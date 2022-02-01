RDW ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp Limited Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RDW) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 11, 2021 to November 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits; (2) as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Redwire you have until February 15, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Redwire securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

