Varenita of Simi Valley, Senior Living Community, Opens its Doors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31, 2022, Varenita of Simi Valley opened its doors to senior living residents, having received final licensing from the State of California. The 97,000 square foot building, located in the Griffin Plaza shopping center at the corner of Tapo Canyon Road and Cochran Street, includes 75 assisted living units and 27 memory care units.

The Great Room at Varenita of Simi Valley is an open, lively space where residents and loved ones can visit (PRNewswire)

Innovative Senior Living Residence Opens in Lively Retail Center

The location of Varenita of Simi Valley represents a pioneering design in senior living development, since residents are within walking distance of amenities like Aldi's supermarket, CVS pharmacy, and a variety of retail shops, services, and restaurants. Placing residents at the heart of a vibrant community center allows them to maintain independence as they age.

Paul Griffin, CEO of developer Griffin Living, explains the vision behind this: "Our residents may not be able to go into the world as easily as they once did – so at Varenita, we bring the world to them."

Griffin continues, "Traditional senior living is modeled on the idea that older residents want peace and quiet. It can have an unintended effect of isolating them. While residents can choose to rest in their rooms, when they want community, there's an open, active lobby with a piano, a bar, and lots of seating. Loved ones can come by and visit and eat at Varenita, or walk to a number of local restaurants and run errands in the shopping center."

The community is the first from senior living developer Griffin Living to be opened under the Varenita brand. Another Varenita community in Westlake Village is scheduled to open in April, featuring both assisted living and memory care units.

The amenities of the building include a state-of-the-art air filtration system that cleanses air to an N-95 mask level. It also features a bistro with any-time dining and chef-inspired meals, a fitness and wellness center, a beauty salon, library, art studio, and theater.

Margie Veis, Executive Director of Varenita of Simi Valley, celebrating the opening of the community, said, "The building is gorgeous, the amenities are amazing, and the staff is so excited to welcome our residents home for the first time."

Tours of Varenita of Simi Valley are offered daily. Those interested in learning more can call 805-327-1100 or visit Varenita.com for more information.

ABOUT GRIFFIN LIVING

Griffin Living is an award-winning, privately-owned real estate development firm headquartered in Calabasas, CA. The firm was founded in 2016 by Paul Griffin III, a fifth-generation home builder with thirty years of expertise in real estate development. Griffin Living develops and maintains properties across the United States, including residential, commercial, retail, and master planning.

ABOUT VARENITA

Griffin Living's Senior Living brand, Varenita, is dedicated to creating communities that are rooted in the dignity of aging, with excellent care and vibrant lifestyles.

Varenita of Simi Valley is located in the Griffin Plaza shopping center (PRNewswire)

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Griffin Living) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Griffin Living