.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces today its month-long celebration of Black History Month, Paley Center's Salute to Black Achievements in Television presented by Citi. The Paley Center is celebrating the legacy of achievements of iconic Black on-screen talent, creatives, and influencers in television, past and present, from Saturday, February 5 through Sunday, February 27 at the Paley Museum in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media) (PRNewswire)

Highlights include insightful and engaging content featuring some of the most influential names in entertainment from drama, comedy, news, sports, music, and variety, following their journeys to prominence on television and their place as thought leaders in Black society. The annual celebration is part of the Paley Center's long tradition of honoring diversity in media and entertainment. Over the years, the Paley Center has hosted tributes and exhibitions honoring Black and Hispanic achievements in television, the enormous contributions of women, the impact and importance of LGBTQ+ representation in television, among many others.

"We are proud to celebrate Black History Month and honor the legacy of some of television's most renowned and iconic Black on-screen talent, creatives, and influencers, and their significant contributions to culture and society," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "We thank Citi for their generous support of the Paley Center's presentation of Salute to Black Achievements in Television, as we continue our commitment to increasing awareness and educating the public on the importance of diversity and representation on television."

"Over the past nine decades, no other medium has affected American culture as much as television, and the contributions made by programs that featured Black characters and stories have been among the most notable," said Saladin K. Patterson, Executive Producer/Showrunner for The Wonder Years. "It is the utmost highest honor for our reimagining of The Wonder Years to be included in this conversation."

"Queen Sugar is one of the longest-running drama series featuring a Black family on television," said Paul Garnes, Queen Sugar Executive Producer. "With great intention, we have brought to life specific experiences of family, joy, love and what it is to be Black in America throughout every episode. We are thrilled to have Aunt Vi's Prized Pies and Diner included in the Paley Center's celebration of Black History Month, and look forward to the final season as we celebrate the Bordelon's for all they have given us."

The celebration features the virtual program Paley Front Row presented by Citi with members of the cast and creative team from ABC's The Wonder Years, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. Participants include Dulé Hill, "Bill Williams," Saycon Sengbloh, "Lillian Williams," Saladin K. Patterson, Showrunner/Executive Producer, and Lee Daniels, Executive Producer. The program will be available on the Paley Center's YouTube Channel at 10 am ET on Thursday, February 17.

In addition, the Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan will feature an immersive gallery experience including:

Opening night exclusive reception for Paley Members and Corporate Members on Thursday, February 3 at 6 pm .

Costumes and props from The Wonder Years, which capture the style and times of the 1960s, will also be featured in the month-long exhibit.

Spotlight commemorating the 50th anniversary of the landmark sitcom Sanford and Son and the centennial of its star, legendary comedian Redd Foxx .

A curated selection of screenings paying tribute to the late Sidney Poitier with a 1955 episode of Philco Television Playhouse: A Man Is Ten Feet Tall, and to The Wire 's Michael K. Williams .

OWN's Queen Sugar 's emblematic display of Aunt Vi's Prized Pies and Diner scene with an interactive opportunity for visitors to sit in an actual booth from the show, as well as explore featured costumes and props from the show, including Blue's Kenya doll and Aunt Vi's wedding dress.

Original costume displays including Maya Rudolph's "Vice President Kamala Harris " pantsuit and Kenan Thompson's " Diondre Cole " suit from Saturday Night Live ; the "Jordan Baker" Beverly High uniform and the "Coach Baker" Crenshaw High uniform from All American ; "The Williams Family" wardrobe from The Wonder Years ; and original costumes worn by Anthony Anderson , Tracee Ellis Ross , Laurence Fishburne , and Jenifer Lewis from iconic black-ish episodes "Juneteenth" (2017) and "Our Wedding Dre" (2020).

Factoids and video highlights that reflect the history of television's portrayal of important subjects in support of the official Black History Month theme, Black Health and Wellness, including critically acclaimed series such as Julia, St. Elsewhere , and E.R., kids programs such as Doc McStuffins and Ada Twist , Scientist , and news programs covering COVID-19's impact on the Black community, among others.

Interactive trivia with questions about notable onscreen personalities and creative visionaries in Black TV history.

Educational programming for kids and families with arts and crafts activities and screenings for kids, including Doc McStuffins , Everybody Hates Chris , That's So Raven , and The Proud Family . For bigger kids, Sanford and Son , The Redd Foxx Show , Soul Train , Soul!, plus free remote The Civil Rights Movement and Television classes to high school groups all month. with arts and crafts activities and screenings for kids, including, and. For bigger kids,plus free remoteclasses to high school groups all month.

A special sneak peek of The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder on February 19 and 20 at 2:40 pm ET .

The Paley Center is grateful to Citi and the following individuals and organizations for their ongoing support: Amazon, AMC Networks Entertainment Group, Apple, Inc., Banijay and Endemol Shine Holdings, Berlanti Productions, BET, CAA, CBS Entertainment Group, Condé Nast Entertainment, Deloitte LLP, Deutsch LA, End of Episode Productions, EPIX/MGM, FOX Entertainment, Fremantle, FTI Consulting Inc., FX Networks & FX Productions, GroupM North America, HBO/HBO Max, Hearst, Isaac Lee - Exile Content, Lionsgate Television Group, MACRO, Mary Parent, Matt Johnson, MediaLink, Meta, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Netflix, Nielsen, OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, Phillip Sun - M88, PwC, Robert Greenblatt, Showtime Networks & CBS, Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Lippin Group, The Walt Disney Company, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Tyler Perry Studios, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Warner Bros. Television Group, WME, World Surf League, and YouTube.

The Black History Month celebration interactive experience is curated with the assistance and counsel of special advisors Trey Ellis, novelist, screenwriter, and professor at Columbia University; Melanie McFarland, TV critic at Salon and president of Television Critics Association; and Kristal Brent Zook, media scholar, professor at Hofstra University, and author of Color by Fox: The Fox Network and the Revolution in Black Television.

Schedule

The Paley Center for Media is open 12 pm – 6 pm on Wednesdays – Fridays, and 11 am – 6 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Special exclusive Members-only hours are from 10 am – 11 am on Saturdays and Sundays.

For the detailed schedule, visit https://www.paleycenter.org/events/black-history-month-2022/

Admission

Tickets are free for Members; $20 for nonmembers; $16 for students, teachers, seniors, veterans, and first responders; free for children 12 and under.

*Advance ticketing is encouraged but not required. All proceeds support The Paley Center for Media's mission.

Location

The Paley Center for Media

25 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019, USA

Enhanced Covid-19 Safety Measures

The Paley Center for Media follows New York City's enhanced and safety requirements. In compliance with the New York City vaccine requirement, all visitors over the age of 12 must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter the museum. Masks are required for all guests over the age of 2.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit www.paleycenter.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media